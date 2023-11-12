Skip To Content
    Declutter Your Home Top To Bottom With These 30 Wayfair Organizers

    "A place for everything and everything in its place" –your new favorite motto.

    Brock Pirtle
    by Brock Pirtle

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A bin shelving unit for those of us who have started getting our lives together, but not all the way together. If you've already done the hard work of sorting some of your things into bins (think holiday stuff, keepsakes, etc.), this shelving unit will help you organize, inventory, and easily access each bin without endlessly unstacking and restacking.

    plastic bin storage holding twelve bins
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Simply awesome, was fun to build, and sturdy. Didn’t even need to screw into wall. Was a great addition to a cleaner garage." —Jess

    Price: $169.99 (originally $179.99)

    2. An overhead storage rack when your decluttering motto is "the sky's the limit!" Well, we can at least get you to the ceiling with this inventive storage solution. The brackets are screwed into your ceiling joists, and the bottom panels connect easily with tool-free locking pins to make setup a breeze. If you're really committed to the sky-high thing, though, may we introduce you to some cloud storage? 😝

    an overhead storage rack in a garage
    Christopher / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Easy to install if you know where the studs are. Easily adjustable height, holds a lot of stuff. Durable." —Jeremy

    Price: $329.99 (available in two colors)

    3. An adjustable shelf with wheels to bring your storage solutions a bit closer to the ground. This shelving unit comes complete with adjustable shelves, snap-together assembly, and four easy-rolling casters complete with breaks. Its portability allows you to finally accomplish your dream of never having a dusty corner anywhere!

    a wheeled shelf with items on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Sturdy, and the extra length is great! I needed one that was a longer length, and it’s great for storage!" —Justin

    Price: $132.99+ (originally $453+; available in three finishes)

    4. A steel storage shed because for some of us, extra storage means EXTRA. Like...a whole little house's worth of it. To give your stuff some of its own real estate, consider this little galvanized steel number that will keep your lawn tools or any kind of household overflow sheltered. Your outdoor storage items will feel like they're on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. 😱😭🏠✨

    a reviewer photo of the brown and black shed
    Steven / Wayfair

    Promising review: "They turned out great and exactly what I needed." —Brian

    Price: $239.98+ (originally $309.99; available in four colors)

    5. A nonslip two tier organizer if you need an organizer that can work humbly in an under-sink cabinet or stand tall in the spotlight of the counter. This slick organizer has a fixed and sliding drawer so whether it's storing household cleaners, laundry pods, or even seasonings — this lil' buddy's got you covered.

    a two tier organizer with items on each tier
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "They were easy to assemble and fits perfectly under my bathroom sink. That make it easy to find what I need when I need it. I bought two: one for me, one for my girlfriend." —Chris

    Price: $17.35+ (available in two colors)

    6. A stainless steel expandable dish rack to conquer dish overflow and look smart while doing it! With a brushed steel finish, a handy silverware caddy, and an expandable tray for glasses and mugs, this guy completes our checklist for Perfect Dish Rack and then some. It even has a bracket on the side to support cutting boards!

    a reviewer photo of the dish rack next to a kitchen sink
    Susan / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Good dish rack! It's sturdy and holds a lot of dishes. I can easily have my food processor parts, plus some plates, glasses, a skillet, a cutting board, and utensils. It's a real work horse, and it looks nice, too. It's easy to expand when I want to add dishes or to contract to save a little space. The drain works well, too. I would recommend this product." —Erin

    Price: $50.83 (originally $77.99)

    7. A cabinet with tilt-out trash cans for those of us who like the vibe of having no discernible trash can in our living space. "Trash? What's trash? Oh...we don't do that here" — well, maybe not, but these hideaway bins might be the next best thing. With their tilt-out design and organic look and feel, you may even forget there's trash in there.

    a wooden cabinet with trash can tilting out
    Maureen / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this trash can holder! It hides the trash can in this pretty sleek cabinet. Also comes with an extra cutting board. ☺️" —Cristina

    Price: $159.99+ (available in two colors)

    8. A pack of fabric plate storage bins when your cupboards start to overflow and you start wondering if you really need your holiday and Halloween plates all year round. These stackable bins take the mystery and guesswork out of trying to remember what's in what. The windowed panel allows you to see exactly what's inside each one, while the included felt sheets help you store your plates securely.

    plates stacked inside a fabric storage bin
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it, fits my plates nice and securely, which is a plus!" —Crystal

    Price: $15.99 (originally $27.99)

    9. A lazy Susan for the oddly-sized pantry shelf that needs to be utilized. We all know the feeling of that one shelf, the one with all the condiments and sauces on it, the one you just kind of muscle your way through when you realize the marmalade has somehow drifted alllllll the way to the back. We want you to know: There's another way! These rotating platforms will bring harmony to your spices and sublimity to your sauces.

