    27 Things From Amazon That BuzzFeed Shopping Readers Are Loving Right Now

    Including Brazilian bum bum cream, Apple AirTags, satin pillowcases, and other popular products from our BuzzFeed Shopping posts.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Brazilian Bum Bum Cream formulated with caffeine, guarana extract, and coconut oil — all of which work together to tighten and smooth the booty you plan on giving summer this year. You can apply this tropical potion in other areas, too! 

    The jaw of cream in a model's hands
    Model spreading cream on their upper thigh
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am OBSESSED with Sol De Janeiro's Brazilian line!! I love the scent, from the whole collection. The smell is intoxicating. It smells smooth, calming and soft. It makes me feel as though I'm on vacay, on the sunny beaches of Rio. The Bum Bum cream I have noticed after using it for so long, it does firm/tighten the skin. Not a significant amount, but it is noticeable. Let's be real, this is a cream, not magic. It does leave a very *SUBTLE* sheen/shimmer/glittery affect to your skin that makes it appear to 'sparkle' or 'glow' in the sunlight. It does not contain glitter, but a very, very finely milled micro-glitter." —Jayce

    Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes). 

    2. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick ready to restore your aching eyes with sweet sweet relief. It's blended with Iceland's glacial water to help reduce puffiness, tighten skin, and work on those dark spots. 

    The small polar bear shaped eye stick in a reviewer's hands
    Before and after pic of reviewer with dark under eyes that are gone in the second pic
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90

    3. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo designed to penetrate to get rid of those greasy roots without the aerosol. Oh, it'll help to restore your volume, too. 

    a model applying the powder to their roots
    the powder container and poof applicator
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa

    Get two from Amazon for $12.99

    4. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk, a long-lasting SPF 50+ protection that can withstand sweat in case you need something to carry you through high pressure days like a chef working on Hulu's The Bear

    three images from L to R: reviewer with toner only, toner and the sun milk, and then a full face of makeup
    www.amazon.com

    In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.

    Promising review: "I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much. You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." —Ms. Renee

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    5. A pair of Apple AirPods Pro that'll come in clutch for anyone with a roommate so you don't have to hear them watching RuPaul's Drag Race in the living room and they don't have to hear whatever's being discussed in your All-Hands.

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Best earbuds I’ve ever purchased. For years I wanted wireless noice canceling earbuds after using the Beats Studios and Bose QC lines. Being an iPhone, user I always saw the appeal of AirPods but never could use them due to them not fitting my ear correctly and always falling out. As soon as I saw the design of the AirPods Pro, I instantly came to Amazon and ordered them. If you’re at all contemplating ordering these I 100% recommend them. The noice cancelling is slightly above average and the transparency mode is extremely useful on the go or whenever you need to hear your surroundings with your music. Amazing product definitely worth the steep price." —Corey P.

    And here's more from BuzzFeed shopping editor Emma Lord:

    "I have a pair of these, and they're not playing around. Once they're securely in your ear, you can toggle the headphones between noise-cancelling and regular sound, depending on your situation. I've been working from home, and the noise-cancelling is so effective that I can work next to a window where my neighbor is doing heavy construction and I don't hear anything louder than a faint buzzing. It's quieter than if I'd just plugged my ears with my own fingers. I'm also a runner, and these don't budge when you're sweating, which is nice. It's also handy that these toggle out of noise cancellation mode, because I feel better being able to hear traffic and other people around me when I'm out and about. The TL;DR is I love these so much I have zero interest in owning another pair of headphones for as long as I live."

    Get them from Amazon for $249.

    6. An upright Shark vacuum with lift-way capabilities that allows the vacuum to transform to adapt to the task at hand. You might actually have fun the next time you vacuum.

    Woman using an upright vacuum cleaner in a bright living room, text highlights full-size vacuum power
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've owned a Kirby for over 20 years. It finally died and I wasn't willing to make that type of expensive investment again. I came across the Shark Navigator and it was everything I needed and more. I like it better than my overpriced Kirby. It is lightweight, easy to use attachment for stairs and furniture, and easy to get into tight spaces. Best of all, the canister is detachable and can be carried separately from the unit, which makes cleaning stairs so easy and efficient. Great product! I hope it lasts as long as my Kirby." —Storm

    Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in four colors). 

    7. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows for hotel-quality rest from the comfort of your bedroom. Tell room service to come back later. 

    two pillows
    reviewer's bed with beckham hotel collection pillows
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been on the hunt to buy a down pillow like the ones I slept on at the top-rated Loews Hotel in Philly. This is that pillow! I’ve bought pillows online many times but nothing compared. This is the first pillow I’ve ever bought that didn’t hurt my neck or make me regret spending the money. I will absolutely be ordering another set! Absolutely the comfiest pillow, you won’t regret it. I never write reviews but just had to because I know the search for pillows is difficult when you can’t feel them. I promise you won’t regret it!" —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in two sizes and three materials).

    8. And some satin pillowcase ready to help your hair maintain moisture and keep your skin from breaking out.

    Model laying on the pink pillowcase
    Amazon

    Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. 

    Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action. 

    Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes, 34 colors, and also in packs of two). 

    9. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker just in time for the warmer months so you can craft yourself a yummy frozen treat whenever your heart desires it. Reviewers with dietary restrictions swear by this to give them their ice cream fix. 

    The black device on a table with sorbet in a bowl under it
    A close up of a reviewer's yellow and red sorbet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

    Get it from Amazon for $31.69

    10. A jar of The Pink Stuff which hardly needs an introduction unless you've quite literally been living under a rock. This stuff is the secret weapon to tackling your most difficult cleaning projects.

