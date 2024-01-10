If You Love Results, You Should Probably Own These 20 Efficient Target Products

1. A doormat to not only make your guests feel welcome but to also provide them with a tool to keep the dirt from visiting your home too.
2. A vitamin C sugar scrub reviewers say not only smells ~UH-MAY-ZING~ but works well to get rid of your dull skin to reveal that smooth, glowing skin hiding underneath. (Some say it's great to use before a spray tan, too.)
3. A ceramic wok (from our Goodful Collection) with a rounded shape that conducts heat quickly, perfect for making stir-fry. The high walls ensure you won't spill all your ingredients while stirring and tossing.
4. A Brita filtered water dispenser that'll provide you with clean drinking water straight from the tap. You won't have to keep buying plastic water bottles, and you can have fresh water at a moment's notice.
5. A reusable food storage pouch perfect for meal prepping your lunch. Don't worry about not being able to find your tiny plastic sandwich bags; these can be reused over and over so there's always one available for use. Better for the planet, too.
6. A vegan and cruelty-free shampoo made with agave nectar and sunflower seed oil that reviewers say leaves their hair feeling moisturized and extremely soft.
7. An under-sink storage complete with drawers to keep your brushes, combs, and cleaning supplies from rolling out of the cabinet every time you open the door.
8. A Dash egg cooker so while you're ~scrambling~ to get ready in the morning, your breakfast can be done in a matter of minutes. It can poach, scramble, boil, or make an omelet.
9. An all-in-one sleep device complete with a sound machine and night-light that can help soothe and keep you or baby asleep. It has more than 100 different sounds, so there's sure to be one that sends you to dreamland.
10. A six-cube organizer for a slim-fit catch-all storage solution. You can mix and match the type of storage by using some cubbies as bookshelves, others for plants or photos, and the rest to organize your growing vinyl collection. Plus, you can always add storage cubes for all those odd items that don't quite have a place yet but are irreplaceable.
11. An Apple AirTag designed to help you never lose your things again. There are few things worse than being ready to head out the door and realizing you don't have your keys and then, forgetting where you left them! This Apple AirTag connects to your smartphone and beeps so you can locate that key or anything you connect it to.
12. A flying insect trap because there's nothing more annoying than tiny little bugs flying around you when you're trying to eat a Hot Pocket.
13. A Dutch oven (from our Goodful collection) designed for those one-pot recipe meals you've been eyeing. Start a meal on the stove and stick it right in the oven to finish cooking. It's an essential piece of cookware when you're heading towards soup season.
14. A tube of retinol night cream made with ingredients that'll work overnight while you sleep to plump up your skin and give you a firmer look. You'll literally be a ~sleeping beauty.~
15. A bottle of Dawn Platinum dish soap spray ideal for people who hate washing dishes. Let me explain: With this Powerwash spray, you can spray soap on the dish right after you use it, give it a wipe, a rinse, and you're done. No more running a full sink of dish water — washing as you go is the new path ahead!
16. A Scrub Mommy dual-sided sponge that's a Shark Tank-famous cleaning tool and is trusted by many to tackle any job, big or small. Use it for dishes, counters, tiny spills to big grimy messes.
17. A KitchenAid food chopper that's basically a lean mean choppin' machine. This lil' baddie can chop, mix, and puree. You can chop fresh fruits and vegetables, and mince parsley, chives, or garlic to help you breeze through meal prep.
18. A hair misting bottle for revitalizing your freshly washed hair, so you don't have to start all over after sleeping. We cherish every drop of our hair products, gotta make it last.
19. A pack of pimple patches because these on-the-go pimple fighters can work on your breakouts while you break through the rest of your busy day (or even better, while you sleep).
20. A five-pack of reusable wipes to replace disposable paper towels. These can be rinsed and reused up to 10 times and are also machine washable.
Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity.