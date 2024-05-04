BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts From Amazon Your Mom Would Never Buy For Herself, But Will End Up Cherishing

    No one knows them better than you.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Mother’s Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 12th!

    1. An infinity picture frame perfect for upgrading the display of their favorite photo which, just throwing it out there, probably has a picture of you inside of it. Tip: Throw in your favorite photo of the two of you or ticket stubs to a memorable concert before wrapping it for a more sentimental gift.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a super-cute and fun ways to display all shapes of photos. You can hang them or put them on their stand. I have mine on their stands. They don’t take up much room either. They're very durable." —Mary Taber

    Price: $19.80+ for the 4x6 size (available in four colors and larger sizes)

    2. A cherry measuring spoon and egg separator set for the baking mama who *cherry-shes* pouring their love into delicious sweet treats.

    Measuring spoons designed like a cherry on a wooden surface
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My mom is so difficult to buy for; at 70 years old, all she does is garden and bake. She loved this, the pictures didn't do this justice it is WAY cuter in person!" —Ryotte Ann

    Price: $17.95

    3. A splurge-worthy weighted blanket to give them a luxurious night of rest. The weight will help them fall asleep faster, and stay asleep throughout the night, and for some, it helps alleviate body ache pains.

    Folded beige blanket on a textured background
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Sent this to my mom who has had trouble sleeping for years. She hesitated to use a weighted blanket because she thought it would get hot or too heavy. She tried this and said not only did it not make her hot, but she could sleep soundly through the night. Victory!!!" —R.P.

    Price: $165+ (available in three sizes and weights and seven colors)

    4. A Canon Ivy 2 mini photo printer so they can free some of those photos trapped in their phone and place them around their house or in a memory book. Even if the book might just be an ode to their favorite child. Lookin' at you kid!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought myself a rose gold cannon IVY, but the following day, it went missing. Turns out, my mom stole it because it's so pretty, and because she loves printing photos as well. We both adore its purpose but I have to buy another one. No chance at having my first purchase back anytime soon." —Cathy Fleming

    Price: $79.99 (available in two colors)

    5. A box of hydrating face masks to help tighten their pores, clear minor breakouts, *and* combat dryness. They shouldn't be alarmed if they start to look like a zombie when they put it on, it's just the mask getting to work on their skin! Once they take it off, their face will feel brighter and more moisturized.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    reviewer's before and after pic of skin while wearing the face mask
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This mask is amazing. After I used it, my skin felt so soft, and my pores looked smaller. My skin tone is more even, making me look brighter and awake. I also had my mom try it. After, she was glowing, and her face looked firm. Def going to be using this religiously two times a week." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $24 for an eight-pack

    6. A pair of ultra-plush fluffy slippers so they can feel like a cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomac when they trod out to get the mail.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These slippers feel like a hug on my feet. They have a hard bottom so you can wear them out. The top part is so incredibly soft!!! I love these! If you’re worried about sizing — size up." —Cyndi Lundeberg

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XL which fit shoe sizes 5–12 and in seven colors)

    7. A Shiatsu back and neck massager that's ergonomic and compact, and will help to alleviate some of their pain from working or from the stress of being your parent.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought one of these for a Christmas gift; everyone had to try it out, and everyone wanted it! I bought another almost immediately for someone who had raved about it at the Christmas Party and was going through a stressful spot. She was thrilled with the gift and said it was perfect for the circumstances. Much better than a casserole or vase of flowers. Both of these have been loved and greatly enjoyed! This is a nice for targeted areas (lower back, shoulders, neck, glutes, legs, etc.), and I love that it has a heated and unheated option. Also love that it shuts itself down after 20 minutes, a good safety feature. I will say that the massage function is very firm, which is great for some areas and not so great for bonier spots — like ankles, wrists. This pillow is very firm, not really a pillow at all, which keeps the massaging area in place. It is comfortable to recline on, or prop a leg up on, but it's more for support than cushioning." —J. D. Robinson

    Price: $49.25+ (available in four colors)

    8. A Dalí clock for a surrealist piece of decor reminiscent of Dalí's famous painting that creates the illusion of ~melting time~. It will bless their home with a conversation piece that'll probably start something like, "Oh this? I got it for Mother's Day."

