    30 Things From Wayfair That'll Make You *Wildly* Obsessed With Your Home

    New stuff. New vibes.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A single pendant light reviewers say was the perfect blend of elegance to bring a modern touch to their dining area.

    the single pendant light over a dining table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love it! I was hesitant to put these up just because they looked a lot bigger than I expected in person. But once installed, I am super happy with the finished look. These gave my kitchen a nice elegant and modern touch! Would recommend!" —Dawn

    Price: $50.99+ (originally $81; available in four sizes, three finishes, and two shade colors)

    2. A five-piece dining set complete with four chairs in a blue hue that'll shift the mood of your room. This particular shade of blue brings a natural and relaxing vibe to your atmosphere.

    the dining set with a brown wood table and blue chairs
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Finally got this set put together, and I love it. It is a small apartment-size set but just what I needed for the small area combined with my living room. It does not overwhelm my area; it complements it. I love the chairs, they have a nice amount of padding that makes the seat comfortable to sit on for an extended period. This was a great find." —Paula Lynn

    Price: $309.99 (originally $449.99; available in three colors)

    3. A picture ledge perfect for displaying your favorite photos or art work pieces without having to nail them to a wall. The versatility will allow you to switch them out, too.

    the pine picture ledge with pictures on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I bought these for my new townhouse. I like that I can put pictures on the shelf and easily swap them out without putting more holes in the wall. I painted them white and they look great." —Camille

    Price: $48.99 (availabe in two sizes)

    4. A large abstract painting filled with colors to kickstart your gallery wall or be a statement piece to establish the energy in your room.

    the large abstract painting with a multicolored design
    Wayfair

    Price: $111.99+ (originally $379; available in four sizes and three finishes)

    5. A locker-inspired cabinet for an industrial yet fun piece of storage furniture.

    the yellow cabinet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Everything I could ever want! I was struggling to find a dresser, but then this popped up, and it’s the perfect fit! I know I’ll be able to use it in the future too!" —Kennedy

    Price: $172.99+ (available in nine colors)

    6. A Dalmatian rug that'll effortlessly add personality to your home. It can be used in formal and informal rooms depending on how you accent it.

    the Dalmatian rug
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this rug. It has such character and really brings charm into the home. It’s really gentle to the touch and is great quality. If you want something quirky and comfortable, this is your rug!" —Amanda

    Price: $129.99+ (available in four sizes)

    7. A tufted ottoman in case you're looking for a classic multipurpose piece of furniture. It can be an extra seat, a coffee table, or a foot rest.

    the ottoman in beige
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is probably my favorite purchase from Wayfair! Such a beautiful, elegant piece! It was easy to assemble and quite large but not bulky- looking. You can easily style it as a coffee table with books and decor, or use it as a footrest, or both!! And I love that it has wheels, which are barely noticeable with my rug carpet. The wheels make it so easy to move and maneuver around the room!" —K Savage

    Price: $222.99 (available in four colors)

    8. A shaggy comforter set reviewers say is the softest and warmest bedding they've experienced in a long time. You may never want to leave your bed.

    the ombre comforter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is the softest, fluffiest, most wonderful thing ever. It’s very heavy and warm. I’d give it more than five stars if there were more." —Lisa

    Price: $46.99+ (available in 10 colors)

    9. A metal bar cart to transform your random collection of bottles and barware into an art deco rolling bar. Others will think there was a method to your madness all along.

    gold bar cart on wheels with circular accent in back, glass shelves, and barware on top
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "IN LOVE! I get so many compliments on this. It's beautiful and doesn't look cheap. It was also pretty easy to assemble — did it myself in about 20 minutes. Highly recommend!" —Sweta

    Price: $202.99 (originally $254.99)

    10. A lift-top coffee table with a sleek design that serves as an extra space to store items and pops up as an elevated surface for eating or online shopping.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this item! We use it every day as a coffee table and desk/dining space. Also love being able to store throws and stationary in the table as well as magazines and stuff.'" —Donna