    Model using the Pink Stuff on a grill with a sponge
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The Pink Stuff has been a game changer in my cleaning routine. This miracle cleaning paste tackles everything from sauce-stained countertops to the grimiest oven doors with surprising ease. Its gritty texture works hard, so I don’t have to, scrubbing away at dirt and stains almost like magic. I love that it’s tough on grime but doesn’t contain harsh chemicals, making me feel good about using it around the house. The results? Shiny, like-new surfaces that make my home feel cleaner than ever. However, a little elbow grease is sometimes needed for the tougher spots. Still, this pink powerhouse has earned its permanent spot in my cleaning arsenal. Highly recommend giving it a try if you're after a versatile, effective cleaner." —J.H.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.29+ (available in three sizes).

    11. A drain snake complete with five refillable wands to effortlessly dig deep into your drain and pull out a nauseating amount of hair and debris that's probably been clogging up your sink for a while.

    Drain clog removal tool extracting buildup from a sink, indicating maintenance or cleaning products
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bath tub drain has never worked well since I bought the house new. Drain chemicals never worked much. The small cleaning heads were small and fit easily without removing the drain stopper. Immediately began grabbing hair and junk. Grabbed some surprising strands of fabric-like material that could not be identified. After removing that, and other crud, drain worked completely perfectly. No standing water anymore. I had to use three of the included heads because they tangled up the hair so well and could not be reused. Saved $100s on potential plumber bill." —Old Dude

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    12. A pack of four Apple AirTags you can put on your luggage (and pretty much all your other belongings) to keep track of them. It has a simple one-tap setup that'll instantly connect your AirTag with your iPhone or iPad. It also has a built-in speaker to help you find your lost items. 

    Four Apple AirTags
    A screenshot of the location of the AirTag devices
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    You can also get a single AirTag for only $24.

    Promising review: "While on a delayed flight from Newark to Dublin I could see one of my bags was not on the plane. This was great information because when we arrived in Dublin I was able to be the first one in line to file a missing bag claim." —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $79.99.

    13. A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads reviewers agree is a great swap for the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. These durable cleaning pads put in the extra work so your body doesn't have to. They literally take your dirty jobs and make them disappear. Oh oh oh, it's magic, you know. 🎵✨ 

    A customer review photo of their door before using the pads
    A customer review photo of their door after using the pads
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I use them for cleaning all over my apartment. Brought my semi permanent hair dye-stained tub back to life!" —Hogan

    "I went on a four-hour date with these bad boys and my baseboards. It was a great date!! My baseboards are so shiny and the erasers did not scratch my walls or paint when I cleaned the top lip of the baseboards. I can easily cut or tear them in half to get smaller erasers for those nooks and crannies." —Heather C 

    Psst — check out BuzzFeed's STK cleaning pads review for more deets (and incredible before and after photos).

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $12.56 (also available in a pack of 100).

    14. A wood polish that'll breathe new life into your furniture. Now, when people ask if you got new furniture, you can respond with, "You mean this old thing?" And, actually mean it!

    a reviewer photo of a table with the before on the right side of the photo and the after on the left showing a significant difference in the shade and shine of the wood
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING! My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all. But, then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places. We also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let is sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris

    Get it from Amazon for $9.63.

    15. Some Bissell Stomp 'N Go pads so easy to use, you'll wish you'd thought of them sooner. All you have to do is set the pad down, stomp on it, then toss it. It works on both fresh and set-in stains. 

    a reviewer holding the pad which is covered in some sort of stain
    a reviewer's carpet with a rectangular clean spot where the pad was used
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It is actually working! I almost cried when I picked up the first pad!! Some genius builder put white carpet in our condo bedrooms. It's now 15 years old so it's definitely not the original white. We knew we were going to get a dog so we didn’t want to replace it right away though. Well, we rescued a dog that was barely potty trained and she did a number on the carpet. Luckily, the smell didn’t linger, but the stain did. We’ve tried numerous products and none of them helped the stain. The stains are now over a year old. We're waiting until after COVID to replace the carpet but I still wanted it to look nice in the meantime. I was skeptical for sure, but holy goodness it’s working!! You can literally see the rectangle where I used (and moved) the first pad!!!! I have a long way to go, but these pads are nothing short of a miracle! I just wish they were bigger because laying them out looks and feels like we’re laying tiles on the floor. Just buy it. You won’t regret it." —Kimmy

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.

    16. A carpet stain remover perfect for households filled with littles or even just filled with clumsy people. Just apply, agitate, and blot for instant ~wow-worthy~ results.

    review of a before and after of someone that used the remover to clean up pet poop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I remember being completely dumbfounded by my pencil eraser as a kid. Where did the marks go? I looked in the air, I looked under my paper. What's it made of? Does it have to be pink? This carpet cleaner caused the same dumbfounded confusion when 'spray, rub, gone' actually worked. I've obviously lost some of my childhood curiosity over the years, because I didn't try to figure out how the carpet stain disappeared. Who cares? It's gone! I practically skipped to the next room to try it out. The memory smudge of food, footprints, dog vomit. Gone. It even worked SOMEWHAT on the decade-old mystery stain left behind by the previous owners that professional carpet cleaning couldn't remove. How does it work? I don't care. What are the ingredients? Pixie dust and incantation. Where did all the stains go? Away." —Mim

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in three sizes and various multipacks).