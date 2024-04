27 Things From Amazon That BuzzFeed Shopping Readers Are Loving Right Now

Promising review: "It is actually working! I almost cried when I picked up the first pad!! Some genius builder put white carpet in our condo bedrooms. It's now 15 years old so it's definitely not the original white. We knew we were going to get a dog so we didn’t want to replace it right away though. Well, we rescued a dog that was barely potty trained and she did a number on the carpet. Luckily, the smell didn’t linger, but the stain did. We’ve tried numerous products and none of them helped the stain. The stains are now over a year old. We're waiting until after COVID to replace the carpet but I still wanted it to look nice in the meantime. I was skeptical for sure, but holy goodness it’s working!! You can literally see the rectangle where I used (and moved) the first pad!!!! I have a long way to go, but these pads are nothing short of a miracle! I just wish they were bigger because laying them out looks and feels like we’re laying tiles on the floor. Just buy it. You won’t regret it." —Kimmy

Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.