Just 25 Things From Wayfair You Should Really Get For Your Bathroom

1. A new showerhead to take your morning shower to the next level! They always say two heads are better than one — and when you step out of the shower ~dazzlingly clean~ you'll understand why.
2. A vanity with shelves because sometimes it really is all about me, me, me! And why shouldn't it be sometimes?? For those of us who need to say it all three times, this three-mirrored vanity will help you check every angle of your look while providing bonkers storage!
3. A moveable rain showerhead to live out your chicest shower dreams! With adjustable water flow and multiple spray patterns, this showerhead isn't just another pretty face.
4. A bath caddy for those of us who would probably take Zoom calls from the tub if we could. (Make sure that camera's off first!!) This adjustable caddy boasts rich wood textures and has room for any of your bathtime musts.
5. A wall-mounted toilet paper holder with a premium metallic finish to zhuzh up your bathroom lickity-split! Although the humble TP holder is often overlooked, make yours a statement piece by picking up this polished option.
6. Or, if your household goes through toilet paper more quickly, a free-standing holder that has room for at least three rolls at once. There’s even a top tray for your phone or other devices, so nothing accidentally falls in the toilet while you’re doing your business.
7. A set of white marble tiles with a gorgeous honeycomb shape that plays perfectly as a floor tile, backsplash, or as a full shower stall makeover! Give your bathroom the glow-up it deserves with this luxurious option.
8. A bath pillow because some self-indulgent super-genius once sat in a frothy tub, probably with decadent aromatic oils and just the right amount of bath salts, and thought...hmm, not quiiiite luxurious enough. Whoever you are, thank you — because this cushioned bath seat sticks to any tub in a flash and truly upgrades any bathing experience.
9. Or, if you’re not a bath person, a shower caddy that very politely stands in the corner and holds all your shower essentials until you need them. When you think about it, this caddy's kind of like a sweet butler who doesn't mind getting soaked. Thank you, shower butler!
10. A six-piece bathroom accessories set because color coordination can not be overstated when it comes to bathroom decor. Keep your lavatory looking so fresh and so clean, clean! with the help of this matching set of essentials.
11. A frameless tub door because sometimes less is more — a lot more. If you're tired of bunched-up shower curtains and less-than-aesthetic curtain rods, look no further than this suave, two-way tub door in satin black or other metallic tones.
12. A wireless bidet to let the raaaain fall down and wake my dreamssss... Hillary Duff aside, what isn't dreamy about this wireless bidet that sports an adjustable and self-cleaning nozzle, nightlight, and a heated seat for maximum tushy comfort?
13. A snap-in teak tile that'll take your bathroom from grimy to glam! These oh-so-easy to install tiles can elevate a bathroom to a literal spa experience — and the best part is they can do double duty on a balcony, outdoor area, or anywhere you want a dash of MCM-eque flooring.
14. A metal bathroom medicine cabinet to turn a boring bit of storage into a bathroom fashion statement. These cabinets sport a beveled aluminum frame with rounded corners that'll really take the edge off... Sorry — horrible joke.
15. A free-standing bathroom vanity since sometimes "everything but the kitchen sink" is actually a description of your bathroom. 🤣 But fear not! This vanity comes with beautiful hardware, soft-close doors, and more storage than you'll know what to do with!
16. Or a wide dual facet sink for those of us who share a bathroom with a partner or simply love the look of a double sink. This handmade sink will give your vanity a lot of space and a whole lot of luxe to boot!
17. A towel warmer to take your home spa experience over the top! With adjustable timing, optional aromatherapy, and capacity enough for two big towels (or a towel and a robe!!) just try to imagine being grumpy in your towels nice and warm...that's right, thought not!
18. A robotic mop that'll make the worst part of bathroom maintenance a no-thinker! Stop obsessing over getting every single stray hair in your white tile bathroom (am I the only one who does this??) and leave it to the professional with Bissel's state-of-the-art bathroom cleaner upper!
19. A clear shower liner because clear is classic for a reason! This curtain is antimicrobial, made of non-chlorinated vinyl, and just looks so fricken cool that we'll never stop posting about it.
20. A round accent mirror to open up your space and defy the grid! Seriously, a square mirror is a classic — but don't you sometimes yearn for a bit more in your life? For any bathroom that's looking for a bit more self-reflection, look no further than this!
21. A set of Egyptian-quality cotton bath towels because sometimes luxury towels are necessary to luxuriate properly. These wildly soft towels will inspire you to learn towel origami so you can cuddle up with them like a stuffed animal — they're that soft.
22. A stone-accented vanity tray for those who like to keep it posh but minimal. Perfect for displaying your countertop skin care essentials — especially the ones you might like to flaunt.
23. A marble-print bathroom organizer to stow your various brushes (tooth, makeup, or otherwise) and to look good doing it. Also, this nifty stand has a ledge that's perfect for pictures, affirmation cards, or... you know... watching Love Island on your phone while you floss. 😝
24. A hammered tissue box cover that absolutely screams modern. If you're tired of staring down uninspired tissue box art while you're in your otherwise well-appointed B-room, why not pick up this instant, effortless style upgrade?
25. A multipurpose toilet stool for people looking for a Squatty Potty with a few bells and whistles. For those who have experienced it, a proper potty posture can make a big difference. With storage compartments for wipes, nonslip rubber feet, and even a handy phone/tablet holder, this stool does more than you ever thought you needed and more!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.