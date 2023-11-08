ComplexCon Returns November 18th And 19th With A Fresh Approach To Art Programming

LOS ANGELES, CA (November 7, 2023) - Arts and culture festival ComplexCon had an undeniable reputation for leading the conversation surrounding pop culture and trends. Now, it makes its seventh annual return to the Long Beach Convention Center November 18th and 19th, this time with a reinvigorated approach to art. The comprehensive, expertly-curated festival takes a holistic approach to discussions about style, entertainment, and brands that would not be complete without art. With a refreshed dedication to inclusivity, ComplexCon presents an immersive and

unforgettable weekend of style, sneakers, art, food, music, inspiration, and more.

This year, CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET sits at the helm as the Artistic Director. The globally renowned artist and their namesake brand has become one of the most notable influences in culture, art, fashion and lifestyle today. As such, they are uniquely primed to lead the discussion of culture, with special attention to the art programming and overall aesthetic.

As part of this exciting evolution for ComplexCon, a new wave of artists, makers, and creatives come together to round out the dialogue about arts and culture, ensuring fresh and innovative pieces at every turn.

An undeniable art legend, FUTURA brings Knew Stand to ComplexCon. The graffiti legend who first gained popularity in the 70s worked adjacent to art for decades following his success, and has pivoted back into the art world in the last few years. With his unparalleled experience, he contributes to the conversation of culture, merging the past and present.

Queer Kicks, curated by San Francisco-based Schlomer Haus Gallery and presented by Hijinx Arts, is a group exhibition using sneaker culture as a microcosm to explore the effects of personal identity on style and pop culture as a whole. In telling Queer stories at the heart of a major exploration of culture, Queer Kicks provides invaluable perspective, without which there could not be a comprehensive conversation. Twelve artists from across the LGBTQIA spectrum bring their

views into the greater discussion of arts and culture, and who/what moves the needle between popular and unpopular, offering a more holistic picture of the world.



Last year’s event was complete with a garden growing throughout, and this year ComplexCon keeps the flora theme intact. Muralist, artist, and designer Chris Pyrate returns for a third year, releasing a limited run of the next “Gardener” low sneaker colorway, not to mention the upcoming apparel collection available for purchase, and an activation that allows visitors to “pick their own flowers.”

The floor will be full of surprises, including an immersive collaboration between Leen and the Keith Haring Foundation. Kirk Catlin, a ComplexCon fan-favorite, returns with his distinct flash tattoos, boasting exclusive designs for the ComplexCon audience. Superchief Gallery will be presenting a booth installation from their exhibition earlier this year called GARBAGE FUTURISM POST-WASTE,including an exclusive limited T-shirt collab with BAER, and other artist collaboration t-shirts dropping throughout the course of the weekend.

Bringing the creative energy to the floor, artist and storyteller Gregory Siff will be live painting on a10x10 canvas, displaying his distinctive style, characterized by bold brushstrokes, vibrant colors, and unabashedly raw emotional depth. Literally Balling–artist Victor Solomon’s on-going exploration of the icons of basketball–celebrates the sport’s evolution and omnipresence.

A ComplexCon icon and former Artistic Director, Takashi Murakami teams up with +44 to connect with fans via creativity and culture. Louis De Guzman, a visual artist & designer, brings new works as well, furthering the pop culture conversation. Inflatables from Jeron Braxton, a debut Rhymezlikedimez arcade machine, and Skateroom x Michelle Lamy collaboration with Juergen Teller round out the experience.

With a balance of new and returning participants, like returning Uzumaki Gallery and doodles for the first time, the festival is sure to exceed expectations. Uuuntld and ET artist just begin to scratch the surface of what’s in store.

ComplexCon would not be complete without awe-inspiring exclusive drops. This year, keep an eye out for Mermaidhair, Rello, Sushibaby, and several exclusive collaborations from CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET, with plenty more in store!

With art at the center of the cultural discourse, ComplexCon is a remarkable opportunity to view and experience the works leading us into the future.

VIP and general admission tickets are currently available at ComplexCon.com. For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, follow @complexcon on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

