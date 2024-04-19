1. A bestselling 2-in-1 electric treadmill ready to help you get your steps in from the comfort of your own home. It's a compact treadmill that can slide under your bed or couch to save space. It comes fully assembled so you can get to steppin' straight out of the box.
With the bar down, you can walk up to 3.8 mph; with the bar up, you can run up to 7.6 mph (!). It has an LED display to track speed, distance, time, and calories and is controlled by a remote control. The treadmill supports up to 265 pounds.
Promising review: "I chose this treadmill because of the great customer service reviews and the fact that it was easily movable and compact and goes up to a speed to allow jogging/running. It's been fantastic to use while working from home. I was worried about it being hard to type or read while using it, but I usually walk at a speed of 2.4–2.6 mph while actively working — emails, technical editing, plan review, phone calls (haven't tried higher than that) — and have had no issues. I've been walking about 4 to 6 miles at a time. I also have had no issues moving it around myself with the rollers when I need to (I'm 5 feet 4), and it's not heavy at all, maybe just a little awkward to maneuver if you're working with a tight space. I had my mom (5 foot 1 and slight build) try to lift it because she was also interested in purchasing one, and she also had no issues moving it around. My husband (~170 pounds) will walk on it after work while watching TV for a few miles at 3–3.5 mph, but neither of us has tried running on it consistently. We live on the top floor of an apartment complex and have also gotten no complaints about noise issues, but again, haven't run on it yet. As of now, I definitely recommend it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $359.99 (available in four colors).
2. An Apple AirTag tracker tile so you'll never misplace your belongings again. You can attach this tracker to your keys, wallet, backpack, and anything else that has a knack for ending up in a place you don't remember putting it.
Promising review: "We have had our vehicles stolen a couple of times from our apartment building. Woke up one day to go to work, and the truck and trailer were gone. Called the cops who couldn’t do much at the time. We hopped in our family vehicle and followed where the AirTag said it was located. After about an hour, we tracked down and recovered all our stuff. We would have never found anything without these." —Kimberly Bishop
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $79.99.
3. A towel warmer to wrap yourself in the cozy warmth of cottony goodness after you emerge from your extra-long shower. You got your tax refund, you can afford to run the water a little longer. Now when you wake up early for work, you don't have to exit into the freezing cold.
It fits about two towels (or even a towel and a robe or other fabric items) and has a 15-minute adjustable timer.
Promising review: "I bought one for myself, then bought several others as presents because it's so nice. It's fairly small and easy to find space for even in a small bathroom but is also big enough to hold two large towels at a time. There are a few small things to watch for: occasionally the on button takes a bit of finagling to work; it takes about eight minutes to hit 'maximum' towel warmth; if the lid is askew/not fully on the towel loses a lot of heat; there's a bit of a plastic odor that goes away after the first few uses. But if you're aware of those things, it's super luxurious and worth every penny, having a super-warm towel waiting for you counters all the misery of having to leave the shower in the winter. It also makes a great present, it's the kind of luxury item people don't normally think to get for themselves but makes life so much better. Anybody who says you can't buy happiness obviously hasn't bought a towel warmer." —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $139.99.
4. A 35-oz insulated tumbler from BrüMate that's leak-proof, has a comfort grip, can keep your drink cold for more than 24 hours and hot for more than six hours, and can fit in your car's cup holder. What more could you want from your everyday hydration companion?
5. A water bottle crossbody because you want to stay hydrated but you don't want to hold your tumbler all day when you're trying to get in the mix. Here is a minimal crossbody with maximum style and practicality. It has room for all your go-bag essentials — ID, debit and credit cards, lip gloss, scrunchies, hand sanitizer, cash, phone, keys — and is specially designed to hold your water bottle, too. It's a must-have and it comes in an array of fabulous colors.
6. The forever famous 10-inch ceramic, nonstick Always Pan from Our Place that'll easily become one of your kitchen go-tos. Your other pans will thank you for the break while this one pan does all the heavy lifting. They don't call it the "Always Pan" for nothing.
