ComplexCon Goes Global!

Following a highly successful 7th annual ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA, Complex Networks is excited to announce the expansion of ComplexCon across the globe in 2024! With a regional focus on Asia and the Pacific, the two international editions are planned for the spring of next year: ComplexCon Hong Kong from March 22-24th followed by ComplexCon Australia , taking place in Melbourne over the weekend of April 27-28th.

For the past eight years, ComplexCon has been a leader in the experiential space, converging the best of what’s happening right now across streetwear, sneakers, music, design, art, food and sport. Now for the first time ever, ComplexCon will bring this dynamic atmosphere to new fans, expanding on the festival’s global dialogue on the current state of art and culture. Similar to the Long Beach and Chicago events, fans can expect to shop for rare and limited-edition items and engage the world's most influential brands and artists on a deeper level. Check out more details for each event below.

“After ComplexCon Chicago, we learned that we could work closely with our partners abroad to create more frequent regional editions of ComplexCon all over the world,” said ComplexCon Advisor Neil Wright. “As the authority in youth and streetwear, it’s important for us to amplify and empower the burgeoning creatives and brands within the global communities at the forefront of driving culture forward.”

ComplexCon Hong Kong

Attracted by Hong Kong’s historical significance to the rise of global youth culture, the first-ever ComplexCon outside the US, ComplexCon Hong Kong will take place from March 22-24, 2024, during Hong Kong Arts Month, broadening the city’s line-up of world-class events in March where tens of thousands of international art and culture enthusiasts and industry practitioners gather to participate in this thriving cultural scene. Held at AsiaWorld Expo, which is minutes away from Hong Kong International Airport, the three-day event will provide an unprecedented experience for global pop culture enthusiasts to participate in this important cultural tentpole moment as part of the international festivities circuit.

Supported by Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund by the HKSAR Government (Mega ACE Fund), the first ComplexCon Hong Kong hopes to leverage the unique geographical location of Hong Kong as an east-meets-west platform for cultural exchange between the Greater Bay Area and the rest of Asia and the world. Complex also welcomes aboard the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) as a supporting organization for ComplexCon Hong Kong. Complex and the HKTB will collaborate to promote both the first ComplexCon outside the US and the city of Hong Kong to an international audience, which will produce an unprecedented coming together of the most influential artists and creative icons in Asia and its global community.

“Since the start of ComplexCon, we have been determined to become an annual festival that defines where the next things begin. Hong Kong has long been at the heart of the global youth culture scene, whose local artists and entrepreneurs collaborate with the international community, to drive cultural conversations in both the East and the West,” said a ComplexCon Hong Kong spokesperson. We are excited to bring ComplexCon to Hong Kong, marking a unique milestone in this increasingly expansive scope of the global phenomenon of culture convergence by bringing in top designers, creative artists and talents to gather at this 3-day festival.”

ComplexCon Australia

In partnership with Archetype and the Mushroom, ComplexCon will make its Down Under debut in Melbourne for a two-day event from April 27-28, 2024. Programmed for the Asia Pacific region, the immersive event will bring together the best of what’s happening right now across streetwear, sneakers, music, design, art, food and sport.

"Melbourne has played host to many amazing music, fashion, sporting and culinary moments, however no previous event (to my knowledge) has successfully brought all of these elements together at the international level and scale of ComplexCon Australia,” said Archetype Managing Partner, Andrew Montell. We aim to deliver ComplexCon in a way that is unique to our region, but also representative of where global culture is progressing to next. This will be achieved by showcasing the best of streetwear, sneakers, hip hop, sport, art, food, plus so much more, sourced from around the world and curated through the Complex Australia lens."

Mushroom Group Chief Executive, Matt Gudinski, said: “Together with our friends at Archetype we have worked for some time to bring ComplexCon to Australia and are excited to unveil our first event in 2024 that will feature a stellar collective of creatives, artists and brands.

It was always our aim to hold Australia’s first ever ComplexCon in Melbourne – it’s one of the world’s biggest cultural events of its kind and Melbourne is this country’s culture capital, making it the perfect host city. We can’t wait for everyone to experience all that ComplexCon has to offer in April next year.”

More to Come

ComplexCon’s international editions will be can’t-miss opportunities for those challenging the status quo to create new spaces and erode old boundaries. Early bird tickets for ComplexCon Hong Kong are available now, while the first drop of programming and performances will follow in December 2023. Stay tuned for the latest information at complexcon.complexchinese.com . Additional details for ComplexCon Australia will be announced soon. For more information visit ComplexCon.Com.au .

Your spring break is practically planned for you. Don’t miss out – sign up for ticketing, brand and lineup updates!

See you there.