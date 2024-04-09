I Made A Generator That Puts Taylor Swift In "Sims" Situations And It Works Shockingly Well

Hot Topic
We happened to notice a, uh, common trend when we launched our Sims scene generator a few weeks ago...
You couldn't get enough of Taylor Swift doing things and hanging out with random people.
So, here it is: A Taylor Swift ONLY Sims generator.
Why sift through a bunch of GARBAGE when what we really want are just portraits of Taylor doing weird and fun things?
Just use our easy and custom AI Sims builder and type in your prompt below. Here's an example:
Show us your best creations in the comments!
See the results below 👇 and be sure to ❤️ your favs!