Haley: I'm an inexperienced cook, and I've been wanting to improve at cooking and baking, but have honestly found it pretty intimidating. There are so many different pieces of cookware, all used for different things; I didn't even know where to start. The Always Pan is a godsend for folks like me. It can literally go in an oven, so I made banana bread for the first time in it (pictured on the right). It's deep enough to boil pasta, *and* shallow enough to serve as a sauce pan. I'm so excited to steam dumplings in it and use it to make brownies. Plus, the non-stick feature makes cleaning up so easy and quick. This is an amazing, versatile piece and it's absolutely worth the money for me — and it'll probably put the rest of your pots and pans fully out of business.
Even more BuzzFeeders LOVE this! Check out our full Always Pan review.
Get it from Our Place for $150 (available in eight colors).
7. A limited edition luminous lavender pink blush inspired by the colors of the Santa Monica sunset to give you that *kissed by the sun* look. The creamy textured blush is pigmented and buildable thanks to its natural ingredients like green tea and aloe vera extract. It's like you're walking around with pockets of sunshine stuffed in your cheeks.
Haley: "I feel a little silly saying this, but the moment I first tried this blush on, it immediately became my favorite blush. It's the whole package — beautifully glow-y, pigmented and creamy, yet so buildable that applying it is basically impossible to mess up. But also, this shade!!! A beautiful blend of lavender and pink that looks like it popped out of a sunrise. I wish I could wear it all the time tbh, like including to bed?? And hey, I'm an adult so maybe I just WILL."
Tower 28 is an Asian woman-owned business designed for sensitive skin. Their products are free of any sensitivity-causing ingredients, and are vegan and cruelty-free.
Get it from Tower 28 for $20 (available in nine colors).
8. A heated eye massager because your eyes work just as hard, if not harder than every other part of your body. It's not easy watching where you're going, cruising over the latest DIYs you found on TikTok, or reading eight chapters of your latest thriller until the wee hours of the morning. Give those peepers a break! This gadget combines heat and gentle massage to soothe your eyes reducing stress, migraines, and eye strain and even improving insomnia.
It sports five different massage settings, a 15-minute timer, and Bluetooth capabilities.
Haley: I bought this two years ago to help with dry eyes and migraines, and it is one of my favorite purchases maybe of all time. It has helped me with my eyes and my headaches, but also with so much more — it helps me relax when I'm stressed or anxious, and puts me to sleep like a baby. I make sure I have this with me if I'm sleeping away from my apartment because I love it so much. It's also easy to clean with an alcohol wipe, or even with face wash. I was initially hesitant to buy this because it seemed a little pricey, but I'm SO happy I did. At this point, I think it's worth way more than I paid for it, if only because I literally don't know what I'd do without it. BTW, it does play automatic music when you begin the massage, but it's easy to turn off if you prefer (I always skip the music).
Promising review: "LOVE THIS! Ok so I bought this to help with my migraines (it totally helps me) but I use it for so much more. Feeling stressed? Check! Anxiety? Check! I have a son who has some behavioral issues. The first day I got this he wanted to try because I looked cool. Well he put it on and completely went calm. He told me he felt so relaxed. And he said when he was having a hard time calming down that this would be perfect for him to help him calm down. And it has! I would pay ANY amount of money to have him feel calm." —Price
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three colors).
9. A heart-shaped inflatable pool large enough to fit you and a bestie to enjoy a mini dip when things start to really heat up outside. Added tip: if you have littles, fill it up with balls and create your own ball pit of love.
10. A sleek Beast countertop blender designed for efficiency without sacrificing style. Its fluted aesthetic and unique shape make it look more like decor than an appliance.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross says, "I got this blender over the summer, and wow, as someone who had firmly decided I was an 'I don't need a blender' person, I quickly changed my mind after the first use. For starters, it's not as large as those super industrial-strength blenders, and it's so aesthetically pleasing that I have it out on my counter at all times. Plus, it couldn't be easier to use — just fill the bowl with your ingredients, pulse, and in a matter of ~moments~ you'll have a perfectly uniform blend of whatever you're trying to blitz. I first tried it out on a smoothie made with frozen bananas and peaches (see it in action on TikTok here!), and it pulverized the icy fruit like a champ. Best of all? It's a total breeze to clean, which, if I'm being honest, was probably the biggest factor in my having waited so long to add a blender to my kitchen arsenal. I can't recommend it enough, 15/10, no notes." For more deets, check out BuzzFeed's full Beast blender review!
