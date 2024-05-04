BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Products With Amazon Reviews That’ll Make You Want To Smash The Subscribe Button

    You'll never want to be without these amazing products.

    by
    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Maria Sabella
    by Maria Sabella

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A tub of the infamous Bum Bum cream made with yummy ingredients like guaraná extract, and cupuaçu butter to ensure your cakes are taut and hydrated. You'll be ready to bare all the buns you want this summer.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I feel like I rarely write reviews, but I had to for this stuff. I work out, eat healthy, and do allllll of the things to try and reduce the appearance of cellulite. Nothing ever helps! Finally, I started dry brushing every day and using this, and it has made an INCREDIBLE difference in just a few days. My skin is so incredibly soft, and noticeably smoother — to the touch, and also the appearance. I’ve never used anything that actually seemed to work, but this stuff really does. It also smells SO good! I don’t even need any kind of perfume anymore, so that’s how I justify the cost. A little goes a long way! I honestly don’t think I can live without this stuff now. It’s a game changer!" —Kari N

    Price: $22+ (or Subscribe & Save to get 5% off every three months)

    2. A Maybelline concealer stick which acts more like an eraser since you can use it to erase those dark circles under your eyes so no one can tell that you stayed up all night rewatching episodes of X-Men '97.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love using this concealer! I used it all over my face as my foundation. It provides great coverage and is lightweight enough to not look caked on. It matches my skin complexion and looks good when exposed to flash/bright light. The applicator helps blend in the concealer nicely and gives a very pretty finish. This product cuts down on time and I was able to complete my makeup routine in 10–15 minutes." —Melissa Nelson

    Price: $8.80+ (or Subscribe & Save for $8.17/every four months)

    3. A Native deodorant reviewers say is a natural deodorant that actually keeps the funk at bay.

    Reviewer image of the deodorant
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOOOOOVE this deodorant! I have tried many natural deodorants and this one is by far my fave. Gave it 5 stars based off the scent alone, but it also lasts under my pits all day long and gives me zero skin irritation! I feel like I just left the spa every time I leave the house wearing this. Definitely making this my staple deodorant." —N. Brown

    Price: $12.97 (or Subscribe & Save to get 10% off/every three months)

    4. A 120-pack of extra strong poop bags, an earthy-friendly option that's actually sturdy enough to not lead to accidents like the poop accidentally leaking through the bag. And, they also come in a lavender scent which should help mask the smell of your pup's business!

    Reviewer image of box of poop bags
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are our favorite. We finally signed up for subscribe and save because we like these best. My family prefers unscented as the scented can be overwhelming. I am not a fan of adding additional scents to feces. Also, they will not tear on you and provide enough of a barrier that there is no concern about leakage." —PickyPeople

    Price: $7.99 (or Subscribe & Save for $7.59 every three months)

    5. And speaking of your furry BFF, a BarkBox monthly subscription that'll have your ~pawesome~ bestie waiting for the mailman each month to receive their box of tasty treats and fun toys.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These boxes seem to be made for my dog! Taylor loves them so much that any other mail we get she just assumes it’s for her! The bags of treats last about a month and then we also have gifts for our friends who have dogs too!" —Melissa Sullivan

    Price: $39/month (available for small, medium, and large dogs)

    6. A tub of the Pink Stuff that can tackle pretty much any dirty job you throw it's way. It's a powerful multipurpose solution which is all the reason why you should never go without it.

    Reviewer image of dirty tub
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product! I just cleaned my awful shower (moldy and mildewy in the grout and corners), and my stove top that was a hot mess! Well with the help of an electric scrubber and that Pink Stuff, my shower and stove are looking almost like new! What's better is I didn't have to use the whole jar, just a small amount on my scrubber utensils, a bit on the surfaces, wait a few minutes and go to work! This Stuff is the bomb!!!" —DanElle McCombs

    Price: $5.29 (or Subscribe & Save for $5.03/every four months)

    7. A cuticle oil formulated with milk and honey to soothe, moisturize, and refresh the skin. It'll have your cuticles healthy and strong in no time.