    Reviewer&#x27;s Dali clock is displayed on a bookcase
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an awesome clock for anyone who loves Dalí and surrealist art. It is a great value for the money considering it is super cool and seems to be good quality. The whole clock is encased in a distorted plastic bubble, which is very cool. The metallic part is also plastic, which is fine. It ticks a bit loudly, but I personally like that. I'm just glad such a cool clock is also fully functional." —Zach

    Price: $11.18

    9. A murder mystery puzzle book just begging to be unwrapped by your true crime–obsessed mom. It's a whodunit book beautifully illustrated and packed with 20 mysterious cases ready to be solved.🕵🏽

    Cover of &quot;Murder Most Puzzling&quot; book featuring title and an ornate mirror with a crime scene
    Chronicle Books

    Promising review: "I bought this book as a gift for my adult daughter who enjoys puzzles. She said she enjoyed the book although she’s not done with it. You can skip around and don’t have to go in order, as the cases are different. The images are very cute and hold clues, making them more fun than text. It’s a relatively large book and hardcover." —Elizabeth Ma

    Price: $12.59

    10. A screaming goat that'll shriek whenever they touch it, which is basically an outward display of their inner frustrations when you don't answer their phone call. So now when they feel stressed out and want to scream, Billy (which isn't actually its name but seems like it fits) can scream for them.

    The screaming goat and a mini booklet of screaming goats
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this on Amazon and it was definitely an impulse purchase. I chuckle every time I hear the scream of the goat. It is just an amusing toy to keep on your desk and let off a little steam, because sometimes you feel like screaming like this goat at work!" —C.C.

    Price: $7.65

    11. A Beverly Hills 90210 box set for your '90s mama who devoured every bit of drama that unfolded in these 293 episodes. Rewatch the series with them and let them tell you about the good ol' days.

    the box set
    Amazon

    This collection also features the 2019 reboot series, interviews, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more. 

    Promising review: "I'm a longtime fan of the series and had recently started rewatching them on Hulu, but then I found that most streaming services are missing a lot of episodes. So I decided to purchase the new collection upon its release, and it was even more enticing because it had the recent reunion series, BH90210, along with the original episodes. The set is boxed in a pretty slip case, and the DVDs are grouped into three sections: seasons 1–3, seasons 4–7, and seasons 8–10 along with BH90210. Looking forward to settling in for a long marathon with the gang from West Beverly!" —Lucky Grrl

    Price: $92.22

    12. A playful strawberry or orange juice planter that'll add some charming personality to their kitchen or living room table.

    Amazon

    Promising review for the strawberry planter: "Oh my god I am obsessed with this. This is literally my favorite purchase I've made on this website. When I got it I was so excited. The paint is very vibrant and pretty and it's a lot bigger than I thought. I'm in love with this vase and I think you will be too. You need to get this." —Jemma

    Promising review for the orange juice planter: "I LOVE this vase! I like random, colorful decor and I’m so glad this popped up. It’s very sturdy and the colors are vibrant so you can tell it’s high quality. This vase only holds a small bouquet of flowers. It’s definitely more of a fun item than a practical one. I love how unique it is and it’d make a great gift, too!" —Drew A

    Price: Get the strawberry and the orange juice vase for $26.95

    13. A top 100 anime films scratch off poster — they know you love anime but haven't found a proper introduction into the genre.

    the scratch off poster
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I gifted it to my best friend, who hasn't watched a lot of the classics. It came super protected inside both the Amazon box and the tube it was housed in. No bends or scratches at all. And came with a guitar pick to scratch off! Definitely recommend!" —Kayla

