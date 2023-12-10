Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    37 Gifts To Give Your Parents To Upgrade Their Life

    They did raise you after all.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A Harry Potter Diamond Art Painting for parents who love to sit by the fire and dive into a new craft project. It's a guided project that leaves them with a dazzling piece of art they can frame and hang in their home.

    the Harry Potter craft picture in a frame after completed
    Amazon

    Editor's Note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ+ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here.

    Promising reviews: "The quality of the canvas is amazing. The drills are amazing. Once you do a canvas from Diamond Art Club you will hate doing art from another company. All art is licensed, so you know the artist is getting paid." —Pen Name

    "No gaps, very few trash drills, soft canvas, lots of color blocking with enough confetti to keep it interesting. Shine galore!!" —mandm

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in 11 other Harry Potter styles). 

    Not into Harry Potter? Check out their other styles here

    2. A copy of Death for Dinnera horror film-inspired cookbook to upgrade their bland meal planner with macabre dishes that can not only give them new recipes to incorporate into their routine, but it'll also solve that age-old Friday night dilemma: What movie should we watch tonight?

    Uncommon Goods

    Some of the recipes include “Crystal Lake BBQ Sliders” with pulled mushrooms; desserts like a “Blood Orange Cheesecake Trifle” and cocktails like “Never Sleep Again” which includes a shot of espresso.

    Shipping info: Items typically ship in two to five business days (custom-made items should note on the product page when they will ship). Economy, standard, expedited, and express shipping are available. See Uncommon Goods' full shipping information here.

    Get it from Uncommon Goods for $25.

    3. An aesthetically pleasing air fryer from Drew Berrymore's kitchen collection that comes in a beautiful merlot color. Not only will it look great sitting atop their counter, but it'll make cooking tasty meals that much easier. It's all about working smarter not harder.

    the air fryer in lavender
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this air fryer! it has all the standard expectations an average air fryer does (temperatures, timers, etc — all standard) but the selling point really is how beautiful it is for me. We have a big, clunky air fryer and I have to put it away after use every time because it just looks so unappealing on our countertop. This does the exact things our other air fryer does, but it's absolutely beautiful. I got the icy white, and it looks so different from any other appliance I've gotten in the past! I don't have to put it away each time I use it because it looks nice sitting on our counter, which is a big deal because we air fry EVERYTHING. If you're looking for something that's beautiful on top of functional, this is the one!" —Liz

    Shipping info: Free 2-day shipping available for qualifying orders, standard shipping is three to five days.

    Get it from Walmart for $69 (available in seven colors). 

    4. An extra large Brümate insulated tumbler sure to keep their beverages piping hot or icy cold for hours. Even better, reviewers say the lid is *ACTUALLY* leakproof. WINNING!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my best friend. She goes literally everywhere I go. Since I’m a Type 2 diabetic, I have to drink a lot of H20. I fill it up with crisp water and ice for bedtime, and in the morning, my drink is still ice cold. The latch on the lid is magnetic, so if you turn her over, she doesn’t leak. The pictures don’t do her justice she is so beautiful, and she definitely has my back. I would give it more stars, but you only allow five." —melissa weiss

    Amazon shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get the from Amazon for $34.99 (available in 15 colors).

    5. The Meta Quest 2 — an all-in-one gaming experience that they'll go absolutely bonkers for after they unwrap it, especially after watching 100 TikTok videos of people playing games on this virtual reality system.

    a model wearing the VR headset and holding a controller in each hand
    Amazon

    The Meta Quest 2 comes with everything they might need to get their virtual reality journey started! But they do have the option to link it to their PC for an upgraded experience.

    Promising review: "I was always cautious about the quality of VR until now! What an incredible experience. I can now sit on my couch and tour places all around the world. It literally makes you feel like you're there! I can't imagine what's to come with VR! This product is worth every penny!!!!" —Dan Davis

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $249+ (available in two memory sizes and four styles).

    6. A full-body zero-gravity massage chair for the gift of total and complete relaxation. This will become their new favorite seat in the house. Don't be offended if they don't share. 

    Reviewer relaxes and reclines in the chair
    www.amazon.com

    They'll feel virtually weightless using the one-button zero-gravity setting, and they can even customize their massage using the remote control to set their preferred speed, strength, and area of focus! Speaking of their massage — this thing has eight neck and back rollers, 50 airbags placed to the shoulders, arms, hips, calves, and feet, a lower-back heater, *and* a foot roller to make sure that they're are 10,000,000% relaxed every time they sit in it.