    Price: $329.99+ (originally $627.38; available in three colors)

    11. A sleek Novogratz convertible sofa to upgrade your Craigslist futon with a sofa that curves in all the right places. The best part is how it converts into an extra bed which is ideal for homie hangouts that go a little long because the fun times keep on rolling.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We love this couch for its versatility and look. Good buy for the price." —Anjanita

    Price: $253.90 (originally $745; available in four colors)

    12. A bamboo hamper so you can ditch the pop-up hamper you've been using since your dorm days to one that is more discreet and stylish.

    bamboo laundry hamper with lining next to a shoe rack
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Sharp looking, the bamboo cover is well-made and handsome. This was set up in less than 10 minutes, easy assembly. Fits perfectly in my bathroom and holds a lot." —Eva

    Price: $33.99 (originally $49.99)

    13. A soft, double knit throw blanket, more than just a swaddle to nestle into before diving into a good book. It's also an ideal accessory to drape on your couch or oversized chair.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a super soft throw! It is instant warmth when you get under it and it is heavier than a cheaper-made throw. My kids and I love it!" —Kerry

    Price: $88.99 (available in nine colors)

    14. A set of four glass jars with airtight bamboo lids, perfect for displaying snacks, cereals, and other dry foods as part of the decor in your kitchen and to prevent them from going stale.

    the glass jars with dried beans and pasta inside
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great jars, the large one fits spaghetti perfectly!" —Wayfair Customer

    Price: $46.99 (originally $67.99) 

    15. A wooden storage bench you can place right by the front door or the sliding door that leads to the backyard for easy access to shoes and other knickknacks you need before heading out.

    the shoe holder
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Wanted a nice-looking shoe rack for my back door dining area. Was tired of the ugly pile of shoes and this has made the spot a million times more attractive. I plan on getting some small plants to put on top to make it even nicer." —Melissa

    Price: $177.99 (originally $190.40)

    16. A Novogratz plant stand with many levels so you can show off your houseplants, and your green thumb. Look at those babies thrive. 🌱

    multi-level plant stand with marble colored shelves and metal frame
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this stand, I get compliments on it often! It was quick and easy to put together, but is very sturdy." —Teresa

    Price: $38.42+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    17. A simple yet elegant arched floor lamp in case you're looking for a way to redecorate your room while working with limited space. 

    the arched gold lamp on an area rug next to a green couch
    a reviewer photo of the lamp over a small dining table with two green chairs
    Wayfair, Dezmond / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Pretty amazing in my opinion, I hope you agree! The 60-watt provides the perfect setting for a relaxing romantic dinner or a studious late night. The ability to swivel the head of the lamp provides optimal control of where you want to redirect your light source without moving the entire lamp." —Dezmond

    Price: $133.99 

    18. Or, a set of column floor lamps to add a subtle and modern flair to your living space. You can place them on each side of your seating or on the sides of your entertainment center to illuminate your next movie night. 

    the two column lamps one on each side of a charcoal gray couch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These LED column floor lamps look exactly as they do in the photos. The light illumination is perfect and they add a really nice ambiance to the room. We have gotten so many compliments from family and friends. Only note would be to find a creative way to hide the cords. They look great, love this purchase!" —Brittany

    Price: $89.99 (originally $125.99; available in three colors)

    19. A wingback accent chair that's pretty much begging to sit in front of your favorite window while you listen to your favorite podcast or audiobook. 

    a reviewer photo of the accent chair in cream with a throw blanket
    a reviewer photo of the accent chair in orange with a cream lettered pillow in it
    Winnie / Wayfair, Tammie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "So happy with my reading chairs!! Bought two for my reading corner! Absolutely LOVE THEM!" —Anonymous

    "These chairs are perfect for our library music room. Adds a splash of color and is easy to assemble. Finishing touches!" —Jalyn

