    Just 33 Low-Cost And High-Reward Products To Check Out ASAP

    Hmmm...too bad there isn't a button to add the entire list to cart. You're probably going to need it.

    by
    Kit Stone
    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Kaila Browner
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. mountable tracker device so you and your significant other never have to wonder who fed the dog. Poor little pooch, just waiting around for the yummies. 

    a reviewer showing their use of the product
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Awesome product! There are four of us who were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now I just see if it's green and if not I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan

    Get it from Amazon for $10.95 (also available in five other styles).

    2. A set of lock laces here to save you time and effort by securely fastening your sneakers sans laces making them easy to slip on and slip off.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I can't believe just how pumped I am over these shoelaces! They make me wanna slip my shoes off and on just because I can! They make my shoes more comfortable than I could have ever imagined (due to the elasticity). I have them set up to just the right amount of tightness to where I can just slip my shoes on and off without having to adjust them at all (and they are plenty tight). Welcome to the 21st century!" —dm925

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 colors).

    3. A stash scrunchie complete with a secret compartment that can hold your loose cash, lip gloss, and more in a safe and secure way. (Perfect for festival season.)

    Model wearing scrunchies with zipper pouch
    Hustle and Sew/Etsy

    Hustle and Sew is a small Etsy shop based in Oregon that sells handmade goods with personalization options.

    Promising review: "I bought this as a Christmas gift for my sister. She is loving using this to stash a key and cash in a safe place while she walks her dog." —Tamara H.

    Get it from Hustle and Sew on Etsy for $8 (available in 12 fabric colors and three zipper colors).

    4. Adjustable bedsheet fasteners so you can get a good night's rest without having to spend precious sleepy time minutes readjusting your fitted sheet for the umpteenth time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband turns a lot in his sleep and has always woken up with the fitted sheet halfway off his side of the bed. We bought these, and we have NEVER once had to adjust the sheet in the morning! These are amazing! They're the kind of thing you'll never know how you lived without before." —LindseyB

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three colors and two pack sizes).

    5. Game-changing ceiling fan pulls to help you identify which string pulls the light and which string pulls the ceiling fan. It's pretty genius if you think about it.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the definition of 'product you didn't know you needed because you didn't know it existed.' I was FOREVER pulling the wrong chain on our bedroom ceiling fan. (Want the light off? Oh no...now the fan's on high. Need to change the fan speed? Eek...now you're in the dark.) They're a much better quality than I expected. They're actually quite heavy-duty pull chains, and they add a bit of fun to the decor. (When you notice them — most of the time, who even thinks about a ceiling fan pull chain?) As an added bonus, my infant daughter loves staring at them while I change her diaper or jammies. I tap them to make the chains swing, and it's instant fascination, which helps make my job easier!" —LHD

    Get them from Amazon for $5.88+ (available in six colors).

    6. An air-dry leave-in cream ready to keep your curls hydrated and bouncy without having to use any heat. Frizz be gone, you won't be ruining our day today. It works on wavy, curly, and coily hair!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed. It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" —mich0610

    Get it from Amazon for $7.97.

    7. A hanging garbage bag holder so you can save yourself time on clean up by tossing your scraps and crumbs away as you go.

    The holder with a plastic bag attached, which is hung up on an under-sink cabinet door
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this product because I'm always chopping vegetables and cutting up meat. I would be making several trips to the trash. Now I'm able to make meal prep quicker, easier, and cleaner! A good way to use up some of those plastic bags from the grocery store, too!" —Ellen Holcomb

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    8. A silicone colander because you never seem to have enough extra hands when cooking. You can clip this strainer directly onto your bowl or pot to help you drain your pasta with ease.

    The strainer attached to a pot, which allows the water to drain while keeping pasta in place
    Amazon

    It's made of flexible silicone and designed to fit most pots and pans.

    Promising review: "Wish I had bought this sooner! It stays secure when pouring water out of the pot, and I no longer have to wash a separate colander." —getfuzzy77

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in six colors).

    9. A bracelet holder in case no one is around when you want to wear your charm bracelet. No more attempting to hold it just right only for it to fall on the floor.  

    someone using the product to put on a bracelet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I can't believe I've waited this long to buy one of these. My eyesight is failing, including my depth perception, so wearing bracelets has been difficult unless they are slip on. This jewelry helper is easy to use. Now I can wear bracelets again." —Cat Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors and a pack of two).