    Promising review: "This is an amazing massage chair at a wonderful price especially for the advanced features it has. Put together in less than 25 minutes. It comes in two boxes which makes it easy to put in place and the instructions were easy to follow. Love the different features of the chair which are comparable to more expensive models. Get massages from the base of your skull to the soles of your feet and it's fully customizable. I recommend this chair to anyone that’s looking for a solution for a full body massage and just relax station after a long day or a long week." —Tim K.

    Shipping info: Visit the product page for shipping info (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $849.99+ (available in four colors).

    7. A personal concrete fireplace, a favorite that just got a BIG upgrade. A beautiful conversation piece that's safe for indoor and outdoor use that gives off warmth, a glow to set the atmosphere, and they can even roast a s'more.

    the fireplace
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Really impressed with this fire pit. Compact but puts out nice warmth. Super easy to use and no smoke smell. Great for our small balcony. Good buy!" —Thomas David

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon Post for $89.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).

    8. A Bath & Body Works gift set featuring a salt scrub, a body butter, and a dry brush in the relaxing scent of eucalyptus and lavender. It also comes inside a gift box, so you can gift it as is. They'll be so impressed with your wrapping.

    the gift set
    Bath & Body Works

    Shipping Info: Expedited and overnight shipping are available at an additional cost.

    Get it from Bath & Body Works for $49.95.

    9. A digital picture frame ideal for loved ones who may be far away. People can update the frame with photos, keeping their friends and family in the loop as their life unfolds.

    a photo of a child in the digital picture frame in the color white
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This photo frame is exactly what I was looking for! It comes in a beautiful blue box and is packaged very well. Excellent, if you are going to give this as a gift! I got it for myself, so I know that setting it up with the app is a breeze. Just connect to Wi-Fi and you can easily add photos to it. It has tons of features, like being able to automatically detect when it's dark in the room and shutting the screen off — or you can set it to whatever schedule you like. Lots of smart features, like Alexa, makes it really easy to change photos. BUT the most amazing part is the screen. It was the highest resolution of all of the frames I have seen and it really shows! The screen looks like an actual photo. When I set it up on my desk at work, my coworkers all commented on how cool it looked. Getting this was a great idea!" —Henry G Wolf VII

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $179+ (available in three colors).

    10. A three-speed Bluetooth vinyl player with a sophisticated sleek wood design that'll pair nicely with their taste in music. You can't get much more sophisticated than a bustling vinyl collection.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My girlfriend always wanted to buy vinyl records but we weren't able to because we don't have a vinyl player. I've decided to get this for her. She was so happy as soon as she opened it. It also has additional features other than playing vinyl records. It adds a modern feature by having Bluetooth connectivity so you can use it as a wireless Bluetooth speaker. The wood finish is perfect for our living room even though I don't think it is a real wood. I'm really happy with the sound this thing produces. It has stereo speakers, which is very great since it can easily fill a medium-size room. Overall, I'm very glad I was able to find a good vinyl player for my money with some added features." —Viky

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $52.99+ (available in three colors).

    11. A fancy automatic spice grinder with interchangeable pods they can click in and out to switch from salt to pepper with ease. Their future dinner parties will never be the same.

    Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love how easy it was to use! It also has a little light that turns on underneath so you can see the spices come out. I love that I can interchange the pods so I can use all my spices I like to cook with! Super easy to store as well!" —Bradley Cooper the Maltipoo

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in six colors; comes with grinder and two interchangeable pods).

    12. An eight-person tent for glampers who can camp no other way than with a roomy screened-in tent complete with covered awning. Imagine the view from this tent overlooking the lake at sunrise. 🤩

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It has a large front awning for dry tent entry, rain fly, zippered windows, mesh roof vents, gear loft, and carry bag.

    Promising reviews: "We searched through reviews and decided on this tent. Best move we could have made. We were novice campers approaching retirement and were looking for something that would be roomy for us and could accommodate our grown kids and grandkids. This tent sets up easy and has great ventilation. We could fit two queen mattresses; one in each room. It did great on literally our third night camping EVER by staying completely dry during a four-hour rain event." —David Brown

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $218.99+ (available in three colors).

