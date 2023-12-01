Skip To Content
    If You’re Embarrassed By The State Of Your Bathroom, Check Out These These 30 Wayfair Products

    With these bathroom essentials, your bathroom will go from meh to modern.

    1. An artificial snake plant because nothing brightens up a bathroom like a bit of greenery! 🌿✨ Since most bathrooms don't get enough light to support most plants, give yourself a zero-fuss alternative and enjoy the spa vibes.

    The plant in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This fake plant is AMAZING!!! I’ve had so many compliments on it; everyone thinks it's real. I put gravel rocks with it to make it look more modern. I’ll definitely buy more and letting my friends know where they can trust to get quality fake plants that look real. Thanks!" —Abby

    Price: $96 (originally $126.99)

    2. A shower head to ~really~ enjoy that morning shower. With a detachable head and multiple configurations, this nifty shower head can give you any kind of shower you desire.

    A model holding up the shower head
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I was worried that it wouldn’t work the way I wanted it to so I’m pleasantly surprised that it works exactly how I wanted it to! Loved it so much I bought two!!! Plus, it matches my bathroom tiles perfectly!!!" —Lissel

    Price: $57.72+ (originally $126.75; available in three finishes)

    3. A metal framed full length mirror because while vanity mirrors are our bathroom BFFs, they don't let you get that final outfit check that can make or break your day. Grab this gorgeous metal-accented mirror and don't leave anything to chance!

    a floor length mirror in a bedroom
    Maggie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "it arrived really well packed so I didn’t have to worry about it being in pieces! It’s big and comes with a stand and hanging hardware but I just have it leaned against the wall." —Maggie

    Price: $309.99 (originally $385.99)

    4. A vanity with shelves because sometimes it really is all about me, me, me! And why shouldn't it be sometimes?? For those of us who need to say it all three times, this three-mirrored vanity will help you check every angle of your look while providing bonkers storage!

    a white vanity in a bedroom
    Danielle / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great set! Perfect for my 16-year-old niece. Fits nicely in the corner. Did take awhile to put together but all hardware was labeled in detail." —Danielle

    Price: $159.99+ (originally $209.99; available in two colors)

    5. A peel-and-stick vinyl floor tile in case you have some desirable bathroom floors and have an unambiguous clause in your lease about not changing them. 🙅📃😔 These easy-to-install floor tiles will take a lot of wear and tear and still look great.

    The tile in a kitchen
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These were SO easy to use, and my kitchen floors look brand new! This is great for anyone that wants to upgrade on a budget. No edges are coming up, and it really brightened up my space. 10/10" —Joseph

    Price: $14.90 for a box of tiles to cover 10 square feet

    6. A non-slip two-tier organizer if you need an organizer that can work as well under the sink or in the spotlight on the counter. This slick organizer has a fixed and sliding drawer so whether it's storing skincare, bath salts, or even toilet paper — this lil' buddy's got you covered.

    a two tier organizer with items on each tier
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "They were easy to assemble and fits perfectly under my bathroom sink. That make it easy to find what I need when I need it. I bought two: one for me, one for my girlfriend." —Chris

    Price: $17.41+ (available in two colors)

    7. A frameless mirrored medicine cabinet in case you only want to see you in the bathroom — not trim! Self-love is in, and I support you. Keep all your clutter off your sink and in this cabinet so nothing but your reflection can steal the show. 🪞

    a half-opened frameless mirrored medicine cabinet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this! Not very difficult at all to install! Sturdy and beautiful at the same time! Highly recommend." —Crystal

    Price: $172.10 (originally $286.80)

    8. An over-the-toilet storage cabinet for a quick and easy clutter-squashing solution. If you like to keep your medicine cabinet purely medicinal but still have to find a place for cotton balls, Q-tips, and the all-important backup TP rolls — this is the ticket!

    a reviewer photo of the bamboo cabinet over a toilet
    Cameron / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful little cabinet, exactly like in the pictures! You do need to attach to the wall; otherwise, it’s a little wobbly. Love it!" —Fernanda

    Price: $87.99 (originally $105.99)

    9. Or a free-standing bathroom cabinet because all those fresh towels aren't going to store themselves! Nobody wants to end their relaxing bubble bath with a cold, soapy shimmy down the hall to grab a clean towel from the linen closet. Keep yourself stocked and dry with this neat little solution. Toss your bath bombs, shower steamers, and aromatherapy into the drawers and you'll have a one-stop shop for everything salubrious!

    a bathroom storage cabinet in a bathroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Looks exactly like the picture and looks super nice in my bathroom! Was really easy to put together also. Highly recommend!" —Loryn

    Price: $104.99 (originally $191.89)

    10. A set of cotton bath towels just in case your current set is getting a little long in the tooth (we've all been there!). For a fresh new towel feel, this 100% cotton multi-size set will see you through many an ablution and leave you feeling high and dry...in a good way, though! 😜

