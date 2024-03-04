Snak Club Partners With Emmy-Nominated Series HOT ONES™ To Create The Spiciest Snack Mixes Ever

Commerce, CA – March 4, 2024 – Calling all heat lovers! Are you ready to take your snack mixes to a new level of heat? Snak Club® is teaming up with First We Feast’s ™ spiciest YouTube interview show, Hot Ones™, to create a new series of spicy snack mixes featuring seasoning inspired by the iconic HOT ONES™ flavors that fanatics know and love.
“Spice and heat are repeatedly the top growing categories in salty snacks and we know our fans are looking for us to continue to elevate the heat in their spicy snacks,” said Katie Lilly, VP of Marketing at Century Snacks. “This collaboration with Hot Ones™ will up the spice ante across snack mixes, bar mixes, and trail mixes.”
These three new spicy bar mixes feature a blend of peanuts, cashews, sesame sticks, toasted corn, and pretzels that pack a punch. All varieties have no artificial colors or flavors, and all the ingredients and seasonings are vegan. The lineup includes:
● Snak Club Tangy Chili Snack Mix inspired by HOT ONES™ The Classic™ hot sauce: a mild heat timeless hot sauce flavor with a hint of jalapeno and apple cider vinegar
● Snak Club Smoky Sweet Snack Mix inspired by HOT ONES™ Los Calientes™ Verde: a medium heat smoky blend of serrano and habanero chilis with hints of sweet fruit and tart tomatillo
● Snak Club Hot Habanero Snack Mix inspired by HOT ONES™ Los Calientes™ Rojo: a medium hot heat that builds to fiery blaze with a mix of red jalapenos and habanero
Beginning in February, check out retailers nationwide and Amazon to get your hands on these three snack mixes. All three are available in multiple sizes across different retailers.
Fans can take on a delicious Hot Ones™ challenge of their own by purchasing all three mixes and challenging their friends and themselves to see if they can handle the heat. Follow @snakclub on your favorite social media platform to keep up with the latest fun and food news and tag @snakclub and @FirstWeFeast @HotOnes.
About Snak Club
Founded in 1982, Century Snacks started off in California with one roaster and the dream of bringing healthy and delicious snack nuts and trail mixes to market. Century Snacks merged with Snak Club in 2016 and has been expanding its portfolio rapidly across snack nuts, trail mix and candy and a passion for bringing the best and most innovative flavors in the category. With exclusive partnerships with several iconic brands, Snak Club brings a burst of flavor and excitement to every snacking occasion.
About First We Feast
Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. Part of Complex Networks, First We Feast’s YouTube channel is home to flagship series, including but not limited to Hot Ones ™, The Burger Show, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads, which drives a community of 12 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 2 billion views to date. With a thriving eight-figure commerce business, First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, a footwear collection with Reebok, “Hot Ones: The Game Show” on truTV, and much more. First We Feast’s slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including an Emmy nomination for “Hot Ones” multiple Shorty Awards; the 2020 and 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.