    Price: $17.97 (also available for top 100 anime series)

    14. An original Tamagotchi — a nostalgic toy that'll take them back to when the only thing they'd have to raise was this digital pet especially since you're all grown up.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this as a sort of nostalgic gift for my wife. And the problem is, she loves it. She spends more time with 'Tommy,' as she has named him, than our actual dog that is dying for her attention. I kind of like Tommy more too, because I don't ever have to clean up Tommy's dookies." —Cupcake

    Price: $19.99 (available in 45 styles)

    15. A pack of stash scrunchies complete with a secret compartment that they can use to hold loose cash, a lip balm, and a few bobby pins in a safe and secure way.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. The hair ties work great in my hair and keep it in place. I’m able to put money in the zipper part for when I’m out and it makes it so it never gets lost or stolen. I love how it came with three scrunches and also am obsessed with the velvet. I 10/10 recommended!" —Dimara

    Price: $12.99 for a three-pack (available in six color assortments)

    16. A portable charger reviewers say charges super fast. And, it has extra ports so they can share their charge with while shopping at the outlets.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought one a couple of years back. I love it. It lives in my purse covered in stickers. One full charge charges my Samsung Galaxy S24 at least four times. Ended up buying three more for my husband, mom, and best friend." —Hanna Pariseau

    Price: $27.97+ (available in seven colors)

    17. A 3D-effect essential-oil-diffusing LED light — a waterless diffuser that changes into seven different colors that's just as effective as it is mesmerizing. 😵‍💫

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a gorgeous oil diffuser! I purchased this and I LOVE it! It's so beautiful, I get countless compliments on it, and several friends have now purchased their own. It looks expensive, not cheap or cheesy. You won't be disappointed!" —Brooks Family

    Price: $33.97+ (available in three styles)

    18. A Bridgerton-inspired cookbook featuring recipes inspired by Netflix's most-watched original series. Added tip: Plan to make a few of these recipes during a slumber party with Mom where you rewatch the seasons in preparation for season 3 of Bridgerton which drops the week of Mother's Day! Mom is always the diamond of the season.

    Adams Media

    Promising review: "Such a fun cookbook and perfect for all the Bridgerton fans near and dear to you!! I highly recommend it as a gift, I got it for my mum and sisters, or as a sneaky present to yourself. ;-)" —Felicity Hassan

    Price: $12.37

    19. A modern acrylic vase you can give to them with their favorite flower. A simple yet exquisite design, every time they drop in a new floral arrangement they'll think of you.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Really unique and funky vase! I wanted something different from the same old clear glass vases I already have, and this definitely checks that box. I was a little surprised that it was a plastic-like material and it’s on the smaller size, but it still looks fancier than it is! Great color!" —Ben Berey

    Price: $19.99

    20. A small but mighty portable mini Bluetooth speaker they can slide into their bag or clip onto their bag to elevate their next lunch break or power walk through the neighborhood.

    a reviewer photo of the bluetooth speaker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this for when I'm out skating because I hate earbuds. It's cute, small, and loud. I would highly recommend this speaker." —A.J

    Price: $49.95 (available in 13 options)

    21. An Apple Watch stand from their gamer days. They can insert their Apple Watch so it can display all of their info when they're not wearing it, and it'll charge at the same time.

    The Apple Watch stand designed to look like the old Game Boy
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my fiancé and he was so stoked when he opened it. It’s such good quality for the price and it fits the watch super well!! It really looks like the real thing!" —natuuhhhliee

    Price: $14.99+ (available in four colors)

    There's also an excellent AirPods and AirPods Pro case to match.