    A set of blue towels
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love that they provide both patterned and solid within the set. Perfect for my master bathroom." —Kathy

    Price: $24.99+ for a six-pack (originally $149.99; available in five colors)

    11. An abstract painting to add a brilliant splash of expressionism to an otherwise drab bathroom. These kaleidoscopic splatter paintings look so chic and modern, your guests might ask which auction house you got them from.

    colorful abstract art on square-shaped canvas above narrow table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Bought three pieces by the same artist. VERY impressed with the quality of the print. The framing is slightly off but not overly noticeable and can be reframed. Wayfair art has me happily surprised! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED." —Shelly

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $109.99+; available in 13 sizes and four styles)

    12. A corner shelf if your bathroom deserves something a bit...unconventional. With three compartments and various shelf shapes, this will turn an empty corner into a cornucopia of high-use products!

    A corner shelf in a livingroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This shelf adds a lot to a small bedroom without taking up valuable floor space. Easy to add a pop of color, room for books or a small lamp." —Terese

    Price: $52.99+ (originally $157.50+; available in three colors)

    13. A moveable rain shower head to live out your chicest shower dreams! With adjustable water flow and multiple spray patterns, this shower head isn't just another pretty face.

    The square shower head spouting water in a shower
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Awesome shower head. Worth the $$$.” —Kenneth

    Price: $159.60 (originally $211)

    14. A foldable bamboo hamper because clothes on the bathroom floor...isn't a good look. Add a nice organic accent to your bathroom and give yourself a (bath)room with a view! Comes with a washable liner.

    The round bamboo hamper in a bathroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I got this one for my bathroom. I previously had a hamper you can see into. Now my guests don’t see the dirty clothes. You can wash the inside liner as needed. I’m happy with the purchase.” —Karen

    Price: $26.99+ (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

    15. A bath caddy for those of us who would probably take Zoom calls from the tub if we could (make sure that camera's off first!!). This adjustable caddy boasts rich wood textures and has room for any of your bathtime musts.

    A reviewer photo of the bath caddy holding multiple items over a bathtub
    Darlene / Wayfair

    Promising review: “It’s perfect for my spa bathroom. I love the color and it’s perfect for my accessories. I will definitely spend a lot of time in the tub!!!” —Vivian

    Price: $44.82+ (available in two finishes)

    16. A wall-mounted toilet paper holder with a premium metallic finish to zhuzh up your bathroom lickity-split! Although the humble TP holder is often overlooked, make yours a statement piece by picking up this polished option.

    A reviewer photo of the toilet paper holder in gold
    Sunil / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Good quality toilet paper holder. Nice gold color. Matches my powder room perfectly. No issues with installation.” —Jennifer

    Price: $14.60+ (originally $20.74; available in five finishes)

    17. Or, if your household goes through toilet paper more quickly, a free-standing holder that has room for at least three rolls at once. There’s even a top tray for your phone or other devices, so nothing accidentally falls in the toilet while you’re doing your business.

    A free-standing toilet paper holder in a bathroom holding three rolls of toilet paper
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Sturdy, and I love the fact that it has storage for extra tissue and a tray on top for wipes or whatever you choose.” —Persita

    Price: $25.21 (available in three finishes)

    18. A set of white marble tiles with a gorgeous honeycomb shape that plays perfectly as a floor tile, backsplash, or as a full shower stall makeover! Give your bathroom the glow-up it deserves with this luxurious option.

    Wayfair, Rosemary / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Will be used on the shower floor, pairs well with the gray wood-look tile floor. More gray in the tiles than white, if that helps, with some darker gray speckling throughout. White, not yellowed like some I was looking at. Very happy with the look! Packaged well.” —Claire

    Price: $122.40 per box of 9.8 sq. ft. (also available by the sq. ft.)

    19. A bath pillow because some self-indulgent super-genius once sat in a frothy tub, probably with decadent aromatic oils and just the right amount of bath salts, and thought...hmm, not quiiiite luxurious enough. Whoever you are, thank you — because this cushioned bath seat sticks to any tub in a flash and truly upgrades any bathing experience.

    The bath pillow in a tub
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This pillow is super comfy, stays in place, and dries out easily. It has a hook so you can hang it from the shower head to dry, if you like. My tub sides are a little too vertical for comfort, and this has totally transformed my bathing experience!” —Anonymous

    Price: $21.99 (originally $29.99)

    20. Or, if you’re not a bath person, a shower caddy that very politely stands in the corner and holds all your shower essentials until you need them. When you think about it, this caddy's kind of like a sweet butler who doesn't mind getting soaked. Thank you, shower butler!

    The caddy in the corner of a shower with four shelves
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Just what I needed to organize my shower. It's the perfect size and it's great to be able to adjust the shelves and pole to my liking. I've already recommended it to several family/friends and they love it too.” —W. Gomez

    Price: $41.99 (originally $45.99)

    21. A super absorbent bath rug that will keep your toesies nice and warm and will prevent you from tracking water throughout your bathroom every time you make your exit. This sumptuous chenille rug readily wicks moisture and stays put thanks to its nonslip padding.