    two rotating kitchen racks with condiments in a cabinet
    Deborah / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great. Held all the spices from my previous spice cabinet. No assembly required!!! It is great in my pantry." —Deborah

    Price: $25.19 (originally $34.99)

    10. A set of two wall-mounted pot racks because you want a Julia Child kitchen without a Julia Child amount of wall space. With an easy installation and an elegant appearance, these pot racks can free your pans from the cupboards and provide a haven for your utensils!

    pots and pans hanging from two pot hangers
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for. Strong and sturdy, compact for my small kitchen. Attached easily to the back of my pantry door. Fast delivery. Very happy customer here." —Paul

    Price: $32.99+ for two (originally $46.99+; available in two sizes)

    11. A wooden spice rack to show your home cooking that you mean business! And by business, we clearly mean labels! This spice rack can bring order to even the most unruly of spice drawers, and the tilted shelf design and pre-filled spice jars add a bit of style and substance to your home cuisine.

    A wooden spice rack on a counter.
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Space-saving on my counter, and love that all my favorite spices were included at a great price!" —Sandra

    Price: $59.95

    12. An expandable desk dresser combo since a lot of us are still trying to figure out how to combine the words home and office without having a meltdown. For an effortless solution, look no further than this. The easy fold-out design and clean aesthetic lets it blend into most living rooms with ease, and the high-volume storage shelves can easily handle home, office, and probably as many fuzzy blankets as you can want!

    an desk drawer combo with the desk expanded
    Leah / Wayfair

    Promising review: "It was perfect for a college student!!" —Kyara

    Price: $569.99 (originally $679.99)

    13. A set of stackable organizer drawers to add some colorful eye candy where you always forget you need it — the workspace! These cute little shelves can be split up or stacked together to store pens, papers, office supplies, and so much more. Plus, they can also double as playroom storage!

    colorful stacking shelves on a counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I use it at my salon station at work. It works great to store things I need to and display products on top." —Kelly

    Price: $33.99 (originally $36.99)

    14. A tall shelved storage cabinet for the ones that would rather go up than out. This sleek stainless steel locker absolutely screams "a professional lives here!" The lockable door can add an element of intrigue and mystery to your home office (or, you know, just keep your kids from thinking your important documents are craft paper), and its storage space will keep all your records organized.

    Brandi / Wayfair, Linda / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for. Easy to put together but be sure to follow directions." —Brandi

    Price: $189.99+ (originally $289.99+; available in six colors)

    15. A wooden storage file cabinet because sometimes you need a little hideaway storage, and sometimes you need a place for a printer, laminator, and paper-shredder to have a forever home. This cabinet can do both jobs and will look good, too! Also, it has a built-in outlet!

    the dark gray filing cabinet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Took a bit of time to assemble, but overall, it’s sturdy, love the color, and it fits well in my space. Great piece of furniture for the price." —Amanda

    Price: $143.99+ (originally $239+; available in three colors)

    16. A 10-compartment paper organizer to bring a retro woodsy vibe to your WFH situation. If paper organization has got you feeling overwhelmed, this tall glass of water (emphasis on tall) is here to help you file and tabulate. Perfect for analogue organization, mail sorting, or even for the parents who take the chore wheel seriously.

    a tall wooden ten compartment paper organizer
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I use this at home to organize all the paperwork from me, my kids, and my business. It’s great." —Jen

    Price: $146.93+ (originally $234; available in seven colors)

    17. A set of four linen storage bags because sheets change with the seasons! In their off-time, give your summer linens or winter quilts a nice closet stay-cation. They stack like a dream, and the peek-a-boo window means you'll never forget what's in them.

    a person stacking two full linen storage bags in a closet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are perfect for storage of my quilts! They stack nicely!" —llkellerman

    Price: $21.99 for four

    18. An over-the-door shoe organizer since that closet door is just sitting there anyway. Put it to work with this handy shoe organizer that makes putting an outfit together a cinch!

    a reviewer photo of the shoe organizer inside a closet door
    Wendy / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love it, got it for all of my sandals. The door still closes properly." —Deronique

    Price: $22.99 (originally $39.99)

    19. A stand-alone closet system for the folks who love their clothes so much they can't bear to have them out of sight! Or, you know, if there's no closet in your apartment. 😜 This chic brushed metal and wood grain option offers both style and substance with secure hardware and ample space. Feel free to accessorize the spare shelves with some greenery!

    a standalone closet with shirts, shoes, bins, and plants
    Missy / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect for our space, came in great condition, and assembled in about 30 minutes." —Missy

    Price: $147.99+ (originally $199.99+; available in six colors)

    20. Or a hanging organizer in case you want your clothes out of sight (but only have a closet pole). This durable, cream-colored option installs as easy as one, two...that's right, didn't even get to three because that's how fast it sets up. Bulky sweaters, socks, intimates, and even spare sheets fit into these cubbies effortlessly — and think of all you can do with the floor space created by those now-empty drawers.

    a hanging organizer in a closet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect for sweaters in a small closet!" —Susan

    Price: $32.99 (originally $60.99)

    21. An upholstered storage bed for those who need more from their bed than a place to lay their head. If you feel like your bed frame is slacking off, this one's for you! The headboard comes complete with charging ports, and the platform has three wheeled drawers, so you'll finally be able to have your bedroom be just that — the room where just your bed is (as opposed to an extension of your linen closet).

    an upholstered storage bed with shelves opened
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Ordered a bed, very beautiful and comfortable, collected quickly, thank you, we are satisfied!" —Anonymous

    Price: $319.99+ (originally $449.99+; available in sizes full–king and two colors)

    22. A flip-top storage bench so you don't have to ruffle your freshly-made bed just to tie your shoes! Oh yeah, and it can hold all of your extra sheets, blankets, pillows, tissue box backups, or anything else that likes to be bed-adjacent but nice and out of sight. 🥷

    a storage bench at the foot of a bed with a dog
    Ying / Wayfair

    Promising review: "It’s so cute, love it for my dog to jump onto the bed, too!" —Olivia

    Price: $197.99+ (originally $252.99; available in five colors)

    23. A round shelved coffee table in case you want some coffee table storage that's not too hidden. If you're someone who loves to keep a few puzzles, board games, blankets, and designated pillow-fight pillows within arms reach, look no further than this fancy metal-toned shelved table which comes complete with wheels for easy vacuuming.

    a round shelved coffee table in a living room
    Justeen / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Just perfect! I was looking for something with natural elements but with a bit of class and elegance. This table is just that! Instructions are straightforward, and the table was very easy to put together (it did take two people). Highly recommend!" —Justeen

    Price: $275.99 (originally $367.19)

    24. A too-cool media console if you want your living room to have a Christopher Nolan feel for your Batman movie marathon. This glossy black console has large fold-down doors and space for days, making it perfect for stashing all your home media devices as well as your Blu-ray collection.

    a media console in a living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "A really well-designed console with plenty of storage space. The modern look really goes with an updated decor. Easy to clean." —Robert

    Price: $419.99+ (originally $445.99+; available in two colors)

    25. A corner bookcase for that one corner that just hasn't been pulling its weight storage-wise. Put it to work! This shelf features a beautiful alternating flow design that makes it both functional and flamboyant. Stack it full of books or find a less obstructed place for your Wi-Fi.

    the walnut colored bookcase
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Gorgeous, solid, and easy to put together. This totally made my reading nook!" —Erin

    Price: $137.99+ (available in three sizes)

    26. A fluted glass and steel accent cabinet if your stuff is worth showing off, but you want to add some mystery. 🕵️ For a sturdy, industrial look, these shelves deliver with a powder-coated exterior, tempered glass, and detachable shelves to store your things exactly how you want.

    a steel accent cabinet with slightly transparent doors
    Wayfair

    Price: $319.99 (originally $749.99)

    27. A frameless mirrored medicine cabinet in case you only want to see yourself in the bathroom — not some painted wood or metal trimmings. Self-love is in, and I support you! Keep all your clutter off your sink and in this cabinet so nothing but your reflection can steal the show!

    a half-opened frameless mirrored medicine cabinet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this! Not very difficult at all to install! Sturdy and beautiful at the same time! Highly recommend." —Crystal

    Price: $224 (originally $318.70)

    28. An over-the-toilet storage cabinet for a quick and easy clutter-squashing solution. If you like to keep your medicine cabinet purely medicinal but still have to find a place for cotton balls, Q-Tips, and the all-important backup TP rolls — this is the ticket!

    a reviewer photo of the bamboo cabinet over a toilet
    Cameron / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful little cabinet, exaclty like in the pictures! You do need to attach to the wall; otherwise, it’s a little wobbly. Love it!" —Fernanda

    Price: $104.99 (originally $139.99)

    29. Or a free-standing bathroom cabinet because all those fresh towels aren't going to store themselves! Nobody wants to end their relaxing bubble bath with a cold, soapy shimmy down the hall to grab a clean towel from the linen closet. Keep yourself stocked and dry with this neat little solution. Toss your bath bombs, shower steamers, and aromatherapy into the drawers and you'll have a one-stop shop for everything salubrious!

    a bathroom storage cabinet in a bathroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Looks exactly like the picture and looks super nice in my bathroom! Was really easy to put together also. Highly recommend!" —Loryn

    Price: $118.99 (originally $191.89)

    30. A wooden accent cabinet to bring a bit of organic wood grain and a dash of MCM to your coffee nook or entryway. Complete with slatted sliding doors, tapered legs, and hidden cord cutouts to minimize clutter, this smart little cabinet has it all!

    a wood accent table with books and games inside it
    Dana / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I just finished putting this together. Very easy to assemble, very well built. So glad I purchased this piece." —Marian

    Price: $271.51+ (originally $617+; available in two colors)

