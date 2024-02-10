Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You’re Short On Space But Big On Decor, These 20 Things From Target Are Cute *And* Compact

    Tiny changes that yield big results.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A set of cable organizers ready to help you organize more than just your office space. You can use these organizers to keep cords all over the house tangle-free. It'll also help you to identify when your favorite charger cord goes missing miraculously.

    the black cable organizers
    Target

    Promising review: "This specific pack of cord organizers gives a lot of pieces for the cost, I just set a few up and they are exactly as expected. They seem to be sufficiently sticky, they have held up for at least several days so far without any falling off or shifting." —G

    Price: $14.99 for a 28pk

    2. A smartplug you can program to turn on and off whenever you want. You can use it with your smarthub, too. Now, when you accidentally leave the television on in the other room, you can simply command it to shut off. True power.

    the smart plug
    Target

    Price: $15.99

    3. A shower caddy that'll streamline your hygiene routine. No more blind reaching for your shampoo and ending up with conditioner. The open slots are great for allowing water to slide through to assist in the decrease of soap scum buildup.

    the shower caddy hanging up in a shower
    Target

    Promising review: "Provides a good amount of space in your shower for you to put your extras or regular shampoo and conditioner. Especially if you don’t have space in your shower, got these for my roommate and they love it!" —mor246

    Price: $16 (available in three colors)

    4. A desk organizer pretty much the best gift you can give to yourself to tidy up your work space. Or, you can place one on the counter by the door and use it as a mail organizer. The possibilities are truly endless.

    the desk organizer in an off white color
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect size for my limited content space in the kitchen. Nice quality and works perfectly." —ebdro

    Price: $12.99 (originally $17.99)

    5. A floating shelf just begging to serve as a grand display for your tiny plant babies, favorite books, pictures, candles, or your assortment of Funko Pops!

    the floating shelves with pictures and plants on them
    Target

    Promising review: "I love these shelves! I bought them for our last house and after we moved I bought them again for our new house. They’re so beautiful and modern and relatively easy to install. They’re also SO reasonably priced and good quality" —cozycrib

    Price: $35 (available in two colors)

    6. A rolling utility cart for a multipurpose organizer that can move when you move, just like that. Lock the wheels to keep it stationary, or roll it around to different rooms to keep your essentials nearby.

    the rolling cart in gray
    Target

    Promising review: "This cart has proven it’s worth time and again. It’s easily maneuverable and holds a lot of items. Perfect for mobile organizing yet has locking wheels for a stationary approach. Highly recommended." —Domino

    Price: $40 (available in three colors)

    7. A Brita filtered water dispenser that'll provide you with clean drinking water straight from the tap. You won't have to keep buying plastic water bottles, and you can have fresh water at a moment's notice.

    someone filling a Brita filter with water
    Brita

    Promising review: "I was truly amazed by the quality of great tasting water that it produces. I used to have drinking water delivered to me. Not anymore. It saves me over $100 each month." —C Austin

    Price: $49.99

    8. A flying insect trap because there's nothing more annoying than tiny little bugs flying around you when you're trying to eat a Hot Pocket.

    the flying insect trap
    Target

    I absolutely LOVE these traps. They work super fast. I didn't even have my bug catcher plugged in for a full 24 hours before I noticed a collection of flying pests trapped inside. And the tray is easy to dispose of, thankfully, because who wants to touch bugs? The trap emits a blue light which could serve as a night-light, too. 

    Promising reviews: "This works way too well. Want to freak yourself out and find out how many hidden bugs accumulate in a room during any period of time? Highly recommend buying this to find out." —M

    "It’s a 5-star review from me. I’ve been using Zevo for several months and it truly does catch those pesky mosquitoes, gnats, and moths. It’s been a rainy/wet winter. It’s Mosquito-Ville out here but this helps a lot. It’s hard trying to hunt a mosquito so this takes care of it. My family and I can sleep comfortably without worrying about getting bit all night." —Ange

    Price: $20.99 

    9. A Scrub Mommy dual-sided sponge that's a Shark Tank-famous cleaning tool and is trusted by many to tackle any job, big or small. Use it for dishes, counters, tiny spills to big grimy messes.

