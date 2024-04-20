27 Things From Amazon That BuzzFeed Shopping Readers Are Loving Right Now

1. Brazilian Bum Bum Cream formulated with caffeine, guarana extract, and coconut oil — all of which work together to tighten and smooth the booty you plan on giving summer this year. You can apply this tropical potion in other areas, too!
Promising review: "I am OBSESSED with Sol De Janeiro's Brazilian line!! I love the scent, from the whole collection. The smell is intoxicating. It smells smooth, calming and soft. It makes me feel as though I'm on vacay, on the sunny beaches of Rio. The Bum Bum cream I have noticed after using it for so long, it does firm/tighten the skin. Not a significant amount, but it is noticeable. Let's be real, this is a cream, not magic. It does leave a very *SUBTLE* sheen/shimmer/glittery affect to your skin that makes it appear to 'sparkle' or 'glow' in the sunlight. It does not contain glitter, but a very, very finely milled micro-glitter." —Jayce
2. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick ready to restore your aching eyes with sweet sweet relief. It's blended with Iceland's glacial water to help reduce puffiness, tighten skin, and work on those dark spots.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
3. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo designed to penetrate to get rid of those greasy roots without the aerosol. Oh, it'll help to restore your volume, too.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
4. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk, a long-lasting SPF 50+ protection that can withstand sweat in case you need something to carry you through high pressure days like a chef working on Hulu's The Bear.
Promising review: "I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much. You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." —Ms. Renee
5. A pair of Apple AirPods Pro that'll come in clutch for anyone with a roommate so you don't have to hear them watching RuPaul's Drag Race in the living room and they don't have to hear whatever's being discussed in your All-Hands.
6. An upright Shark vacuum with lift-way capabilities that allows the vacuum to transform to adapt to the task at hand. You might actually have fun the next time you vacuum.
7. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows for hotel-quality rest from the comfort of your bedroom. Tell room service to come back later.
Promising review: "I’ve been on the hunt to buy a down pillow like the ones I slept on at the top-rated Loews Hotel in Philly. This is that pillow! I’ve bought pillows online many times but nothing compared. This is the first pillow I’ve ever bought that didn’t hurt my neck or make me regret spending the money. I will absolutely be ordering another set! Absolutely the comfiest pillow, you won’t regret it. I never write reviews but just had to because I know the search for pillows is difficult when you can’t feel them. I promise you won’t regret it!" —Amazon Customer
8. And some satin pillowcase ready to help your hair maintain moisture and keep your skin from breaking out.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
9. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker just in time for the warmer months so you can craft yourself a yummy frozen treat whenever your heart desires it. Reviewers with dietary restrictions swear by this to give them their ice cream fix.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
10. A jar of The Pink Stuff which hardly needs an introduction unless you've quite literally been living under a rock. This stuff is the secret weapon to tackling your most difficult cleaning projects.
11. A drain snake complete with five refillable wands to effortlessly dig deep into your drain and pull out a nauseating amount of hair and debris that's probably been clogging up your sink for a while.
12. A pack of four Apple AirTags you can put on your luggage (and pretty much all your other belongings) to keep track of them. It has a simple one-tap setup that'll instantly connect your AirTag with your iPhone or iPad. It also has a built-in speaker to help you find your lost items.
Promising review: "While on a delayed flight from Newark to Dublin I could see one of my bags was not on the plane. This was great information because when we arrived in Dublin I was able to be the first one in line to file a missing bag claim." —Amazon Customer
13. A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads reviewers agree is a great swap for the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. These durable cleaning pads put in the extra work so your body doesn't have to. They literally take your dirty jobs and make them disappear. Oh oh oh, it's magic, you know. 🎵✨
Promising reviews: "I use them for cleaning all over my apartment. Brought my semi permanent hair dye-stained tub back to life!" —Hogan
"I went on a four-hour date with these bad boys and my baseboards. It was a great date!! My baseboards are so shiny and the erasers did not scratch my walls or paint when I cleaned the top lip of the baseboards. I can easily cut or tear them in half to get smaller erasers for those nooks and crannies." —Heather C
14. A wood polish that'll breathe new life into your furniture. Now, when people ask if you got new furniture, you can respond with, "You mean this old thing?" And, actually mean it!
15. Some Bissell Stomp 'N Go pads so easy to use, you'll wish you'd thought of them sooner. All you have to do is set the pad down, stomp on it, then toss it. It works on both fresh and set-in stains.
Promising review: "It is actually working! I almost cried when I picked up the first pad!! Some genius builder put white carpet in our condo bedrooms. It's now 15 years old so it's definitely not the original white. We knew we were going to get a dog so we didn’t want to replace it right away though. Well, we rescued a dog that was barely potty trained and she did a number on the carpet. Luckily, the smell didn’t linger, but the stain did. We’ve tried numerous products and none of them helped the stain. The stains are now over a year old. We're waiting until after COVID to replace the carpet but I still wanted it to look nice in the meantime. I was skeptical for sure, but holy goodness it’s working!! You can literally see the rectangle where I used (and moved) the first pad!!!! I have a long way to go, but these pads are nothing short of a miracle! I just wish they were bigger because laying them out looks and feels like we’re laying tiles on the floor. Just buy it. You won’t regret it." —Kimmy