    10. A helpful hook that you can attach to your car's air vents to keep your masks readily available.

    Two masks hanging from car vent clip
    Archers Design Shop/Etsy

    Archers Design is a small business located in Indiana that sells hooks for hanging items in your car.

    Promising review: "I ordered 10 of these to give out for the holidays and everyone loved them! I usually hang 2–3 masks on each with no problem. My boyfriend and I both used them in our Honda Civics and it was a perfect, very secure clamp into the vent." —Stephanie Chang

    Get it from Archers Design Shop on Etsy for $4.50 (available in four colors).

    11. A fog-free shower mirror with over 17,000 rave reviews of people who love using this mirror for shaving, washing their face, and doing their hair. The mirror has a strong adhesive hook so it'll stay secure on basically any surface.

    Model shaving in fog-free mirror
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great mirror. I use it to shave under my arms because I have neck issues and can no longer comfortably see under my arms. I lift it off its hook right before I start shaving to clear it of fog (if there’s any) by running it under the water for a few seconds and it stays clear long after I’m done." —MB

    Get it from Amazon for $10.97+ (available in three sizes).

    12. A tub of cooktop wipes ideal for microwave doors, glass cooktops, ceramic ranges, tile, chrome, and even granite! Easy cleanup is always a win.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This product is amazing. I can't stand when after I am cooking how I always have oil stains and grease on my cooktop! But with one wipe I am able to now get everything off the stove. It is very convenient to be able to just use one wipe for everything!" —Debra E.

    Get a pack of 60 wipes and a large microfiber cloth from Amazon for $11.67.

    13. A rapid microwave ramen cooker to help you prepare your noodles in minutes. Toss in your noodles, add water, and cook for three minutes. It's also dishwasher-safe!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "It is the perfect size for ramen and allows you to cook it in the microwave in just three minutes. The neat thing is that the water line is marked so it takes the guess work out of it. Keep in mind that you will be using only 1 cup of water, so this is intended to be a drier ramen but if you want more broth, just add a cup of water to the dish when you take it out and use all the spice package. Your ramen will be cool enough to eat and you will have your soup! All in all, this is a handy gadget for dorms and small apartments. It is also a great gadget to take with you on vacation! Need a snack...you can make your ramen!" —Patricia D.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 15 colors, two sizes, and various packs).

    14. A pack of plate clips for that extra room you need for your dipping sauces.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "They clip right onto your plate no problem and stay put. Keeps your sauce or ketchup away from other foods. Sauce is contained and rinses or wipes right out. My child does not like his foods to touch or mix. Where have these been all my life." —Tracy Crawford

    Get an eight-piece set from Amazon for $8.99.

    15. An apple slicer to perfectly slice up your apples in one smooth motion.

    Model using slicer to cut a whole apple
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Seriously, why has this never been invented before? It's the best thing in the history of apples! It cuts the apples in perfect sizes for kids (and even me), and the bottom base that makes it simple to push the blade all the way down is a game-changer. I always hated cutting apples because the last push was annoying and made slices fly everywhere. This is easy and keeps them all mostly attached. Love love love it!" —jbug

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95.

    16. A pack of reusable microfiber makeup removing cloths, so you can be sure to remove all of your makeup before diving into your routine. These wonder cloths can remove your makeup with JUST water. They're easy to wash and ready to reuse.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this everyday! I used to be terrible at taking my makeup off before bed...meaning I didn't! But I also knew it was something I should be doing but I hated washing my face in the sink. I'd get water dripping down my arms and all over the bathroom. Makeup removing wipes left funny residues on my face. BUT THIS IS THE SOLUTION! I just wet it totally in hot water from the sink, ring it out and wipe wipe wipe! Once it's totally off I use cold water to rinse out the eye makeup as best I can and hang to dry. I have machine washed and dried about once a week since getting it with no issues! A great purchase!" —Ashley

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 2-, 6- and 12-counts and in five colors).

    17. A bedside caddy, although you don't need yet another reason to never leave your bed. You'll have plenty of room for all your binge-watch necessities to maximize your wind down time.

    reviewer photo showing bedside caddy with remotes and a book in it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had a nicer-looking, more expensive version of this in my cart originally. This was one-third of that price and I'm so glad I went with this one. Its got a sturdy backing on both pieces (piece with pockets and a piece that goes between mattresses), one large pocket closest to the bed, and three decent-sized mesh pockets. I have it between my mattress and box spring." —Danielle

    Get it from Amazon for $5.49 (available in four colors).