    13. A Sony glass sound speaker so ~bad and bougie~ that any recipient that is particular about the sound quality of their music will gasp at this both stylish and sound-efficient speaker.

    the glass speaker that has a ceramic base
    @sonyelectronics / Via instagram.com

    My family is in the music biz so sound quality is a huge deal when it comes to purchasing anything from headphones to speakers. When I saw this, I thought that it looked pretty but there was probably a sacrifice in sound quality because of its chic design. But let 👏🏽 me 👏🏽 tell 👏🏽 you — baby, this right here is it! I was pleasantly shocked that it looked fantastic literally anywhere I put it in my house, but it also sounds amazing. I mean duh, it's Sony, but I was still happily surprised. If you can swing the price, it's truly a gift for anyone, not just sound snobs like me. 

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $248. 

    14. An Ember temperature control ceramic mug in case the tea and coffee-lover in your life is in need of a mug upgrade. This mug will keep their beverage hot, per their temp preference.

    The smart mug in ceramic black
    Amazon

    You remotely adjust the temperature to get it just right, and you can also select a personalized LED color.

    Promising review: "I don't know how I lived without this. I love drinking my tea out of an open top mug — just the way it feels in my hand and the heat coming from the top of the cup — it's perfection. I've used Yeti's which retain heat but not as well if you remove the top. This is perfect. I loved being able to adjust the temperature of my beverages easily. After, I had jaw surgery and had to lower what I am used to. It is a critical key to my functioning in the morning and throughout the day, especially on the weekends. I wish I could purchase multiple bases to keep in different places around my house." —VWhite@Duke

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $139.86+ (available in five colors).

    15. A Mint mattress from Tuft & Needle that's been hailed as the best mattress for couples. Even if your parent is solo, they'll still enjoy the adaptive foam and progressive support so they can wake up more rested and pain-free in the morning.

    the mattress
    @tuftandneedle / Via instagram.com

    Promising review: "We bought this mattress almost two years ago, and it looks and feels as if we just bought it! No dips or valleys at all! So comfortable!!!!!! We've had other similar mattresses that start dipping within only six months. This one still feels and looks brand new! HIGHLY HIGHLY recommend this mattress! We got the king-size. Perfect!!!" —Jacki

    Shipping info: Visit the product page for shipping info (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $821 (available in six sizes).

    16. A linen sheet set complete with everything they need to upgrade their bed linens: a fitted sheet, a duvet cover, and a pillowcase set. Now, time to dream 😴.

    pink linen sheet set with a fitted sheet, pillowcase, and duvet cover
    Parachute

    Promising review: "The color is gorgeous and exactly what I expected. This is my second duvet from Parachute and as a lover of linen bedding, I am totally impressed with the quality and feel. I’m definitely a loyal fan of Parachute bedding." —Toni N.

    Shipping Info: Last Day for ground shipping is Dec. 15 to arrive by Christmas. Please note there may be carrier and weather delays that can affect arrival times. The last day to order for expedited shipping is Dec. 19.

    Get it from Parachute for $469+ (available in six sizes and eight colors).

    17. A Keurig smart coffee maker for coffee lovers who are looking to truly customize their brewing experience.

    Keurig

    Promising review: "I’m a Keurig fanatic and this one is the best!! I have bought at least 10! Some I have given as gifts and have passed a few down to family members. This is a smart Keurig and I love technology even at the ripe, fantastic age of 85! However before you tell Alexa to make a cup of coffee make sure you have a mug in place!" —Janis L. Davis

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $216.95.

    18. An Amazon Echo because every parent deserves a personal assistant. You know, someone they can yell at who actually listens to them.

    the echo in navy blue
    Amazon

    I absolutely LOVE my Echo. I got one for my parents last year during the pre-Black Friday sales. There was no learning curve at all. It had a super easy setup and they learned how to boss Alexa around in no time. They can easily set their alarms, play music, or call my nephews from the device. It's especially handy for reminding them to do things they might otherwise forget. If they're looking to make their house a smart house, start with the Echo. 

    Promising review: "We have an Adobe house. The walls are 2 feet thick. I could not get WiFi into the far rooms and bedrooms. Now I can! This unit works great with my other 4th gen echo dots. The WiFi works great. I love the Alexa sound too! I am making routines and having fun 🤩 I admit I did have a week or two of WiFi/setting issues. I had a steep learning curve. But now it’s great. Alexa is part of the family now. I use her with smart plugs and my Amazon fire stick. I love it when she turns on my TV to my favorite channel. Now I look for more ways to write routines. Just buy one ☝️" —Flower

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors).

