    Just 25 Things From Wayfair You Should Really Get For Your Bathroom

    These must-have items will vamp up even the most listless washroom.

    Brock Pirtle
    by Brock Pirtle

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A new showerhead to take your morning shower to the next level! They always say two heads are better than one — and when you step out of the shower ~dazzlingly clean~ you'll understand why.

    A model holding up the shower head
    Promising review: "I was worried that it wouldn’t work the way I wanted it to so I’m pleasantly surprised that it works exactly how I wanted it to! Loved it so much I bought two!!! Plus, it matches my bathroom tiles perfectly!!!" —Lissel

    Price: $48.34+ (originally $126.75; available in three finishes)

    2. A vanity with shelves because sometimes it really is all about me, me, me! And why shouldn't it be sometimes?? For those of us who need to say it all three times, this three-mirrored vanity will help you check every angle of your look while providing bonkers storage!

    the vanity in a reviewer&#x27;s room
    Danielle / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great set! Perfect for my 16-year-old niece. Fits nicely in the corner. Did take awhile to put together but all hardware was labeled in detail." —Danielle

    Price: $199.99+ (originally $256.99; available in two colors)

    3. A moveable rain showerhead to live out your chicest shower dreams! With adjustable water flow and multiple spray patterns, this showerhead isn't just another pretty face.

    The square shower head spouting water in a shower
    Promising review: “Awesome shower head. Worth the $$$.” —Kenneth

    Price: $159.60 (originally $211)

    4. A bath caddy for those of us who would probably take Zoom calls from the tub if we could. (Make sure that camera's off first!!) This adjustable caddy boasts rich wood textures and has room for any of your bathtime musts.

    A reviewer photo of the bath caddy holding multiple items over a bathtub
    Darlene / Wayfair

    Promising review: “It’s perfect for my spa bathroom. I love the color and it’s perfect for my accessories. I will definitely spend a lot of time in the tub!!!” —Vivian

    Price: $48.94+ (originally $52.99; available in two finishes)

    5. A wall-mounted toilet paper holder with a premium metallic finish to zhuzh up your bathroom lickity-split! Although the humble TP holder is often overlooked, make yours a statement piece by picking up this polished option.

    A reviewer photo of the toilet paper holder in gold
    Sunil / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Good quality toilet paper holder. Nice gold color. Matches my powder room perfectly. No issues with installation.” —Jennifer

    Price: $17.78+ (available in five finishes)

    6. Or, if your household goes through toilet paper more quickly, a free-standing holder that has room for at least three rolls at once. There’s even a top tray for your phone or other devices, so nothing accidentally falls in the toilet while you’re doing your business.

    A free-standing toilet paper holder in a bathroom holding three rolls of toilet paper
    Promising review: “Sturdy, and I love the fact that it has storage for extra tissue and a tray on top for wipes or whatever you choose.” —Persita

    Price: $16.99+ (originally $22.99; available in three finishes)

    7. A set of white marble tiles with a gorgeous honeycomb shape that plays perfectly as a floor tile, backsplash, or as a full shower stall makeover! Give your bathroom the glow-up it deserves with this luxurious option.

    Wayfair, Rosemary / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Will be used on the shower floor, pairs well with the gray wood-look tile floor. More gray in the tiles than white, if that helps, with some darker gray speckling throughout. White, not yellowed like some I was looking at. Very happy with the look! Packaged well.” —Claire

    Price: $109.66 per box of 9.8 sq. ft. (also available by the sq. ft.)

    8. A bath pillow because some self-indulgent super-genius once sat in a frothy tub, probably with decadent aromatic oils and just the right amount of bath salts, and thought...hmm, not quiiiite luxurious enough. Whoever you are, thank you — because this cushioned bath seat sticks to any tub in a flash and truly upgrades any bathing experience.

    The bath pillow in a tub
    Promising review: “Love love love this bath pillow, super comfortable and don’t worry about having to lean back on cold plastic when I get in.” —Jessica

    Price: $17.99 (originally $29.99)

    9. Or, if you’re not a bath person, a shower caddy that very politely stands in the corner and holds all your shower essentials until you need them. When you think about it, this caddy's kind of like a sweet butler who doesn't mind getting soaked. Thank you, shower butler!

    The caddy in the corner of a shower with four shelves
    Promising review: “Just what I needed to organize my shower. It's the perfect size and it's great to be able to adjust the shelves and pole to my liking. I've already recommended it to several family/friends and they love it too.” —W. Gomez

    Price: $40.99 (originally $45.99)

    10. A six-piece bathroom accessories set because color coordination can not be overstated when it comes to bathroom decor. Keep your lavatory looking so fresh and so clean, clean! with the help of this matching set of essentials.

    A six piece bathroom accessory set in black
    This set includes a soap dish, soap dispenser, storage jar, toothbrush holder, wastebasket, and toilet brush.

    Promising review: "LOVE MY BATHROOM ACCESSORIES!! Just what I needed to complete my bathroom look!" —Anais

    Price: $26.99 (available in four colors)

    11. A frameless tub door because sometimes less is more — a lot more. If you're tired of bunched-up shower curtains and less-than-aesthetic curtain rods, look no further than this suave, two-way tub door in satin black or other metallic tones.

    the frameless tub door in a bathroom
    Price: $419.99 (originally $494.11+; available in three colors)

    12. A wireless bidet to let the raaaain fall down and wake my dreamssss... Hillary Duff aside, what isn't dreamy about this wireless bidet that sports an adjustable and self-cleaning nozzle, nightlight, and a heated seat for maximum tushy comfort?

