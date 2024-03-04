Snak Club Partners With Emmy-Nominated Series HOT ONES™ To Create The Spiciest Snack Mixes Ever

Commerce, CA – March 4, 2024 – Calling all heat lovers! Are you ready to take your snack mixes to a new level of heat? Snak Club® is teaming up with First We Feast’s ™ spiciest YouTube interview show, Hot Ones™, to create a new series of spicy snack mixes featuring seasoning inspired by the iconic HOT ONES™ flavors that fanatics know and love.

“Spice and heat are repeatedly the top growing categories in salty snacks and we know our fans are looking for us to continue to elevate the heat in their spicy snacks,” said Katie Lilly, VP of Marketing at Century Snacks. “This collaboration with Hot Ones™ will up the spice ante across snack mixes, bar mixes, and trail mixes.”

These three new spicy bar mixes feature a blend of peanuts, cashews, sesame sticks, toasted corn, and pretzels that pack a punch. All varieties have no artificial colors or flavors, and all the ingredients and seasonings are vegan. The lineup includes:

● Snak Club Tangy Chili Snack Mix inspired by HOT ONES™ The Classic™ hot sauce: a mild heat timeless hot sauce flavor with a hint of jalapeno and apple cider vinegar

● Snak Club Smoky Sweet Snack Mix inspired by HOT ONES™ Los Calientes™ Verde: a medium heat smoky blend of serrano and habanero chilis with hints of sweet fruit and tart tomatillo

● Snak Club Hot Habanero Snack Mix inspired by HOT ONES™ Los Calientes™ Rojo: a medium hot heat that builds to fiery blaze with a mix of red jalapenos and habanero