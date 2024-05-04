27 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts From Amazon Your Mom Would Never Buy For Herself, But Will End Up Cherishing

Popular products from this list
A cherry measuring spoon and egg separator set for the baking mama who *cherry-shes* pouring their love into delicious sweet treats.
A deck of black foil playing cards sure to make the next game of speed ridiculously difficult so you might actually have a chance to win.
Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Mother’s Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 12th!
1. An infinity picture frame perfect for upgrading the display of their favorite photo which, just throwing it out there, probably has a picture of you inside of it. Tip: Throw in your favorite photo of the two of you or ticket stubs to a memorable concert before wrapping it for a more sentimental gift.
3. A splurge-worthy weighted blanket to give them a luxurious night of rest. The weight will help them fall asleep faster, and stay asleep throughout the night, and for some, it helps alleviate body ache pains.
4. A Canon Ivy 2 mini photo printer so they can free some of those photos trapped in their phone and place them around their house or in a memory book. Even if the book might just be an ode to their favorite child. Lookin' at you kid!
5. A box of hydrating face masks to help tighten their pores, clear minor breakouts, *and* combat dryness. They shouldn't be alarmed if they start to look like a zombie when they put it on, it's just the mask getting to work on their skin! Once they take it off, their face will feel brighter and more moisturized.
Promising review: "This mask is amazing. After I used it, my skin felt so soft, and my pores looked smaller. My skin tone is more even, making me look brighter and awake. I also had my mom try it. After, she was glowing, and her face looked firm. Def going to be using this religiously two times a week." —Amazon Customer
Price: $24 for an eight-pack
6. A pair of ultra-plush fluffy slippers so they can feel like a cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomac when they trod out to get the mail.
7. A Shiatsu back and neck massager that's ergonomic and compact, and will help to alleviate some of their pain from working or from the stress of being your parent.
8. A Dalí clock for a surrealist piece of decor reminiscent of Dalí's famous painting that creates the illusion of ~melting time~. It will bless their home with a conversation piece that'll probably start something like, "Oh this? I got it for Mother's Day."
9. A murder mystery puzzle book just begging to be unwrapped by your true crime–obsessed mom. It's a whodunit book beautifully illustrated and packed with 20 mysterious cases ready to be solved.🕵🏽
10. A screaming goat that'll shriek whenever they touch it, which is basically an outward display of their inner frustrations when you don't answer their phone call. So now when they feel stressed out and want to scream, Billy (which isn't actually its name but seems like it fits) can scream for them.
11. A Beverly Hills 90210 box set for your '90s mama who devoured every bit of drama that unfolded in these 293 episodes. Rewatch the series with them and let them tell you about the good ol' days.
12. A playful strawberry or orange juice planter that'll add some charming personality to their kitchen or living room table.
13. A top 100 anime films scratch off poster — they know you love anime but haven't found a proper introduction into the genre.
14. An original Tamagotchi — a nostalgic toy that'll take them back to when the only thing they'd have to raise was this digital pet especially since you're all grown up.
15. A pack of stash scrunchies complete with a secret compartment that they can use to hold loose cash, a lip balm, and a few bobby pins in a safe and secure way.
16. A portable charger reviewers say charges super fast. And, it has extra ports so they can share their charge with while shopping at the outlets.
17. A 3D-effect essential-oil-diffusing LED light — a waterless diffuser that changes into seven different colors that's just as effective as it is mesmerizing. 😵💫
18. A Bridgerton-inspired cookbook featuring recipes inspired by Netflix's most-watched original series. Added tip: Plan to make a few of these recipes during a slumber party with Mom where you rewatch the seasons in preparation for season 3 of Bridgerton which drops the week of Mother's Day! Mom is always the diamond of the season.
19. A modern acrylic vase you can give to them with their favorite flower. A simple yet exquisite design, every time they drop in a new floral arrangement they'll think of you.
20. A small but mighty portable mini Bluetooth speaker they can slide into their bag or clip onto their bag to elevate their next lunch break or power walk through the neighborhood.
21. An Apple Watch stand from their gamer days. They can insert their Apple Watch so it can display all of their info when they're not wearing it, and it'll charge at the same time.
22. A DIY neon-style sign kit, a completely unnecessary item that'll light up their day, literally. It comes with up to 9 feet of bendable light-up wire that can also be a gift for the mom who already has everything.
23. A space pen that can write underwater. That's it, that's the explanation on why this is an amazing gift. Sure, I don't know exactly why they waited until being in a pool to do their work, but to each their own. It can also write in extreme temperatures, zero gravity, and at an angle. So basically, if your mom is a secret spy, this pen is just their type. *giggles*
25. Weird Parenting Wins, a realistic and funny book filled with honest parenting hacks from how to get your kids to tell the truth to discovering "The Art of Getting Your Kid to Act Like a Person." It's basically a book of cheat codes for parents trying to beat the next level of parenting. I wonder which codes they've used on you...🤔
26. A caffeinated butt mask ideal for moms always looking to take self-care to the next level. Face mask? Got it. Foot mask? Got it. Now they can take care of their derriere. Check!
27. A guided questions journal in case they've wanted to incorporate more mindfulness into their life but claim they're so busy. With this guided journal, all they need is two minutes a day.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.