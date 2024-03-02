28 Things From Wayfair That'll Make You Want To Show Off Your Home To Anyone Who'll Look

1. A single pendant light reviewers say was the perfect blend of elegance to bring a modern touch to their dining area.
2. A picture ledge perfect for displaying your favorite photos or art work pieces without having to nail them to a wall. The versatility will allow you to switch them out, too.
3. A large abstract painting filled with colors to kickstart your gallery wall or be a statement piece to establish the energy in your room.
5. A Dalmatian rug that'll effortlessly add personality to your home. It can be used in formal and informal rooms depending on how you accent it.
6. A tufted ottoman in case you're looking for a classic multipurpose piece of furniture. It can be an extra seat, a coffee table, or a foot rest.
7. A shaggy comforter set reviewers say is the softest and warmest bedding they've experienced in a long time. You may never want to leave your bed.
8. A metal bar cart to transform your random collection of bottles and barware into an art deco rolling bar. Others will think there was a method to your madness all along.
9. A lift-top coffee table with a sleek design that serves as an extra space to store items and pops up as an elevated surface for eating or online shopping.
10. A sleek Novogratz convertible sofa to upgrade your Craigslist futon with a sofa that curves in all the right places. The best part is how it converts into an extra bed which is ideal for homie hangouts that go a little long because the fun times keep on rolling.
11. A bamboo hamper so you can ditch the pop-up hamper you've been using since your dorm days to one that is more discreet and stylish.
12. A soft, double knit throw blanket, more than just a swaddle to nestle into before diving into a good book. It's also an ideal accessory to drape on your couch or oversized chair.
13. A set of four glass jars with airtight bamboo lids, perfect for displaying snacks, cereals, and other dry foods as part of the decor in your kitchen and to prevent them from going stale.
14. A wooden storage bench you can place right by the front door or the sliding door that leads to the backyard for easy access to shoes and other knickknacks you need before heading out.
15. A Novogratz plant stand with many levels so you can show off your houseplants, and your green thumb. Look at those babies thrive. 🌱
16. A simple yet elegant arched floor lamp in case you're looking for a way to redecorate your room while working with limited space.
Promising review: "Pretty amazing in my opinion, I hope you agree! The 60-watt provides the perfect setting for a relaxing romantic dinner or a studious late night. The ability to swivel the head of the lamp provides optimal control of where you want to redirect your light source without moving the entire lamp." —Dezmond
Price: $137.99 (available in two base finishes and two shade finishes)
17. Or, a set of column floor lamps to add a subtle and modern flair to your living space. You can place them on each side of your seating or on the sides of your entertainment center to illuminate your next movie night.
Promising review: "These LED column floor lamps look exactly as they do in the photos. The light illumination is perfect and they add a really nice ambiance to the room. We have gotten so many compliments from family and friends. Only note would be to find a creative way to hide the cords. They look great, love this purchase!" —Brittany
Price: $88.99+ (originally $125.99; available in two colors)
18. A wingback accent chair that's pretty much begging to sit in front of your favorite window while you listen to your favorite podcast or audiobook.
Promising review: "So happy with my reading chairs!! Bought two for my reading corner! Absolutely LOVE THEM!" —Anonymous
"These chairs are perfect for our library music room. Adds a splash of color and is easy to assemble. Finishing touches!" —Jalyn
Price: $227.99+ (originally $599; available in 14 colors)
19. A set of trays you can use to house all of your favorite little knickknacks. Or, leave it empty and let that beautiful design be the star of the show.
Price: $65.99 (originally $149.99)
20. A freestanding industrial-style coat rack for a rustic addition to your entryway that's also practical. The pipe-inspired design is crafted with antique black metal and a distressed finish for a trendy piece that'll never go out of style.
21. A large circle mirror so you can place it in your bathroom to make the space feel larger. You can also display the mirror in your living room, bedroom, or entryway to bounce light around and brighten up the vibe.
Promising review: "I purchased the 36-inch mirror. Frame color is an orangey gold, which I personally love. There is a seam at the top of the mirror frame — not noticeable when hung. The hanger on the back of the mirror is great and sturdy. Also, not as heavy as other mirrors. I think it’s about 13 pounds. Great buy. I highly recommend." —C
Price: $66.99+ (originally $81.99+; available in five sizes and two colors)