    19. A Ninja Foodie indoor grill to tackle all of their grilling needs in addition to their air frying, roasting, baking, broiling, dehydrating, and more. I mean seriously, what else could they ask for?

    an image of the indoor grill with a variety of foods you can make with it
    @ninjakitchen / Via instagram.com

    Promising review: "I have to say this machine is absolutely amazing. It exceeded my expectations by far. I have cooked ribeyes, shrimp, pork loin, whole chicken, and fried chicken in the past week. I can't believe how well it cooks and you don't have to deal with grease splatter. Cleanup is very easy and it takes less than a minute to put the grate and grease catcher in the dish washer. It radiates almost no heat. If you're wondering if you should buy don't hesitate." —Eezie’s Daylily Farm

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $245.

    20. A smart mop that'll clean up messes as they happen. Imagine all the things your parents could do if they never had to lift a finger again.

    the smart mop
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this thing! What can I say? I'm not mopping the floor. Maps out the house and just goes to task. As soon as I unpacked it, loaded it with water and cleanser, went to bed, and woke up with clean and pretty hardwood floors. It's too high to get under my cabinets to the edge of the floor at the kick plate so I use a wet Swiffer under the cabinets. However this thing does all the heavy lifting!" —Doreen Duggan

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $290.

    21. A luxury travel pillow so they won't have to spend the first two days of their next vacation trying to work the crook out of their neck.

    Ostrichpillow

    Promising review: "I recently took a business trip to Berlin, eight hours plus two more on at the airport. My wife bought this for me, as it was going to be a fast trip, so I needed to be relatively fresh there. I was able to sleep comfortably without any neck pain at all. My colleague got one and did not regret." —Stephanie

    Amazon Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Ostrichpillow Shipping Info: Expedited shipping is available for an additional cost.

    Get it from Amazon for $60+ (available in four colors) or from Ostrichpillow for $60 (available in four colors).

    22. A Boxxle box wine dispenser made to hold that boxed wine they love so much. If you don't have to mess with bottles then don't. This dispenser can hold up to three liters of wine and keep it fresh for up to six weeks.

    reviewer pic of the silver sleek wine dispenser on a counter, with a wine glass in front of it, pouring red wine into it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little guy is so worth it! We enjoy a fair amount of boxed wine, so we almost always have a bag in the Boxxle. It really does dispense until the bag is pretty much empty, you have to see it to believe it. It looks nice on the counter, and blocks all light from getting to the bag of wine. After struggling with dispensing the last of the wine from the traditional box (seriously, there seemed to always be at least a bottle still left when we had to start the tilt, shake, tilt, shake again antics) it's pleasurable to use the Boxxle!" —Andrea W

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $98.99.

    23. A minimalist wallet and money clip that can hold 12 cards — which means they can finally ditch that bulky wallet that makes their butt cheek bigger on one side.

    @ridgewallet / Via instagram.com, @ridgewallet / Via instagram.com

    This can hold up to 12 cards and has a money clip for carrying cash. Even with the max amount of cards, the wallet doesn't lose its small, compact shape so traveling with it will be easy and breezy. No more bulky wallets taking up unnecessary space!

    Promising review: "Bought this as a gift for my brother-in-law but I've had my own Ridge wallet for years. Only have good things to say about about it. I'm not easy on my stuff and mine still looks new." —Amazon Customer

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $76+ (available in nine colors).

    24. A sous vide with the power to heat food to the precise temperature they want it — no more, no less — so they'll never overcook it.

    the sous vide in a pan that displays the temperature 94.6
    amazon.com

    This unit is pretty small compared to other sous vide machines and lightweight. Plus, it can connect to Wi-Fi via Bluetooth so you can keep tabs on what's cooking (and how long you have left) in an app.

    Promising review: "I initially got this little culinary wizard as a gift for my husband, but I must confess, it's become my secret kitchen accomplice! The accompanying app is as user-friendly as a fork, and this nifty gadget? It's a bonafide game-changer. Sorry, hubby, your gift has officially joined my cooking hall of fame!" —Annalea Avery

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99.

