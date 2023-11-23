Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

20 Target Products You Should Probably Own If Your Middle Name Could Be "Results"

It's like a reward.

Kit Stone
by Kit Stone

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A doormat to not only make your guests feel welcome but to also provide them with a tool to keep the dirt from visiting your home too.

the door mat that reads home sweet home
Target

Promising review: "Love this door mat! Super cute and thick which is great for removing stuff from the bottom of shoes." —Mrs Jimenez

Price: $13

2. A vitamin C sugar scrub reviewers say not only smells ~UH-MAY-ZING~ but works well to get rid of your dull skin to reveal that smooth, glowing skin hiding underneath. (Some say it's great to use before a spray tan, too.)

the vitamin c scrub
Target

Promising review: "This smells so good and makes my bathroom smell so good too. It makes my skin so soft and works great for a pre-scrub before a spray tan!" —Lou

Price: $10.19

3. A ceramic wok (from our Goodful Collection) with a rounded shape that conducts heat quickly, perfect for making stir-fry. The high walls ensure you won't spill all your ingredients while stirring and tossing.

the wok
Target

Price: $25.99

4. A Brita filtered water dispenser that'll provide you with clean drinking water straight from the tap. You won't have to keep buying plastic water bottles, and you can have fresh water at a moment's notice.

someone filling a Brita filter with water
Brita

Promising review: "I was truly amazed by the quality of great tasting water that it produces. I used to have drinking water delivered to me. Not anymore. It saves me over $100 each month." —C Austin

Price: $49.99

5. A reusable food storage pouch perfect for meal prepping your lunch. Don't worry about not being able to find your tiny plastic sandwich bags; these can be reused over and over so there's always one available for use. Better for the planet, too.

the stasher reusable storage pouches in various colors
Target

Promising review: "I am so happy these are conveniently sold at Target. They're perfect for so many things, especially food and snacks. They are a little tricky for little hands, but my 9-year-old loves using them for school lunch and snacks." —Kelly

Price: $16.39

6. A vegan and cruelty-free shampoo made with agave nectar and sunflower seed oil that reviewers say leaves their hair feeling moisturized and extremely soft.

the shampoo
Target

Promising review: "This offers such a great value for a superbly formulated shampoo featuring high quality ingredients! I really appreciate how squeaky clean my hair feels but never tight or dried out which is great given my already-dry hair type. My hair is left extremely soft and manageable! Love this new brand." —Kate S

Price: $8.99

7. An under-sink storage complete with drawers to keep your brushes, combs, and cleaning supplies from rolling out of the cabinet every time you open the door.

the drawer in gray under sink
Target

Promising review: "This organizer has been perfect. I first used it in my dorm for college and still use it out of the dorms, unlike other things I got rid of. The drawers still slide out smoothly, even after a year of owning it." —Bella

Price: $35 (available in three colors)

8. A Dash egg cooker so while you're ~scrambling~ to get ready in the morning, your breakfast can be done in a matter of minutes. It can poach, scramble, boil, or make an omelet.

the egg cooker in black
Target

Promising review: "Obsessed with being able to make an omelet without having to watch it. I add whatever I want. Ham, cheese, peppers, etc... if I add too much stuff, I have to go through the cycle twice, but it’s worth it in the morning while trying to multitask!" —Cole22

Price: $16.99

9. An all-in-one sleep device complete with a sound machine and night-light that can help soothe and keep you or baby asleep. It has more than 100 different sounds, so there's sure to be one that sends you to dreamland.

the sleep machine
Target

Promising review: "The best purchase we’ve ever made. We have been struggling to get our 4-year-old to bed at a reasonable time and have tried it all. I bought this and set it up and now she is asleep within minutes and even asks for it to be turned on before her bedtime most nights. It’s helped her really create a routine! I will say the only thing is sometimes it randomly shuts off, but that could be her touching it as well so kept the 5-star review as I honestly think it’s 100% worth it." —Tired Mom

Price: $69.99

10. A six-cube organizer for a slim-fit catch-all storage solution. You can mix and match the type of storage by using some cubbies as bookshelves, others for plants or photos, and the rest to organize your growing vinyl collection. Plus, you can always add storage cubes for all those odd items that don't quite have a place yet but are irreplaceable.

the organizer in a natural wood
Target

Promising review: "This item is strong, sturdy, durable and stylish. It was easy to put together for myself and my son. I used it in combination with the 13x13 storage cubes and it also provided a stable area to setup my mother’s television and satellite box. The piece is stylish and versatile in the orientation that it can be placed which is always a plus for a piece of furniture." —MSMomOf2

Price: $75 (available in four finishes)

11. An Apple AirTag designed to help you never lose your things again. There are few things worse than being ready to head out the door and realizing you don't have your keys and then, forgetting where you left them! This Apple AirTag connects to your smartphone and beeps so you can locate that key or anything you connect it to.

the apple airtag
Target

Promising review: "I was late to the AirTag game but they are so worth it for the peace of mind. I use mine on my keys and wallet, because I set them both down around my apartment a lot and can’t find them. Honestly, that is 90% of the time; I use the AirTag and it’s worth it. I do also put them in suitcases when traveling, which gives me some peace of mind!" —Megan

Price: $23.99 (originally $29.99)

12. A flying insect trap because there's nothing more annoying than tiny little bugs flying around you when you're trying to eat a Hot Pocket.

the flying insect trap
Target

I absolutely LOVE these traps. They work super fast. I didn't even have my bug catcher plugged in for a full 24 hours before I noticed a collection of flying pests trapped inside. And the tray is easy to dispose of, thankfully, because who wants to touch bugs? The trap emits a blue light which could serve as a night-light, too. 