    Reviewer holding bottle of cuticle oil
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Sooooo I do my own nails at home and I also do my husband's once a week since he works in remodeling and his fingernails look terrible so I give him a little manicure. I take this cuticle oil and massage into his nails and on his fingers and it’s so moisturizing and has a tiny bit of scent to it. But don’t let its cheapness fool you! One of the best nail products I’ve purchased." —Dallas

    Price: $6.99 (or Subscribe & Save for $6.64/every three months)

    8. A 30-pack of Honest Beauty makeup remover wipes — both plant-based and hypoallergenic — strong enough to remove waterproof makeup but gentle enough to not irritate the skin.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After trying several different brands, this is now my go-to makeup remover wipe! I have very sensitive skin, so I was very pleased these did not give me a burning sensation as others have. It feels nice, and does a great job taking the makeup off! When I do a full face I like to use two wipes to remove, but with my light makeup today, one wipe was plenty. I will definitely be buying more!" —Shauna

    Price: $8 (or Subscribe & Save for $7.60/every two months)

    9. A bottle of Mrs. Meyer's laundry detergent because we know the irritation of setting up for a day of laundry only to realize, there's no detergent in sight. Now, we have to throw on real clothes and go to the store which we don't feel like doing so laundry goes undone yet another day. 😮‍💨

    Reviewer image of the bottle of detergent
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Smells amazing and my clothes are clean, it’s literally the best laundry soap ever." —janet g

    Price: $17.99 (or Subscribe & Save for $17.09/every two months)

    10. A shampoo bar that comes in a variety of different types for your specific hair needs: dry hair, oily hair, flakey scalp, and more.

    Reviewer image of the blue shampoo bar on top of the packaging
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lathers so well and makes my hair feel really clean (I have oily hair). The bar lasts longer than I thought it would and smells amazing! No more plastic bottles is also a plus!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $15 (or Subscribe & Save to get 10% off every three months)

    11. A shea sugar scrub here to scrub away the dead skin to unveil that glowing skin lurking underneath. Reviewers are giving out recipes and say it's a great scrub to use before spray tan, too.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "First of all, this product came very well and securely packaged. The product itself smells like heaven! It is such a wonderful, yet not abrasive, sugar scrub. It really works and leaves your skin unbelievably soft and sooo smooth. Did I mention it smells like pure heaven??? It came in two days. I highly recommend this product and this company." —Kimberli Runyon

    Price: $7.94 (or Subscribe & Save for $7.54/every two months)

    12. A heavy-duty oven cleaner to keep your oven spick and span after you go on one of your delightful baking frenzies.

    Reviewer image of their clean oven
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We had a cheese disaster in the oven. Dreaded having to do something about it. Read product reviews and went for it. For really bad situations it says you can leave on overnight, which I did. Next morning, wiped out, rinsed, done! Then I immediately bought an oven liner!" —C. Martin

    Price: $8.98 (or Subscribe & Save for $8.53/every three months).

    13. A 30-pack of gold under-eye masks for giving your eyes some much needed rest and relaxation. Pop them in the fridge to give them a chill for maximum benefits. After one use, you'll want them to be part of your daily routine, which is also why you'll never want to run out.

    Reviewer wearing gold under eye masks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE these eye patches! I work different hours throughout the week and when I work nights and have to get up early, these eye patches make the difference. Goodbye dark circles and under-eye baggage! I always put them in the fridge, no less than 30 minutes before I put them on (super hydrating!). They are simple, not sticky, NO mess, no smell, just absolutely perfect. Thank you!!!" —Leanne Yarpe

    Price: $17.25 (or Subscribe & Save for $15.53/every three months)

