36 Problem-Solving Products That — Shocker — Actually Don't Cost A Ton

1. A pack of light-dimming stickers that are a godsend for light sleepers who cannot drift off with that annoying router light shining so brightly.
Check out 'em out in this TikTok.
This game-changing pack comes in a variety of 100-peel-and-stick dimmers shaped to fit lights on most electrical appliances.
Promising review: "Ingenious little idea. I suffer from migraines, so I know how a little LED light can irritate you in an otherwise pitch-black room. This product does a great job of dimming those harsh LED indicators that EVERYTHING seems to have nowadays. They are neat, not unsightly." —Jarom A. Daszko
Get them from Amazon for $1.49.
2. A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" that'll get rid of all that food lodged between your teeth that you know is there but just can't seem to reach. These toothbrushes have multilayer bristles that act like floss and can get into those tiny crevasses.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what one of our editors, Emma Lord, has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.91 (also available as a four-pack).
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner because that odor that you can find in your kitchen is probably coming from the drain and no one wants to stick their hand down there to find out what it is. Just drop this in the disposal, run it, and be amazed by its cleaning power.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need too). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten garbage disposal freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78+ (available in two styles and a multipack).
4. A natural shoe deodorizer spray because smelly shoes make smelly feet. This spray, which is made with essential oils and smells of lemon and eucalyptus, will make your toes emerge fresh as daisies.
Promising review: "This product WORKS! You won’t be disappointed. I used to get embarrassed taking off my flats in my office because they smelled so bad, but not anymore! My work flats make my feet sweaty and this spray helps keep the awful odors away at least four to five days (probably longer but I was so excited I just sprayed my shoes again because I liked the smell haha!) The lemon is strong and the eucalyptus I love, so I would purchase again! Although it will likely last a while! I have a little boy who gets sweaty feet also so I’m sure I’ll soon be using this in his shoes also." —Traeannah Brown
Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
5. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash with more than 20,000 5-star reviews of people praising how it helps exfoliate without the rough, physical microbeads and buffs away bumpy skin while smoothing — thanks to hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
Get it from Amazon for $13.29.
6. A plant-based cooking oil solidifier that's here to solve the age-old problem of what to do with your cooking oil after you're done making those homemade fries. Now you have a safe and clean way to dispose of the oil — just sprinkle the powder in the oil while it's still hot, let it cool, then plop it in the trash.
FryAway is a woman-owned and Latine-owned small business started by Laura Lady, who loves both cooking and being kind to the planet. They donate 1% of revenue to nonprofits focused on water conservation.
Promising review: "Honestly I didn’t know if this would work, waiting for it to cool down made me nervous, but once it was at room temperature it was solid. It popped out of the fryer so nicely. Worth every penny." —Emma
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. A marvelous humidifier tank cleaner because now that you think about it, you can't quite remember the last time you cleaned your humidifier. *Thinks really hard*
8. A bottle of SoCozy curl conditioning spray you'll love every time you breeze through the after-shower bedtime routine with your mini — no more tantrums with this detangling conditioner.
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my Subscribe & Save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Get it from Amazon for $7.59 (also available in a pack of two).
9. A sheet of stick-on sound dampeners that won't disturb your roommates (who aren't early birds like you) when you're rustling around in the kitchen making breakfast.
Promising review: "These work very well to dampen the sounds of my idiot roommates slamming cabinet doors at all hours of the day. Just make sure you're wiping down the part of the cabinet they'll stick to before applying them. The adhesive is good and should hold for a while." —LMA
Get a sheet of 100 from Amazon for $8.58.
10. A tube of Jack Black Lip Balm that's jam-packed with hydration to revive the chapped and dry skin around your mouth. It works quickly thanks to ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E — plus it has SPF 25, too!
Promising review: "So I have been a loyal Eos fan for quite some time but you constantly have to reapply and honestly my lips are still cracked. I found Jack Black balm from a TikTok video and it has been glorious. I keep reaching for it to reapply and I don't need it. It doesn't feel greasy on my lips but it is a bit sticky? Or waxy. Either way, I don't mind it at all, and it also smells pretty darn good." —