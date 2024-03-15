Tasty & PopUp Bagels Collaborate For Limited-Time-Only Sweet & Savory Schmears

Tasty is collaborating with NYC’s hottest bagel brand PopUp Bagels to release three limited-time-only, Tasty-curated schmears and butter. To be available nationwide and at PopUp Bagels location, the new mouthwatering flavors (listed below) will pair perfectly with PopUp’s always fresh, no frills, crispy & soft bagels.

50 Clove Garlic Gochujang Cream Cheese: There’s no better way to start the morning than with some garlic. Spicy Gochujang is whipped into plain cream cheese until evenly combined. Roasted garlic and charred scallions are then folded in for a packed punch of flavor

French Onion Cream Cheese: All the flavors of a classic French onion soup but in cream cheese form! Caramelized onions, dried beef bouillon powder, shredded gruyere, thyme, and a little pepper

Crème Brûlée Butter: Vanilla bean speckled whipped cream cheese sweetened with sugar simple syrup and caramel toffee bits folded in. It's light, and fluffy with a little sweetness from the textural contrast of toffee bits





Starting March 27th until April 10th, the limited-time-only schmears and butter will be available at PopUp Bagels retail stores and online for pickup and delivery. For a list of locations for pickup, visit www.popupbagels.com/locations .