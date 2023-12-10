37 Gifts To Give Your Parents To Upgrade Their Life

1. A Harry Potter Diamond Art Painting for parents who love to sit by the fire and dive into a new craft project. It's a guided project that leaves them with a dazzling piece of art they can frame and hang in their home.
2. A copy of Death for Dinner — a horror film-inspired cookbook to upgrade their bland meal planner with macabre dishes that can not only give them new recipes to incorporate into their routine, but it'll also solve that age-old Friday night dilemma: What movie should we watch tonight?
3. An aesthetically pleasing air fryer from Drew Berrymore's kitchen collection that comes in a beautiful merlot color. Not only will it look great sitting atop their counter, but it'll make cooking tasty meals that much easier. It's all about working smarter not harder.
4. An extra large Brümate insulated tumbler sure to keep their beverages piping hot or icy cold for hours. Even better, reviewers say the lid is *ACTUALLY* leakproof. WINNING!
5. The Meta Quest 2 — an all-in-one gaming experience that they'll go absolutely bonkers for after they unwrap it, especially after watching 100 TikTok videos of people playing games on this virtual reality system.
The Meta Quest 2 comes with everything they might need to get their virtual reality journey started! But they do have the option to link it to their PC for an upgraded experience.
Promising review: "I was always cautious about the quality of VR until now! What an incredible experience. I can now sit on my couch and tour places all around the world. It literally makes you feel like you're there! I can't imagine what's to come with VR! This product is worth every penny!!!!" —Dan Davis
Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $249+ (available in two memory sizes and four styles).
6. A full-body zero-gravity massage chair for the gift of total and complete relaxation. This will become their new favorite seat in the house. Don't be offended if they don't share.
They'll feel virtually weightless using the one-button zero-gravity setting, and they can even customize their massage using the remote control to set their preferred speed, strength, and area of focus! Speaking of their massage — this thing has eight neck and back rollers, 50 airbags placed to the shoulders, arms, hips, calves, and feet, a lower-back heater, *and* a foot roller to make sure that they're are 10,000,000% relaxed every time they sit in it.
Promising review: "This is an amazing massage chair at a wonderful price especially for the advanced features it has. Put together in less than 25 minutes. It comes in two boxes which makes it easy to put in place and the instructions were easy to follow. Love the different features of the chair which are comparable to more expensive models. Get massages from the base of your skull to the soles of your feet and it's fully customizable. I recommend this chair to anyone that’s looking for a solution for a full body massage and just relax station after a long day or a long week." —Tim K.
Shipping info: Visit the product page for shipping info (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $849.99+ (available in four colors).