Promising review: "This works way too well. Want to freak yourself out and find out how many hidden bugs accumulate in a room during any period of time? Highly recommend buying this to find out." —M

"It’s a 5-star review from me. I’ve been using Zevo for several months and it truly does catch those pesky mosquitoes, gnats, and moths. It’s been a rainy/wet winter. It’s Mosquito-Ville out here but this helps a lot. It’s hard trying to hunt a mosquito so this takes care of it. My family and I can sleep comfortably without worrying about getting bit all night." —Ange

Price: $25.99 

13. A Dutch oven (from our Goodful collection) designed for those one-pot recipe meals you've been eyeing. Start a meal on the stove and stick it right in the oven to finish cooking. It's an essential piece of cookware when you're heading towards soup season.

someone sprinkling ingredients into the dutch oven
Target

Price: $59.99 (available in two colors)

14. A tube of retinol night cream made with ingredients that'll work overnight while you sleep to plump up your skin and give you a firmer look. You'll literally be a ~sleeping beauty.~

the night cream
Target

Promising review: "I love this face cream. I’ve been using RoC products for a while now, and I usually stick to their serums, but I saw this and thought I’d give it a shot. I definitely see a difference. I will say this, it’s a relatively heavy cream, so a little goes a very long way, but other than that, it’s really smooth, it’s moisturizing and makes my skin look smoother and more youthful." —Cydney

Price: $21.99

15. A bottle of Dawn Platinum dish soap spray ideal for people who hate washing dishes. Let me explain: With this Powerwash spray, you can spray soap on the dish right after you use it, give it a wipe, a rinse, and you're done. No more running a full sink of dish water — washing as you go is the new path ahead!

Target

You can grab a refill bottle here.

Promising reviews: "I love this soap for cleaning my bathroom and kitchen. It cuts grease and soap scum extremely well. The scent is my favorite of all the Dawn scents — it's not as potent as the other ones. This product is a must for cleaning!!!" —Jenn S

"I love it. I waste a lot less dish soap this way and it makes cleaning easier. Normally I buy the clear with no scent but I actually like the pear scent!" —Lottalatte

Price: $5.79

16. A Scrub Mommy dual-sided sponge that's a Shark Tank-famous cleaning tool and is trusted by many to tackle any job, big or small. Use it for dishes, counters, tiny spills to big grimy messes.

the scrub mommy
Target

Promising review: "I love my Scrub Mommy sponge. Cleans all my dishes squeaky clean and no matter how greasy or dirty a plate is, it comes right off the sponge when rinsing it off. I will forever purchase this super cute sponge." —Julie4

Price: $4.29

17. A KitchenAid food chopper that's basically a lean mean choppin' machine. This lil' baddie can chop, mix, and puree. You can chop fresh fruits and vegetables, and mince parsley, chives, or garlic to help you breeze through meal prep.

the food chopper
Target

Promising review: "This is my new favorite kitchen appliance…I use it for so many things and I love that it’s small so it doesn’t take up a lot of room. I’ve had mine for a few months and it’s been working great, no issues. 😊👍" —chaff

Price: $44.99 (originally $59.99)

18. A hair misting bottle for revitalizing your freshly washed hair, so you don't have to start all over after sleeping. We cherish every drop of our hair products, gotta make it last.

the spray bottle that&#x27;s white with the word pattern written on it
Target

Promising review: "Fantastic product; I bought a second one for my friend. We both use them for styling curly hair. Being able to pull the trigger a few times and then have the spray continue for a couple of seconds makes doing the back of your head quite easy. Also, since the spray is more of a mist than a standard spray bottle, it's easier to get the right moisture amount across your hair." —v

Price: $13

19. A pack of pimple patches because these on-the-go pimple fighters can work on your breakouts while you break through the rest of your busy day (or even better, while you sleep).

Target

Promising review: "The only acne patches that truly work for me! Love using these overnight on stubborn spots that won’t go away. I use them right after my usual skincare routine and it draws it right out and speeds up the recovery process. I wake up with flat spots every time!" —SamH

Price: $10.99

20. A five-pack of reusable wipes to replace disposable paper towels. These can be rinsed and reused up to 10 times and are also machine washable.

someone using the reusable cloth
Target

Promising reviews: "These are my go to wipes in the kitchen. I replace them weekly. They dry fast. Good for counter wipe-ups." —Dindy

"This is what I use to wash dishes. Love them! Sponges hold onto bacteria and get moldy quick — these are the way to go." —Gina Marie

Price: $2.69

Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity.