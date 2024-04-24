HEATONIST Hot Ones™ Hot Sauces Hit Grocery Shelves Nationwide

"Our goal is to share our passion for high quality, flavor-forward hot sauces with the world," says Noah Chaimberg, Founder and CEO of HEATONIST. "We're thrilled that Hot Ones fans will be able to discover the hot sauces from their favorite show at their local grocery store, and are excited to reach new spice lovers wherever they shop. We started working with our friends at Hot Ones back in 2015, so this has literally been years in the making. I couldn't be more proud and grateful to our partners."

Previously, Hot Ones hot sauce was available exclusively via HEATONIST.com, two New York City storefronts and in select Walmart stores. The interest from major retailers highlights the growing popularity of hot sauce. In January, market research from Fortune Business Insights predicted that the U.S. hot sauce market will grow to $1,668 million by 2030.

"The enthusiasm for the Hot Ones hot sauces from retailers across the US has been phenomenal," says Suzy Dollak, SVP of Sales at HEATONIST. "It's a testament to the growing appreciation for bold flavors and culinary exploration. We're beyond thrilled to bring these iconic sauces to so many retailers nationwide, inviting spice lovers everywhere to elevate their meals with a touch of heat and a lot of flavor."

Hot sauces from HEATONIST's Hot Ones line launched in 1,341 Publix stores on April 19, at 1,500 Kroger locations starting April 21, and can be found at 262 Meijer doors starting April 27. The next stop? Whole Foods, which shares the hot sauce company's focus on natural products free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. HEATONIST hot sauces will be available at 163 Whole Foods stores starting in June.

To find the nearest retail location carrying Hot Ones hot sauces, visit HEATONIST's store locator at heatonist.com/pages/where-to-buy, and remember to #stayspicy.

ABOUT HEATONIST

HEATONIST is on a mission to make food more exciting and delicious one plate at a time! Founded in 2013 by Noah Chaimberg as a Brooklyn-based push cart, HEATONIST has grown to include two retail stores and become the world's most popular online destination for hot sauce. HEATONIST partners with passionate small batch sauce makers from around the globe to bring never-before-seen flavors to the world of hot sauce. Stop by for a taste at HEATONIST's Chelsea Market Outpost (Manhattan), Williamsburg Tasting Room (Brooklyn), or visit online at heatonist.com. Look for HEATONIST sauces at retailers nationwide and remember to #stayspicy.

ABOUT FIRST WE FEAST

Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. First We Feast's YouTube channel is home to flagship series, including but not limited to Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Heat Eaters, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads, which drives a community of 12 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 2 billion views to date. With a thriving eight-figure commerce business, First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, a footwear collection with Reebok, "Hot Ones: The Game Show" on truTV, and much more. First We Feast's slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including two Emmy nominations for "Hot Ones"; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2020 and 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