    the scrub mommy
    Target

    Promising review: "I love my Scrub Mommy sponge. Cleans all my dishes squeaky clean and no matter how greasy or dirty a plate is, it comes right off the sponge when rinsing it off. I will forever purchase this super cute sponge." —Julie4

    Price: $3.99

    10. An LED light strip to set the environment with ultra-colored vibes. You can place a strip behind your television to enhance movie nights or in the kitchen to give you an illuminated dining experience.

    an example of the led strips in the kitchen
    Target

    Promising review: "These lights are bright and have a million (figuratively) different modes to play around with." —WaferCaken

    Price: $44.99

    11. A garbage disposal cleaner that visitors will never see but definitely notice. No more wondering which meal from last week is smelling up the place. Just pop it in and let the sweet smells waft over your kitchen.

    the garbage disposal cleaner on a counter next to a sink
    Target

    Promising review: "Omg this took all the smell out of my drain and I think it flows a little better now. It's easy and quick to use. I will be running one of these bad boys a month now!!" —Hope23

    Price: $10.49

    12. A cutlery organizer that may seem like no big deal, but will prove beneficial the next time you're whipping up a new TikTok recipe and can find all of your utensils and kitchen tools with ease.

    the cutlery organizer
    Target

    Price: $24.99

    13. A hair and lint remover reviewers say picked up hair and lint they didn't even see until after they used this tool.

    the remover being used on the sofa to remove pet hair
    Target

    Promising review: "This thing is great at scraping up hair from carpets, furniture, clothes, etc. i thought my stairs were clean and then I scraped them with this and pulled up all kinds of cat hair that was hiding." —meganbaldwin

    Price: $9.49

    14. A three-piece compression bag set so you can maximize your storage space. Simply, fill these large bags with blankets, winter clothing, and more, then use a vacuum to suck the air out. Just like that, you can fit even the largest of comforters in the most minor storage areas with a little room to spare.

    the compression bags with blankets inside
    Target

    Promising review: "These compression bags worked like a charm. I purchased them for my outdoor cushions! Very easy to use. Sealed very tightly and no moisture or water has gotten in them." —MW

    Price: $20

    15. An over-the-sink drying rack you can roll up — perfect for homes with little to no counter space. This drying rack can also be used for additional counter space when it's not drying dishes or as a trivet mat.

    dishes drying on the rack over a sink
    Target

    Promising review: "This by far is the best drying tool I’ve used! Sits perfectly on sink and dries much faster than a drying mat." —Lerose

    Price: $15

    16. A small space air freshener so small it can slip into or behind nooks and crannies but still give off a powerfully fresh scent. Try putting one under your trash bag in your garbage can or on a shelf in your towel closet.

    the small space air freshener
    Target

    Promising review: "Worth every penny as soon as I clicked it on, my entire house smelled soooo fresh." —Samran

    Price: $5.59

    17. A hole repair applicator tool to patch up minor boo-boos on your wall. Parents, this is an absolute must-have.

    the hole repair
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a must when moving out of an apartment. The convenience of having everything you need to fill holes in one tool is genius. —CeeEmm

    Price: $7.89

    18. A pack of furniture felt pads to protect your hardwood floors from scratches and scrapes. You and your landlord will be grateful when you move out of your rental.

    Target

    Promising review: "These are working great to protect my hardwood floors from furniture that I move around (dining table and chairs). The big circles work great for couches. I also used the smallest ones as padding to stop my front door from rattling." —MN

    Price: $11.99 for an assortment of 162 furniture pads

    19. A Rubbermaid scrubber reviewers say will get the dirt out of your nooks and crannies quick, and with great results. You can finally scrub out that old conditioner that's chilling in the corner of your shower.

    someone scrubbing tile grouts with the scrubber
    Target

    Promising review: "This product is a miracle worker! I was finally able to get all of the hard-to-reach grout in the shower. It also made cleaning just a little more fun." —Abc123

    Price: $27.99

    20. A can of fume-free oven cleaner you should consider using because you never really pay attention to the inside of your oven and it's starting to look as bad as Tiffany Valentine after burning up in Bride of Chucky.

    the oven cleaner product shot
    Target

    Promising review: "This stuff is like magic. I thought my stove top was ruined. It’s looked awful for two years, and then I found this stuff. It literally made it look brand new in one minute. Amazing!" —Carmen R

    Price: $6.29