    Price: $219.99+ (originally $599; available in 14 colors)

    20. A gorgeous rustic tray you can use to house all of your favorite little knickknacks. Or, leave it empty and let that beautiful design be the star of the show. 

    the tray with an antique pattern in the base of it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful tray, way bigger than I expected but it’s even better. Love the design, I use it on my dining table and I put some vases with flowers on top of it. It looks expensive and well-made." —Kristina

    Price: $79.99 (originally $109.86)

    21. A freestanding industrial-style coat rack for a rustic addition to your entryway that's also practical. The pipe-inspired design is crafted with antique black metal and a distressed finish for a trendy piece that'll never go out of style. 

    the black coat rack with three hooks
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this coat rack. The placement of the hooks makes it easier to hold a variety of things — coats, bags, etc., without everything crowding each other." —Mary

    Price: $108.99 (originally $128.48)

    22. large circle mirror so you can place it in your bathroom to make the space feel larger. You can also display the mirror in your living room, bedroom, or entryway to bounce light around and brighten up the vibe.

    the large gold mirror over a bathroom sink
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I purchased the 36-inch mirror. Frame color is an orangey gold, which I personally love. There is a seam at the top of the mirror frame — not noticeable when hung. The hanger on the back of the mirror is great and sturdy. Also, not as heavy as other mirrors. I think it’s about 13 pounds. Great buy. I highly recommend." —C

    Price: $79.99 (originally $99.99; available in five sizes and two colors)

    23. Or! An arched floor length mirror for an understated glam piece ready to give you a great look at your OOTD. You can also set the mirror away from the wall and utilize the rack in the back to hang garments on. 

    the mirror in black
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Loooove this mirror. I didn’t know what to do with a certain wall in my living room and this was the answer! Very sleek and modern." —Sara

    Price: $305.99+ (available in two finishes and two sizes)

    24. An iron dining table for a modest surface to add to your kitchen. Even with its compact size, it still has room to host up to three visitors — welcome to your dinner party era.

    the dining table with black iron legs and a dark wood surface
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this table! I was a little worried the darker color would not go with my kitchen design, but it turned out to be very nice! Solid and sturdy. Highly recommend!" —Tieasha

    Price: $209.95 (originally $246.99)

    25. A three-leg glass end table in case you need an understated surface that won't distract from the decor you've already placed in the room. It comes in a golden bronze or chrome finish, either of which will blend with most decor styles.

    the glass end table in gold with a shelf at the bottom
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "Easy to put together, super beautiful. Bigger than I expected and I'm so glad it is!!" —Tawny

    "These simply stated tables look amazing in the living room with the most amazing lamps to accent them!" —Kathryn

    Price: $164.99 (available in two finishes)

    26. An industrial-inspired bookshelf to display your books, plants, photos, and collection of tchotchkes that might've looked like clutter on a dresser, but on this, look c'est magnifique!

    the industrial book shelf in dark oak
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Sturdy and attractive. Even kinda fun! I love that it’s attached to the wall. Good feature for California earthquake risks." —Karen

    Price: $55.99+ (originally $73.99+; available in four finishes)

    27. A super cute modern double dresser that has an undeniably unique design and tons of storage. With six drawers and two cubby holes, this piece will be both utilitarian and decorative.

    a double dresser with six drawers and cubbies for extra stuff
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very easy to put together and came pretty fast. Now it’s not the biggest dresser and looks bigger in photos than what it does in person, but it’s very gorgeous and does the job." —Payton

    Price: $234.99

    28. plush velvet curtain that'll not only add a little instant fancy, but will help to regulate temperatures too, thanks to their thermal insulation. Quick tip: Hanging them high and wide will make your windows look larger.

    the curtains in a deep green
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Gorgeous color and nice weight to the material. This is a nice natural forest green and more neutral/warm than jewel tones. Exactly what I was looking for!" —Allyson

    Price: