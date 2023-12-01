If You’re Embarrassed By The State Of Your Bathroom, Check Out These These 30 Wayfair Products

1. An artificial snake plant because nothing brightens up a bathroom like a bit of greenery! 🌿✨ Since most bathrooms don't get enough light to support most plants, give yourself a zero-fuss alternative and enjoy the spa vibes.
2. A shower head to ~really~ enjoy that morning shower. With a detachable head and multiple configurations, this nifty shower head can give you any kind of shower you desire.
3. A metal framed full length mirror because while vanity mirrors are our bathroom BFFs, they don't let you get that final outfit check that can make or break your day. Grab this gorgeous metal-accented mirror and don't leave anything to chance!
4. A vanity with shelves because sometimes it really is all about me, me, me! And why shouldn't it be sometimes?? For those of us who need to say it all three times, this three-mirrored vanity will help you check every angle of your look while providing bonkers storage!
5. A peel-and-stick vinyl floor tile in case you have some desirable bathroom floors and have an unambiguous clause in your lease about not changing them. 🙅📃😔 These easy-to-install floor tiles will take a lot of wear and tear and still look great.
6. A non-slip two-tier organizer if you need an organizer that can work as well under the sink or in the spotlight on the counter. This slick organizer has a fixed and sliding drawer so whether it's storing skincare, bath salts, or even toilet paper — this lil' buddy's got you covered.
7. A frameless mirrored medicine cabinet in case you only want to see you in the bathroom — not trim! Self-love is in, and I support you. Keep all your clutter off your sink and in this cabinet so nothing but your reflection can steal the show. 🪞
8. An over-the-toilet storage cabinet for a quick and easy clutter-squashing solution. If you like to keep your medicine cabinet purely medicinal but still have to find a place for cotton balls, Q-tips, and the all-important backup TP rolls — this is the ticket!
9. Or a free-standing bathroom cabinet because all those fresh towels aren't going to store themselves! Nobody wants to end their relaxing bubble bath with a cold, soapy shimmy down the hall to grab a clean towel from the linen closet. Keep yourself stocked and dry with this neat little solution. Toss your bath bombs, shower steamers, and aromatherapy into the drawers and you'll have a one-stop shop for everything salubrious!
10. A set of cotton bath towels just in case your current set is getting a little long in the tooth (we've all been there!). For a fresh new towel feel, this 100% cotton multi-size set will see you through many an ablution and leave you feeling high and dry...in a good way, though! 😜
11. An abstract painting to add a brilliant splash of expressionism to an otherwise drab bathroom. These kaleidoscopic splatter paintings look so chic and modern, your guests might ask which auction house you got them from.
12. A corner shelf if your bathroom deserves something a bit...unconventional. With three compartments and various shelf shapes, this will turn an empty corner into a cornucopia of high-use products!
13. A moveable rain shower head to live out your chicest shower dreams! With adjustable water flow and multiple spray patterns, this shower head isn't just another pretty face.
14. A foldable bamboo hamper because clothes on the bathroom floor...isn't a good look. Add a nice organic accent to your bathroom and give yourself a (bath)room with a view! Comes with a washable liner.
15. A bath caddy for those of us who would probably take Zoom calls from the tub if we could (make sure that camera's off first!!). This adjustable caddy boasts rich wood textures and has room for any of your bathtime musts.
16. A wall-mounted toilet paper holder with a premium metallic finish to zhuzh up your bathroom lickity-split! Although the humble TP holder is often overlooked, make yours a statement piece by picking up this polished option.
17. Or, if your household goes through toilet paper more quickly, a free-standing holder that has room for at least three rolls at once. There’s even a top tray for your phone or other devices, so nothing accidentally falls in the toilet while you’re doing your business.
18. A set of white marble tiles with a gorgeous honeycomb shape that plays perfectly as a floor tile, backsplash, or as a full shower stall makeover! Give your bathroom the glow-up it deserves with this luxurious option.
19. A bath pillow because some self-indulgent super-genius once sat in a frothy tub, probably with decadent aromatic oils and just the right amount of bath salts, and thought...hmm, not quiiiite luxurious enough. Whoever you are, thank you — because this cushioned bath seat sticks to any tub in a flash and truly upgrades any bathing experience.
20. Or, if you’re not a bath person, a shower caddy that very politely stands in the corner and holds all your shower essentials until you need them. When you think about it, this caddy's kind of like a sweet butler who doesn't mind getting soaked. Thank you, shower butler!
21. A super absorbent bath rug that will keep your toesies nice and warm and will prevent you from tracking water throughout your bathroom every time you make your exit. This sumptuous chenille rug readily wicks moisture and stays put thanks to its nonslip padding.
22. A six-piece bathroom accessories set because coordination can not be understated when it comes to bathroom decor. Keep your lavatory looking so fresh and so clean, clean! with the help of this matching set of essentials.
23. A frameless tub door because sometimes less is more — a lot more. If you're tired of bunched-up shower curtains and less-than-aesthetic curtain rods, look no further than this suave, two-way tub door in satin black or other metallic tones.
24. A wireless bidet to let the raaaain fall down and wake my dreamssss... Hillary Duff aside, what isn't dreamy about this wireless bidet that sports an adjustable and self-cleaning nozzle, nightlight, and a heated seat for maximum tushy comfort.
25. A snap-in teak tile that'll take your bathroom from grimy to glam! These oh-so-easy to install tiles can elevate a bathroom to a literal spa experience — and the best part is they can do double duty on a balcony, outdoor area, or anywhere you want a dash of MCM-eque flooring.
26. A metal bathroom medicine cabinet to turn a boring bit of storage into a bathroom fashion statement. These cabinets sport a beveled aluminum frame with rounded corners that'll really take the edge off... Sorry — horrible joke.
27. A free-standing bathroom vanity since sometimes "everything but the kitchen sink" is actually a description of your bathroom. 🤣 But fear not! This vanity comes with beautiful hardware, soft-close doors, and more storage than you'll know what to do with!
28. A towel warmer to take your home spa experience over the top! With adjustable timing, optional aromatherapy, and capacity enough for two big towels (or a towel and a robe!!) just try to imagine being grumpy in your towels nice and warm...that's right, thought not!
29. A robotic mop that'll make the worst part of bathroom maintenance a no-thinker! Stop obsessing with getting every single stray hair in your white tile bathroom (am I the only one who does this??) and leave it to the professional with Bissel's state-of-the-art bathroom cleaner upper!
30. And finally, a clear shower liner because clear is classic for a reason! This curtain is antimicrobial, made of non-chlorinated vinyl, and just looks so fricken cool that we'll never stop posting about it.
