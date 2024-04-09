    I Made A Generator That Puts Taylor Swift In "Sims" Situations And It Works Shockingly Well

    This is going to go completely off the rails, isn't it?

    We happened to notice a, uh, common trend when we launched our Sims scene generator a few weeks ago...

    You couldn't get enough of Taylor Swift doing things and hanging out with random people.

    Animated characters at a table; a man in a suit, a woman in a blue dress, and creatures resembling Shrek
    Via buzzfeed.com

    I could fill an entire gallery wall with both the cute and unhinged Taylor Swift portraits that were generated. Here's "Paul Rudd and Taylor Swift having tea with Shrek" by poeticorc56.

    So, here it is: A Taylor Swift ONLY Sims generator.

    Why sift through a bunch of GARBAGE when what we really want are just portraits of Taylor doing weird and fun things?

    Just use our easy and custom AI Sims builder and type in your prompt below. Here's an example:

    Avatar in a simulation game wearing safety vest and jeans, standing on a street with traffic signs around

    Prompt: "Taylor Swift dressed as crossing guard"


    Remember: THIS IS A TAYLOR ONLY SPACE.

    Show us your best creations in the comments!

    See the results below 👇 and be sure to ❤️ your favs!