    The bidet installed on a toilet in a bathroom.
    Price: $282 (originally $297)

    13. A snap-in teak tile that'll take your bathroom from grimy to glam! These oh-so-easy to install tiles can elevate a bathroom to a literal spa experience — and the best part is they can do double duty on a balcony, outdoor area, or anywhere you want a dash of MCM-eque flooring.

    Elaine / Wayfair, Molly / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Such an improvement over our plastic shower floor! I feel like I’m using an outdoor shower now! I had to use a piece of no-slip matting underneath so it doesn’t slide on top of my shower floor but it works perfectly now." —Molly

    Price: $82.53

    14. A metal bathroom medicine cabinet to turn a boring bit of storage into a bathroom fashion statement. These cabinets sport a beveled aluminum frame with rounded corners that'll really take the edge off... Sorry — horrible joke.

    two of the bathroom medicine cabinets installed over a double sink
    Juliet / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very easy installed and looks very nice and elegant in my bathroom, I like the shelves are deep giving you more room to store items." —Timeka

    Price: $143.99+ (originally $154.99+; available in five sizes and five colors)

    15. A free-standing bathroom vanity since sometimes "everything but the kitchen sink" is actually a description of your bathroom. 🤣 But fear not! This vanity comes with beautiful hardware, soft-close doors, and more storage than you'll know what to do with!

    the free standing vanity in a bathroom
    Danielle / Wayfair

    Promising review: "We ordered two for his and hers and they are absolutely stunning! The storage is wonderful and I’m obsessed with the soft close doors!!" —Danielle

    Price: $1,111+ (originally $2,221+; available in four colors)

    16. Or a wide dual facet sink for those of us who share a bathroom with a partner or simply love the look of a double sink. This handmade sink will give your vanity a lot of space and a whole lot of luxe to boot!

    the wide dual sink in a reviewer&#x27;s bathroom
    Rebecca / Wayfair

    Promising review: "So worth the wait. Beautiful and very well made. Love it.❤️ Only trough sink I could find." —Cindy

    Price: $274.99

    17. A towel warmer to take your home spa experience over the top! With adjustable timing, optional aromatherapy, and capacity enough for two big towels (or a towel and a robe!!) just try to imagine being grumpy in your towels nice and warm...that's right, thought not!

    Price: $109.99 (originally $139; available in two colors)

    18. A robotic mop that'll make the worst part of bathroom maintenance a no-thinker! Stop obsessing over getting every single stray hair in your white tile bathroom (am I the only one who does this??) and leave it to the professional with Bissel's state-of-the-art bathroom cleaner upper!

    The robo mop leaving a trail of cleaned tile floor behind it.
    Price: $255.46 (originally $599.99)

    19. A clear shower liner because clear is classic for a reason! This curtain is antimicrobial, made of non-chlorinated vinyl, and just looks so fricken cool that we'll never stop posting about it.

    The clear shower liner in a bathroom
    Promising review: "It is lightweight and dries quickly!" —Barbara

    Price: $12.99 (originally $17.99; available in four colors)

    20. A round accent mirror to open up your space and defy the grid! Seriously, a square mirror is a classic — but don't you sometimes yearn for a bit more in your life? For any bathroom that's looking for a bit more self-reflection, look no further than this!

    a reviewer&#x27;s black circular mirror hung above a bathroom faucet
    Rachel / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Needed a round oil-rubbed bronze mirror for our master bathroom remodel. It was exactly what I was looking for! Very good quality and a bit heavy but our contractor said it was very easy to hang with the hooks on the back. We've gotten a lot of compliments!" —Courtney

    Price: $61.99 (originally $376.96)

    21. A set of Egyptian-quality cotton bath towels because sometimes luxury towels are necessary to luxuriate properly. These wildly soft towels will inspire you to learn towel origami so you can cuddle up with them like a stuffed animal — they're that soft.

    A reviewer&#x27;s set of towels
    Stacie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very nice towels did not bleed when washed and kept the full color, very soft and comfortable cotton material and absorbent." —Jeffery

    Price: $35.99+ (originally $69.99; available in six colors)

    22. A stone-accented vanity tray for those who like to keep it posh but minimal. Perfect for displaying your countertop skin care essentials — especially the ones you might like to flaunt.

    A black vanity tray
    Price: $25.99+ (originally $27.99; available in two colors)

    23. A marble-print bathroom organizer to stow your various brushes (tooth, makeup, or otherwise) and to look good doing it. Also, this nifty stand has a ledge that's perfect for pictures, affirmation cards, or... you know... watching Love Island on your phone while you floss. 😝

    The bathroom organizer with three compartments and a phone holder on a sink ledge
    Promising review: “This was a great item. I am very happy with the purchase. It looks very nice in my bathroom and is so functional and convenient to put my phone on it while I am getting ready for work in the mornings.” —Gloria Ann

    Price: $18.34 (originally $27.99)

    24. A hammered tissue box cover that absolutely screams modern. If you're tired of staring down uninspired tissue box art while you're in your otherwise well-appointed B-room, why not pick up this instant, effortless style upgrade?

    the silver tissue cover box in a reviewer&#x27;s bathroom
    Christopher / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Matches my pewter and brushed nickel decor. Good heavy construction." —Christopher

    Price: $23.68 (available in four finishes)

    25. A multipurpose toilet stool for people looking for a Squatty Potty with a few bells and whistles. For those who have experienced it, a proper potty posture can make a big difference. With storage compartments for wipes, nonslip rubber feet, and even a handy phone/tablet holder, this stool does more than you ever thought you needed and more!

    Promising review: "Got this for my sister’s birthday present. Totally hit! She thought it was hilarious and has it set up in her guest bathroom." —Lexi

    Price: $25.46

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.