Promising review: “I love morning smoothies but had stopped making them with my old blender because it would either wake the whole house up or leave my toddler running out of the room yelling that his ears hurt. I read about The Beast and there were tons of comments saying it was significantly quieter than other blenders. I hemmed and hawed for a few months because of the price tag, but in the end, went for it. I'm so impressed — it looks super sleek on the counter and packs a punch as far as power. The drinkable containers look sleek too — people comment on them, and they're all dishwasher safe. So happy with my blender, I can't believe I didn't buy it months ago." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $194.99 (available in three colors).
11. A JetKids ride-on suitcase here to make traveling with the kiddos that much easier. If your tiny humans tend to get tired of walking around or cranky from waiting, make it fun by giving them their own luggage that they can ride on. Too bad they don't have these for adults.
PS: When you get onto your flight, it transforms into a leg rest or an in-flight bed so your kids will be comfy and content while in the air.
It's recommended for kids ages 3–7 (and up to 77 pounds) and fits most standard economy seats. It has an adjustable strap so you can carry it over your shoulder, a top handle, and a mattress inside that can be removed and used while in the flight. Parents also use this product while in the airport waiting for the flight to keep their kids comfy and happy.
Promising review: "So we traveled from JFK to Florida recently and this 'giddy up' (as my daughter called it) made its money just on the walk from long-term parking to Terminal 2. Anyone who's been at JFK's Terminal 2 recently knows the extensive haul that is. The suitcase is easy to pull, easy to maneuver and fit a bunch of snacks, iPad, coloring books, blanket, plushies, and an empty Yeti kids rambler. I plan on buying another for my second child." —Darling Wold
Get it from Amazon for $221.90+ (available in six colors).
12. A ChomChom pet hair remover to collect the fur that's left all over the house like little piles of buried treasure. Wow, look at that bounty. This little wonder has gained more than 100,000 5-star ratings and requires no sticky papers! After it collects, dump out the hair and you're done!
Promising review: "I am allergic to cats so here I am with two cats who shed a ton. Their hair is covering all the furniture. I have special pet covers on my bed to protect my comforter but I hate having to sleep under it since my cats sleep on my bed. I have tried so many cat hair remover brushes, gloves, sponges that never worked. I was ready to shave the cats and call it a day. Then along comes the ChomChom brush. It not only has the lint roller but a bar that collects the hair. I love the little hairball container of the roller so I don't have to spend time cleaning off the lint brush. I can't believe this product works! I have an off-white couch and I didn't realize how much hair there was. After I used it, my couch looked lighter in color. I got my comforter cleaned off in minutes. It's a simple and inexpensive way to cure your pet hair woes." —Dondi
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).
13. A Plufl — as seen on Shark Tank, this human dog bed is ready to give you the best nap of your life. If you've ever glanced over at your pup and thought, "Wow, they're sleeping so peacefully," — now, you can sleep just as well! You may never sleep in your bed again.
14. A bestselling weighted fitness hoop that'll bring back all the fun nostalgia of your childhood while allowing you to put in your 20 minutes of cardio at the same time.
The waist is adjustable up to 43 inches.
Promising review: "Like many folks, I have struggled with finding an exercise that I enjoy and will actually keep doing. It is so easy to do, it is as fun as doing cardio can be, and I have been able to do it on a regular basis. I use it for around 30 minutes, three to five times a week. I am definitely sweating by the time I’m done, but since it’s so easy to do once you get the hang of it, I feel powerful and proud of myself. (I’ve listened to podcasts, watched TV, and even read while hooping with it.) It is fairly noisy but not terrible, so keep that in mind." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in 11 colors).