    22. A DIY neon-style sign kit, a completely unnecessary item that'll light up their day, literally. It comes with up to 9 feet of bendable light-up wire that can also be a gift for the mom who already has everything.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This wire worked perfectly. I used it to make a neon sign, and it made an AMAZING Christmas gift!! Then I ordered it in orange, and the color was bright and true to the picture. The wire is thin and flexible and very easy to bend (without breaking), so it can be used for many things. I hot glued it to a wireframe that I formed, and it held perfectly. The battery pack was not too big and easy to use. There were three different modes that you can cycle through (continuous light, slow flash, and fast flash) by pressing the button on the pack. The wire does emit a low buzzing noise when you turn it on. If you ask me, it's no real bother. It isn't very loud and is barely noticeable for my purposes. Overall, this wire is totally cool. There are so many projects you could use it for, and nobody will have any clue how you did it!! lol. I'm very happy with my purchase and may buy more for another project in the future." —Rob

    Price: $9.99+ (available in two sizes and in 10 colors)

    23. A space pen that can write underwater. That's it, that's the explanation on why this is an amazing gift. Sure, I don't know exactly why they waited until being in a pool to do their work, but to each their own. It can also write in extreme temperatures, zero gravity, and at an angle. So basically, if your mom is a secret spy, this pen is just their type. *giggles*

    The metal and rainbow-colored pen displayed on a table
    amazon.com

    This pen is really, really rad. The patented ink cartridge was designed by Paul Fisher for NASA in the 1960s! 

    Promising review: "I keep this in my back pants pocket because it is small enough that I can do so. It gets sat on, dropped, and occasionally sent through the washing machine...and it is still as good as new. I have had this pen on my person, daily, for the last FOUR YEARS, and the coating is as good as ever. It needs refills every once in a while, but other than that, no maintenance is needed." —Segv

    Price: $67.50

    24. A deck of black foil playing cards sure to make the next game of speed ridiculously difficult so you might actually have a chance to win.

    reviewer holding the deck of cards
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OK, these cards look awesome and they are. I love the way they look — they are really beautiful. However, for fast-paced card games they slide way too much. So keep that in mind. Besides that I absolutely love them." —Tish

    Price: $6.99+ (available in six styles)

    25. Weird Parenting Wins, a realistic and funny book filled with honest parenting hacks from how to get your kids to tell the truth to discovering "The Art of Getting Your Kid to Act Like a Person." It's basically a book of cheat codes for parents trying to beat the next level of parenting. I wonder which codes they've used on you...🤔

    Weird Parenting Wins
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've gotten so many good ideas and 'aha! moments' from this book. I am looking forward to giving it out as a baby shower gift or for a mom who is in a funk. I read a little bit here and there while I'm putting my toddler to bed and have found myself referencing the book for ideas when I need to change things up. (Dinner in odd places? Genius! Making my 2-year-old say 'pee' to brush his teeth? Exactly what I needed.) I hope there's a new edition because I already have some ideas of my own. Haha." —couleurvanille

    Price: $8.65

    26. A caffeinated butt mask ideal for moms always looking to take self-care to the next level. Face mask? Got it. Foot mask? Got it. Now they can take care of their derriere. Check!

    model wearing the mask on their butt that reads slap on one cheek and it on the other cheek
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a mask for my butt (LOL) but I actually felt it work! I felt the firmness and detox! I would recommend trying it, I will be purchasing more for sure. Thumbs-up!" —Lauren

    Price: $9.99

    27. A guided questions journal in case they've wanted to incorporate more mindfulness into their life but claim they're so busy. With this guided journal, all they need is two minutes a day.

    Two Minute Mornings journal
    Amazon

    This journal helps guide folks to find gratitude, feel stress relief, and set intentions by focusing on the phrase, "I will let go of, I am grateful for, I will focus on."

    Promising review: "Do you have two minutes? Do you struggle with priorities? Well, here's a journal to help you win your day. After struggling to manage his commitments, Neil Pasricha discovered a simple gratitude practice that changed his life. It takes — wait for it — just two minutes every morning. The practice is simple yet powerful, and by using a journal to log your entries, you'll be able to look back over the year at all you've accomplished." —Chris Guillebeau

    Price: $13.55

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.