    25. A sophisticated catch-all with dual device built-in charger to hold their trinkets and keep their phone and airpods charged at the same time. You can make it extra special by adding a monogram, too.

    the mag 3 charger catch all in camel linen
    Courant

    Promising review: "My new favorite charger. Love that it charges my phone AND my airpods at the same time! Looks so cute on my entryway and blends in as home decor, which I absolutely love." —THY

    Shipping Info: Free shipping on all orders above $75 in the USA and Canada. Orders placed after 3 p.m. ET will be shipped the following business day. Monogrammed products may take an additional five to seven business days to process.

    Get it from Courant for $127.50 (originally $150; available in three colors and two materials).

    26. A Beast blender + hydration system in case you're looking to get them to climb on board the smoothie train ~choo-choo~. 🚂💨 This set not only blends smoothies but also infuses water.

    the blender and hydration system
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Works exactly as advertised and worth every penny. Also looks and feels luxurious when using out on the countertop. Highly recommend." —Kimberly Simpson

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $165.75 (available in three colors).

    27. A beard grooming and trimming kit perfect for the parent who's looking to keep their beard game slightly better than the rest.

    reviewer image of the beard kit in the gift box
    amazon.com

    Gift set includes a beard oil, beard balm, barber scissors, wooden comb, and a natural boar bristle brush.

    Promising review: "My husband is a beard man (LOL), and I got him this kit as a gift. He absolutely loved it. He loves the oil. Whenever he goes to the barber, she always puts an oil in his beard and he's been wanting one for months now so I'm super happy he was so pleased! It comes in a black box with a comb, brush, scissors, balm, and a little burlap-style storage bag!" —Abel

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97.

    28. A makeup brush UV sanitizer to make disinfecting their fave makeup brushes so much easier. All they have to do is pop the brushes inside and press the bottom on top. Five minutes later they'll have germ-free brushes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This first caught my eyes when I saw how chic and cute it is. Then I found out it actually help sanitize makeup brushes! I wear makeup regularly, but to be honest, I don't clean my brushes frequently enough. I found it kind of frustrating to clean my brushes. Not sure why but it always takes a REALLY LONG TIME for my brushes to dry. This is such a lifesaver as I know I can sanitize my brushes every time I use them with just one click! I don't have to worry about skin issues caused by dirty brushes anymore! It also makes a really good/cute gift. Very happy with this purchase." —CMC

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $89.

    29. A leather weekender bag for your on-the-go parent who is home for the holidays for a short time before they have to jet out again.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got this bag for my grandson, who travels back and forth from college often, for Christmas. I was impressed with the leather when it first came and the different pockets. He loves it!!! It has been such a hit with others who travel to see us on the holidays; they wanted to know where I got it! It was just what my grandson wanted, and he plans to carry it for many years to come. I priced and searched out many duffels. This was the perfect choice for the price and quality. Thank you!" —Debra

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $149.45 (available in three colors), or something similar for $38.99+ (available in four colors).

    30. A towel warmer because nothing screams luxury living like stepping out of a warm bath or shower and wrapping yourself up with a warm towel. Oh yes, they won't be able to look at a shower or tub without thinking of you, which could get weird, but think of it as a compliment.

    The circular-shaped bin in grey with a lid and wood handle and a small screen on the front
    Amazon

    It fits about two towels (or even a towel and a robe or other fabric items) and has a 15-minute adjustable timer.

    Promising review: "I bought one for myself, then bought several others as presents because it's so nice. It's fairly small and easy to find space for even in a small bathroom but is also big enough to hold two large towels at a time. There are a few small things to watch for: occasionally the on button takes a bit of finagling to work; it takes about eight minutes to hit 'maximum' towel warmth; if the lid is askew/not fully on the towel loses a lot of heat; there's a bit of a plastic odor that goes away after the first few uses. But if you're aware of those things it's super luxurious and worth every penny, having a super warm towel waiting for you counters all the misery of having to leave the shower in the winter. It also makes a great present, it's the kind of luxury item people don't normally think to get for themselves but makes life so much better. Anybody who says you can't buy happiness obviously hasn't bought a towel warmer." —Heather

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99.