    14. A blackhead scrub stick, probably the most adorable way to exfoliate clogged pores and remove excess sebum. Just like this little ghost, they'll be here one moment and gone the next. Tip: Use it in the shower as the steam will help to open up your pores.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product may look small but it is MIGHTY! I have combination skin (usually oily with dry patches) and am forever picking at my pores. My nose especially gets super fun blackheads. NOT ANYMORE! And if anything does pop up, removal is a breeze because my skin is so much healthier and it lifts right out and I can apply some toner or tea tree oil. I also make my husband use it and his blackheads/whiteheads/dry skin on his face is noticeably brighter and clearer. I 100% agree with the review that said to rub off a little bit of the top of the product once you open it so that there is salt exposed to help you exfoliate. This was completely an impulse purchase but now it's a staple in my weekly skincare routine. Also, how freaking adorable is this little guy? I think he makes my whole bathroom look cuter. I'm not getting a dime for promoting this product. I genuinely love it and think anyone with any skin type could benefit from a little light exfoliation, particularly on and around your nose. Will be repurchasing as soon as I run out, but it really only takes a little bit of product to get over your trouble spots, so I don't think that will be anytime soon." —Andrea

    Price: $12.50 (or Subscribe & Save to get 5% off every two months)

    15. A daily facial cleanser made with Niacinamide that's still gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin. Reviewers say it's great at getting everything off their face including makeup and sunscreen but doesn't leave their skin feeling dry.

    Reviewer holding the bottle of cleanser
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super gentle cream cleanser!! Gets all my makeup and sunscreen off and my skin doesn’t dry out after I use it. Highly recommend." —Samantha

    Price: $16.99 (or Subscribe & Save for 5% off every four months)

    16. A set of six aromatherapy shower steamers so you'll never have to take a basic shower again. Toss one of these babies in the bottom of your shower, get that hot water going, and BAM💥 instant spa time.

    a reviewer photo of the box of shower steamers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the best shower steamers I've ever tried. Usually, they aren't strong enough or they melt too quickly to even enjoy. They are also bigger than what you can buy at the store. I'd say they are about a hockey puck size. One lasted my entire shower and still smelled amazing even after I was done. These are the best shower steamers hands-down. I would definitely buy these again." —Krista

    Price: $14.99 (or Subscribe & Save for $13.49/every three months)

    17. A Color Wow anti-frizz spray for daily weather-proof protection for your hairstyle of the day. Better get it now, hot and humid days are on the horizon.

    Reviewer showing their hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Read so many reviews, thought I would give it a try. Recently fried my hair with bleach and have been nursing it back to health. This product is perfect for me since my hair is usually dry and frizzy and needs a number of products to get it smooth. I hope it lasts up to three shampoos. Will definitely add this to one of my must-haves. Would highly recommend." —heather

    Price: $28 (or Subscribe & Save to get 5% off every four months)

    18. A bag of The Honest Kitchen's dehydrated dog food you'll be happy to have delivered like clockwork so you never have to worry about not having food for your best pal.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bobbie is not only a picky eater, but she also has skin issues, allergies, sensitivity and all of the above. I went through a cycle of switching foods (which she would refuse to eat after a week), picking up throw-up, and going to vet for skin issue treatments for six months. My parents suggested that my siblings and I try the food after our 9-year-old golden retriever had great results. Bobbie used to refuse to get out of bed during the early morning weekdays, now she knows what time breakfast, and dinner is right when it turns 6 o'clock. Thank you honest kitchen for helping our dogs and us stay happy/healthy!" —Matthew Brotchie

    Price: $14.99 for a 15-ounce bag (or Subscribe & Save to get 5% off every month)

    19. A bottle of C.E.O. Glow made with Vitamin C and turmeric designed to brighten and hydrate the skin while improving the appearance of dark spots.

    Reviewer image of bottle of serum
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "One of the best products I’ve ever purchased and the only vitamin C serum I’ve found that really works. Your skin will literally glow and radiate after using this. Worth every penny and lasts a long time as you only need a very little bit to cover your entire face." —John Bachtle

    Price: $34 (or Subscribe & Save to get 5% off every three months)