    Kaitlyn / Wayfair, Alike / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I purchased the rugs for my bathroom and just love them! They are incredibly soft, and feel fabulous when wet feet sink into them after a shower! Next time, I will order a larger size to accommodate my sink and tub area. An extra bonus is they are machine-washable and I just hang them over the shower to dry. There are a variety of colors to choose from, and I may even replace my kitchen floor mat with one...anything to make washing dishes a little more enjoyable! Thank you for a great product!” —Charlotte

    Price: $8.82+ (originally $19.76+; available in three sizes and 10 colors)

    22. A six-piece bathroom accessories set because coordination can not be understated when it comes to bathroom decor. Keep your lavatory looking so fresh and so clean, clean! with the help of this matching set of essentials.

    A six piece bathroom accessory set in black
    Wayfair

    This set includes a soap dish, soap dispenser, storage jar, toothbrush holder, wastebasket, and toilet brush.

    Promising review: "LOVE MY BATHROOM ACCESSORIES!! Just what I needed to complete my bathroom look!" —Anais

    Price: $26.99 (available in four colors)

    23. A frameless tub door because sometimes less is more — a lot more. If you're tired of bunched-up shower curtains and less-than-aesthetic curtain rods, look no further than this suave, two-way tub door in satin black or other metallic tones.

    the frameless tub door in a bathroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We couldn’t be happier with this shower door. The installation was fairly simple and the directions were very clear. The quality and unique bifold feature make it the perfect solution for our guest bathroom. We highly recommend it." —Barb

    Price: $419.99 (originally $494.11+; available in four colors)

    24. A wireless bidet to let the raaaain fall down and wake my dreamssss... Hillary Duff aside, what isn't dreamy about this wireless bidet that sports an adjustable and self-cleaning nozzle, nightlight, and a heated seat for maximum tushy comfort.

    The bidet installed on a toilet in a bathroom.
    Wayfair

    Price: $282 (originally $409.99)

    25. A snap-in teak tile that'll take your bathroom from grimy to glam! These oh-so-easy to install tiles can elevate a bathroom to a literal spa experience — and the best part is they can do double duty on a balcony, outdoor area, or anywhere you want a dash of MCM-eque flooring.

    Elaine / Wayfair, Molly / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Such an improvement over our plastic shower floor! I feel like I’m using an outdoor shower now! I had to use a piece of no-slip matting underneath so it doesn’t slide on top of my shower floor but it works perfectly now." —Molly

    Price: $79.88 (available in in box of 10 sq. ft. or by the sq. ft.)

    26. A metal bathroom medicine cabinet to turn a boring bit of storage into a bathroom fashion statement. These cabinets sport a beveled aluminum frame with rounded corners that'll really take the edge off... Sorry — horrible joke.

    two of the bathroom medicine cabinets installed over a double sink
    Juliet / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very easy installed and looks very nice and elegant in my bathroom, I like the shelves are deep giving you more room to store items." —Timeka

    Price: $142.99+ (originally $159.99; available in five colors and five sizes)

    27. A free-standing bathroom vanity since sometimes "everything but the kitchen sink" is actually a description of your bathroom. 🤣 But fear not! This vanity comes with beautiful hardware, soft-close doors, and more storage than you'll know what to do with!

    the free standing vanity in a bathroom
    Danielle / Wayfair

    Promising review: "We ordered two for his and hers and they are absolutely stunning! The storage is wonderful and I’m obsessed with the soft close doors!!" —Danielle

    Price: $1,239.99+ (originally $2,221.00+; available in four colors)

    28. A towel warmer to take your home spa experience over the top! With adjustable timing, optional aromatherapy, and capacity enough for two big towels (or a towel and a robe!!) just try to imagine being grumpy in your towels nice and warm...that's right, thought not!

    the towel warmer on a white background
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Just what we needed for warming up blankets, towels, pillow cases, clothing for a quadriplegic in the special care home. Thank you and works so well. You can put up to two big towels, one medical blanket, two face cloths and pillows cases and they are well hot as if out of the dryer ❤️ the best thing I’ve got for my home." —Marie

    Price: $85.99 (originally $159.99)

    29. A robotic mop that'll make the worst part of bathroom maintenance a no-thinker! Stop obsessing with getting every single stray hair in your white tile bathroom (am I the only one who does this??) and leave it to the professional with Bissel's state-of-the-art bathroom cleaner upper!

    The robo mop leaving a trail of cleaned tile floor behind it.
    Wayfair

    Price: $276.19 (originally $599.99)

    30. And finally, a clear shower liner because clear is classic for a reason! This curtain is antimicrobial, made of non-chlorinated vinyl, and just looks so fricken cool that we'll never stop posting about it.

    The clear shower liner in a bathroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It is lightweight and dries quickly!" —Barbara

    Price: $16.99 (originally $57.99; available in four colors)