    31. An eye massager for those who live their lives glued to a screen. This eye massage plays music, gently blows air, heats up, and keeps the eyes relaxed after scrolling through hundreds of emails that they end up just marking as spam anyway.

    the eye massager
    Amazon

    This eye massager has a built-in speaker and uses vibrations, heat treatments, and air pressure to gently massage your eyes while increasing circulation and relieving stress and tension. It also has a sleeping mode, massaging your eyes for 15 minutes to help you fall asleep. A full charge takes about three and a half hours.

    Promising review: "I love this product. It has all the bells and whistles I was looking for in pain relief for dry eyes and tension. Since I am working from home and looking at a computer all day, I experience eye fatigue and tiredness since it’s very quiet. It massages my eyes. I have a small face and I feel the massages over my eyes. It reminds me of the lipiflow treatment at my eye doctors office. It relieves the pressure and burning sensations. There are five settings that you can adjust to your preferences. It lasts 15 minutes and the only suggestion is to use it when lying down like the other reviewers comments. It can be a little heavy on the bridge of your nose. The vibrating sound is a little loud but tolerable. Material is great and I use it three times a day. It helps with relaxation and revitalizes me. Buy it, you won’t be disappointed." —Jackie H

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in five colors).

    32. A wine decanter with a built-in aerator pourer that'll turn the cheapest of wine into an aged Bordeaux. Also, how amazing would this look on a bar cart?

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got this from my brother who is a wine enthusiast. He has many other decanters but with the easy-to-clean filter built into this one, it is definitely his favorite. We used it for the first time at Christmas dinner and my husband loved it so much we had to purchase another one for him." —chrissy

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $41.50.

    33. A pair of leather Greats guaranteed to become the most stylish thing in their wardrobe. Their jeans, tees, and entire closet are about to love you just as much as they do.

    a pair of Greats in black
    Greats

    Promising review: "The Greats sneaker has the best leather. Conforms to your foot to quickly give best fit. I have four pairs now. Wear the black pair to work almost every day. Love them." —Richard T.

    Shipping Info: Orders ship out the following business day after order placement. Expedited shipping options are available for additional cost.

    Get them from Greats for $189 (available in men's sizes 7–15 and 18 colors).

    34. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey, a condiment that holds a spot on the list of best condiments of all time. Who knew that there could be something that literally tastes great on everything from pizza to cocktails to...ice cream?

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Saw this on a Food Network show and decided to try! LOVE IT! Great honey taste with just a bit of heat at the end. My husband loves 'hot' foods and even grows his own peppers to put on anything. He really likes this on his French toast and I like it with peanut butter. However, I just made baked beans and added a tablespoon of this in addition to the brown sugar (reduced amount) and they were the BEST baked beans ever!" —Ritakc

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    And read our Mike's Hot Honey review to learn more reasons why we love this stuff.

    35. A delightful AeroGarden that'll allow them to grow their very own fresh herbs from the comfort of their home. I'm sure they'll be so happy, they'll invite you for a family meal featuring their harvest. This smart gadget waters, feeds, and emits lights on schedule so they don't have to worry about forgetting to water the plants.

    Reviewer&#x27;s AeroGarden on their counter with tons of fresh herbs that have grown
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We like to use fresh herbs in our cooking but when we buy them at the store, we usually end up using half the package and the rest go bad. This product has added a nice green element to our kitchen and a good amount of herbs to use. The plants sprouted and grew exactly as described in the instructions. We follow the directions and prune often and water and feed when the lights tell us to. It is really easy. We cut per the instructions and store the cuttings in a plastic bag in the refrigerator. It has also been fun to watch the process." —Amazon Customer

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $79.95 (available in three colors).

    Read our full AeroGarden review!

    36. An actually affordable jar humidor so their cigars will maintain the maximum freshness for longer.

    Reviewer image of the jar filled with cigars and a hydrometer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "With the addition of Boveda humidity packs, this brilliant and versatile humidifier is my new favorite. I re-calibrated my hydrometer and popped it in this with a Bovida 69% humidity pack and it is spot-on. My temperature is pretty solid in the space where I keep my cigars and I have not seen any major swings in humidity. It's simple, useful, and a fantastic investment for keeping several cigars 'at the ready.'" —bearto

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95.

    37. A 10-piece black and gold cookware set with a nonstick ceramic design that's oven-safe up to 600 degrees. One glance at this elegant cookware set will make anyone want to throw their old collection away. And...they're dishwasher-safe!