    18. A body sponge that already has body wash inside, so once you add water, rub it on your body to get a lather going. It's super convenient when you're running late and literally need to hop in the shower and hop out.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "If I could give more stars, I would. Love this sponge. It is a nice little scrubby with the best smelling suds. Best of all, when used daily, it makes your skin extra smooth. I use it all over, especially my arms that had started to look a bit crepey...I'll be 70 this year. But, with use of this sponge, my arms look and feel wonderful." —jj

    Get it from Amazon for $8.55+ (available in nine formulas and in various pack quantities).

    19. A document clip you can mount on your monitor or laptop so you can keep documents within your eyeshot without glancing down at your desk every couple of seconds.

    Reviewer photo of the clip holding a document, which is attached to a computer monitor
    amazon.com

    It holds up to 30 sheets of paper and can swing back and forth.

    Promising review: "This lightweight arm holds at least 20 pages without falling out. I use this to prioritize things I need to get done and it keeps me from losing paper in piles. I have neck issues because I am constantly looking down and this keeps my head up and makes data entry easier because it's right next to the screen. It also pivots so I can adjust the angle." —Life Is Short

    Get it from Amazon for $8.15.

    20. A dishwasher magnet here to help you save water and time by not re-running the dishwasher because you couldn't remember if you ran it before or not.

    the white magnet on a dishwasher that says &quot;clean&quot; in black letters when positioned one way and &quot;dirty&quot; when rotated to the other side
    Amazon

    Promising review: "A stylish, functional little magnet. Eliminates the need to wonder if that cup looks dirty or is it just hard water etc. Also just looks cute on the dishwasher. I do not run mine daily as I have a small household and when it does get filled, more often than I'd like to admit, the clean dishes live in the dishwasher, getting picked off as needed. This makes that process much simpler." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $4.49.

    21. A 10-foot lightning cable that'll keep your phone secure on the charger while you pace your room back and forth reminiscing about old times with your long-distance bestie.

    Model holding an iPhone that is charging
    Amazon

    Promising review: "You can never go wrong with extra long charging cables! My wife and I use these for charging our phones on our nightstands so we can use the phones in bed without over stretching shorter cables. The braided cables are nice and the red connectors add a little pop of color. We’ve had other brands of cables fall apart at the connector in a short amount of time but these seem pretty solid." —Mr. D

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors and five sizes).

    22. A foot scrubber because your foot can also be one of those hard-to-reach places. This foot scrubber will help you scrub your feet with no bending required!

    reviewer photo of their foot being washed with the scrubbing pad
    amazon.com

    It comes with a sample pouch of liquid soap, but you could just squeeze some shower gel onto it for the same effect.

    Promising review: "This works well. We are barefoot all summer and this is great for washing up quickly and easily. My kids love it and so do I. No more facecloths hanging to dry or bunched up in a ball on the edge of the shower. I read reviews that said the bristles are too soft. For us it works well to get off a full days worth of dirt, but it isn't meant to work as a loofah or pumice stone. I'm 50 and it makes reaching my feet much easier." —Heather

    Get it from Amazon for $15.98.

    23. A blind spot mirror so you can switch lanes without completely wigging out. We've all been there and this mirror will help. 

    The blind spot mirror stuck on the car mirror
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased this one because there is no bezel that takes up space when the rear view mirror is already so small and you need whatever space you can get. The angle is also adjustable. Of all the ones I've purchased, this seemed to fit and look the best." —Peter

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in packs of two or four and four shapes).

    24. An adhesive peel-and-stick cord organizer you can place on any appliance to better organize for storing.

    Before-and-after showing unorganized cord on the left and wrapped cord on the right using attachment
    3DHome Solutions/Etsy

    3D Home Solutions is a small Etsy shop based in Texas that sells items to keep your home organized.

    Promising review: "This little thing works so well at containing the cord. It makes my mixer all neat and tidy. I love this!" —Isabelleosborne21

    Get it from 3D Home Solutions on Etsy for $8 (available in three colors).

    25. A super-long duster that can reach up to your ceiling fans, chandeliers, vents, and high ceilings to dust those spaces that you can't reach nor really see from way down there. With one sweep, you can tackle those pesky cobwebs that may be out of sight but never out of mind. 🕷️

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love my new duster. The ability to extend the pole makes it easy to clean the ceiling fan blades, chandeliers, and the AC vents. Because it’s so light weight it makes reaching very easy." —Linette L.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five colors).

