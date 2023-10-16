Pepper X, Featured In Heatonist x Hot Ones™ The Last Dab Hot Sauce, Earns Guinness World Records™ Title As New Hottest Pepper In The World

"They said topping Smokin' Ed's Carolina Reaper wouldn't happen, but if anyone could, it's Ed. I'm extremely proud to be a part of this history in the making," says Heatonist Founder Noah Chaimberg.

"This was a team effort," says Smokin' Ed. "We knew we had something special, so I only let a few of my closest family and friends know what was really going on. The Heatonist Team, the Hot Ones Team, and the High River Team all had Faith in me and supported me, even when there was doubt. So I am honored and proud to have them be a part of the launch in Nashville."

Pepper X first came to the world through a very spicy partnership between Smokin' Ed, HEATONIST hot sauces, and First We Feast's hit YouTube series Hot Ones™ as the main ingredient in a hot sauce called The Last Dab. A newly-released edition of the sauce - Hot Ones The Last Dab Xperience - is made with over 91% Pepper X.

"There's been some speculation and disbelief since Ed introduced Pepper X when we first launched The Last Dab years ago," says Heatonist Founder Noah Chaimberg. "They said topping Smokin' Ed's Carolina Reaper wouldn't happen, but if anyone could, it's Ed. I'm extremely proud to be a part of this history in the making."

Spice fans can watch the Guinness World Records adjudication in a special episode of Hot Ones featuring Smokin' Ed, Noah, Hot Ones host Sean Evans and Danish chili entrepreneur and host Claus "Chili Klaus" Pilgaard released today by First We Feast.