    20. A 12-pack of sheet face masks so you'll never be lacking when you're ready to have a little *ME TIME*. Keeping these treats coming will serve as a little reminder to take some time out for yourself. They come in a variety featuring various ingredients like avocado and tea tree and are targeted for different purposes like wrinkle care or intense moisture.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these masks. I have sensitive skin that's especially finicky when it comes to facial masks. These don't irritate my skin, and I actually saw a noticeable improvement after just a couple of uses. I'm usually not a fan of sheet masks, but these were easy to apply and were not annoying or a hindrance while on my face. I love that there are so many different recipes with the benefit of each listed on the packet. I bought two packages and just have a huge bag of them now to pick from, which is super fun. Also, the extra serum at the bottom of the packet is a great feature, and it's not sticky or uncomfortable to rub in after removing the mask." —Emma Dean

    Price: $13.20 for a pack of 12 (or Subscribe & Save to get 5% off every three months)

    21. A 100-pack of compostable trash bags that are super strong and great for the environment.

    Reviewer image of the trashbags
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great compostable green waste bags. I even filled one with water to make sure they were strong and didn’t leak before using them. They are strong and durable — no leaks! Good value purchase." —AE MITCH

    Price: $15 (or Subscribe & Save for $14.25/every three months)

    22. An Honest Beauty tinted lip balm, an everyday carry made with avocado oil to keep your pucker moisturized all day. Oh, hello perfect pout! Welcome.

    Reviewer wearing the tinted lip balm
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I L❤️VE this lip balm! Moisturizing, not sticky, light scent, and a beautiful subtle blood orange color." —Amy in AZ

    Price: $9.99 (or Subscribe & Save for $9.49/every three months)

    23. A jar of organic bee pollen you can sprinkle onto your yogurt, toast, granola, bagel and more for a daily dose of this superfood designed to boost immunity and reduce inflammation.

    Reviewer image of jar of bee pollen and teaspoon with bee pollen in it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I began buying bee pollen from a local beekeeper. I found that I have become more energetic and lively. I also have not experienced the symptoms of a cold or the flu in over 10 years. I chose this brand — as my beekeeper retired. I still feel good!" —K. L. Bright

    Price: $19.49 (or Subscribe & Save for $18.52/every two months)

    24. An essential oil-infused hand soap because hand washing is an at all-time high and we love that for us, but our hands should love it too. This soap will keep them hydrated and clean.

    Reviewer image of the soap on their vanity
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best soap I have tried. Soft, gentle scent but leaves me feeling super clean." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $11.88+ (or Subscribe & Save to get 5% off every two months)

    25. An E.l.f poreless putty primer with a whopping 30,000 (!) 5-star ratings of reviewers praising it for its smooth canvas and all-day-wear power.

    Primer and container
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Holy moly this stuff changed my makeup routine. I'm a pretty simple person, put some powder on and eye makeup. No contour or highlight. But THIS. This I will never be caught without. I've always had large pores and thought there was nothing that would hide them. This stuff proved me wrong! It did take some trial and error for applying. You can't just swipe it on like liquid makeup. I use my fingers but dab it on and then spread it around." —Megan

    Price: $10 (or Subscribe & Save to get 5% off every four months) 

    26. An Olaplex hair conditioner so you can say BYEEE to damaged hair, split ends, and frizz by re-linking broken bonds. Yup, keep this miracle in a bottle on deck to keep your hair moisturized and looking its best.

    Reviewer showing their hair after using the conditioner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It doesn’t take much and it makes my hair feel super clean plus healthier. I have very thin fine dry brittle hair, but since using this I feel a wonderful change in the way my hair feels and even looks! I definitely highly recommend this!" —Ingrid Cordova

    Price: $30 (or Subscribe & Save to get 5% off every three months)

    27. A three-piece Mario Badescu facial spray set perfect for hydrating your skin or giving your face a little pick-me-up. It's like an energy drink for your skin. Reviewers say they like to use them to lock in their moisturizer. Long days require a few spritzes so you'll always want one in your bag.

    Reviewer image of three facial spray bottles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The absolute best facial spray/toner of all time. I am a licensed aesthetician, and MUA and I can tell you now that I will never run out of this product. I’ve tried many toners and facial sprays, but this one wins the first-place trophy. Can be used as a toner, setting spray, and dry skin repair after peels. Lavender for night and rose for day. Adore this trio!" —Vanessa K.

    Price: $24 (or Subscribe & Save for $22.80/every four months)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.