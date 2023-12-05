Tasty And Zelle® Bring Delightful Foodie Experience To Chicago

WHEN:

Five-day extravaganza from December 6-10, 2023





WHERE:

Plum Crumb at Ørkenoy

1757 N Kimball Ave, Chicago, IL 60647





ABOUT:

Hannah Bricker, Tasty GM: "This collaboration with Zelle ® is the perfect recipe for seamlessly sharing unforgettable experiences with friends, family, and our massive local Tasty community."





HOW DO I ATTEND:

● Click here to learn more and register for the speakeasy series (Hidden Crumb) will be open on 12/7, 12/8 and 12/9. The bakery (Plum Crumb) is open to all.