    26. A pair of fluffy slippers with microfiber mops on the soles so you can pick up dust and spills while performing a square dance to Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em". Work smarter, not harder.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these! I hated walking around in my apartment before, because it felt like no matter how much I swept I was always picking up little bits of dirt and dog hair on the laminate floors. These keep my feet and the floor cleaner, which is awesome." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes and 17 styles).

    27. A sleek utensil that resembles a spatula but can do soo much more than flip food. It actually has FIVE functions — you can use it as a slotted spoon, solid spoon, spatula, turner, and a cutting tool. You need this in your kitchen drawer right now.

    Joseph Joseph

    Promising review: "Give it a cap and a costume, this is the only thing I need in the kitchen! I am often looking for tools that can replace the 30 others I have collected in my kitchen. I have used this to flip grilled cheese, stir red beans and rice, strain Brussel's sprouts, and taste sauce. I used the flat edge to cut onions that were too large once in the pot and scrape the bottom of the pan. The uni-tool feels nice in my hand, has held up fine in several dishwashings, and has allowed me to toss a few kitchen tools that have become obsolete." —Hiawhatha

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    28. A pack of two wrinkle releaser and fabric-freshening sprays, with over 30,000 5-star Amazon reviewers, because waking up in the morning and forgetting that you didn't iron your work shirt has become an unfortunate routine. Now, you can get rid of those wrinkles without pulling out the iron or steamer.

    a side by side pictures of a sundress with wrinkles and the same sundress without wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this stuff. Very easy to use, works fast, smells great. I do not use an iron anymore. It works pretty much instantly but if you leave it overnight the results are even better." —Sage

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.88.

    29. An over-the-drain hair catcher to stop hair from going down the drain which may or may not lead to your landlord having a fit when they have to call a plumber to clear out yet another clogged drain.

    Reviewer photo showing hair collected with over-the-drain stopper
    amazon.com amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been very impressed! It's tall enough to fit easily over my pop-up drain and (even without suction cups) the weighted top keeps it in place. I have medium-length hair and seem to shed almost as much as my cat, but the drain protector catches it all and the hair is easily removed and tossed away. Best of all, the silicone doesn't hold onto mildew or mold. I have been able to spray and wipe away any grime with very little effort. It looks like this drain protector will last a very long time. This has been a very worthy purchase!" —Suneimi

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    30. A handy brush because sometimes dishes need to sit in the sink overnight. In the morning, you'll be happy you have this little brush to quickly lift that crusty food without you having to scrape one utensil with another.

    Model washing fork with utensil cleaner
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Have you ever had problems getting between the tines of your forks clean? Have you ever worried that you might slice yourself with a knife as you washed it? Have you had issues getting your kids to hand wash the silverware/flatware correctly? Well, THIS handy, dandy little gadget will solve all these problems! Just slide the utensil between the two brushes (make sure you're holding the closed end) and scrub vigorously back and forth (or up and down, doesn't matter!) and VOILA! You have a clean utensil with no chance of injury to yourself! I bought this because I was sick and tired of rewashing things after my teenagers washed them, but have ended up using it myself! Enjoy!" —SheBrat

    Get it from Amazon for $7.93.

    31. A genius brush and squeegee combo tool you can use to glide countertop messes into the sink. When you're done, use the handle to hang it on the sink edge for convenience.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "LOVE THIS PRODUCT! Saves me so many paper towels, easily washed in the dishwasher, and the small size saves space! Will always have one of these on hand for sure!" —Prime Time Review

    Get it from Amazon for $10.35.

    32. A scrunchie-towel hybrid so you can quickly toss your hair up and dry it at the same time. Now you don't have to walk around trying to balance a large towel on your head while handling other tasks.

    Two scrunchies with towel material on a checkered background
    Amazon

    Kitsch is a small woman-owned biz!

    Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in four colors).

    33. And a detangling brush designed to work against the hair to remove knots and tangles with ease. The 400+ flexible plastic bristles work for all hair types and massage the scalp to increase circulation.

    Model brushing hair with detangling brush
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This does wonders for my hair and makes brushing so much easier. I have very fine hair, but tons and tons of it, which makes brushing difficult at times as it tangles so easily. This brush really helps with that and keeps me from having to re-brush my hair every couple of hours. It also doesn't pull the natural waves out of my hair, like so many other brushes did. So my hair is wavy and untangled within a couple of minutes. The ergonomic hold took a little getting used to, but it's much more comfortable than the usual oval paddle end of most brushes. It gives you more control, which makes it easier." —L

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six colors).

    The reviews used in this post have been edited for length and clarity.