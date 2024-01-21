20 Target Storage Products That Will Help Declutter Your Bathroom Once And For All

1. A super cute utility cart that can upgrade even the drabbest bathroom in to a lavatorial palace! This elegant storage solution boasts smooth casters, plenty of storage, and frankly it's BEE-AUTIFUL! As an added bonus, when it's time to clean your bathroom you can just slide this puppy into the hallway.
2. A wooden soap dish to keep your soap immaculate and free of the dust or stray hairs that tend to gather around a bathroom sink. Also, this dish prevents that spot of soap scum that loves to form under even the most loyal and luxe soap bar and brings an organic accent to your decor to boot!
3. A rust-resistant, matte-black shower caddy because...rust? Can't say we're big fans of it in the restroom. Keep it uninvited to the party and free the ledge of your tub from any more accumulating product bottles with this chic and secure caddy.
4. A low footprint, four-tier, over-the-toilet etagere for those of us who want a slimline, metallic storage solution in the bathroom or nothing at all!! If you prefer timeless and utilitarian design over pomp and patterned everything, this etagere will keep your bathroom essentials organized.
5. A posh and neutral cleaning caddy to channel your inner beige-fluencer. Usually, we end up with way more area-specific cleaners for the bathroom compared to other rooms. With its wooden handle grip and brushed steel body, this caddy is a perfect fit for extra abrasive cleaners, toilet pumice stones, and spray cleaning bottles.
6. A hinged bamboo organizer for those of us who need countertop storage in our storage. This handy bit of bathroom decor looks terrific and helps maximize storage for beauty products.
7. A four-piece accessory set since, as we all know, matching accessories are the key to a uniform style in any room in the house — especially the bathroom. Pick up this matte, matching set and feel your retinas relax into monochrome zen.
8. A few bathroom drawer organizers to take your over-stuffed drawers from bleh to bliss. 🧘✨ With all kinds of sizes, shapes, and capacities to choose from, you'll be able to origami any drawer into order with these convenient little trays.
9. A bamboo storage cabinet for the ones who really need to add some storage to the bathroom. This cute little number mixes a heck of a lot of shelf space with a large open storage cabinet with a slatted door that's perfect for stacking TP or any other bathroom items you don't always want to stare at.
10. And some stackable clear vanity organizers to transform any closet, shelf, or drawer into a cornucopia of perfectly organized products! The clear acrylic frames mean that nothing will escape notice and everything will stay organized and stocked.
11. A woven wastebasket because every bathroom needs a little trash bin, so why not make it this gorgeous little woven grass number instead of the standard silver can? Featuring a nice textured pattern and an all-important lid (bathroom refuse is rarely beautiful after all), this basket will brighten up any bathroom it finds itself in.
12. A three-tier wire drawer organizer to stow away anything and everything that can fit into a larger bathroom cabinet. Think hair brushes, bath bombs, epsom salts — you name it! The easy sliding drawers won't rust over time, and you'll keep your AM routine shorter, and much sweeter, when you're not digging around crowded drawers.
13. A bamboo bath caddy because who can say no to any bath-themed product that has a slot for stemware?? This marvelous device will fit any standard tub and then some, and with its nice, spa-like feel and collapsible wings for easy storage...Why am I selling this so hard? Tell me you don't want to watch Netflix/read in the tub with this thing. 👀🛀🧼🫧
14. A toilet wand with six disposable pads to leave your potty pristine while keeping a friendly distance from the bowl. While there are more stylish toilet wands on the market, this GENIUS Clorox invention combines disposable toilet brushes (say goodbye to that little bit of water in the toilet brush holder you always feel weird about) as well as storage for your bowl cleaners. If you're truly trying to maximize all your bathroom square footage, this wand takes the cake.
15. A jewelry organizer so that you can accessorize in real time without having to go through your entire jewelry collection each time. Also, it's great for being a quick catch-all after a long night out and a quick makeup removal before bed.
16. A tension rod shower caddy in case the sky's the limit in terms of shower storage...well, the ceiling anyway. This adjustable gadget will free the tub rim or bottom of your shower stall from the mob of products we all seem to be accumulating these days and turn your everything shower into an organized oasis.
17. A set of woven nesting baskets because, if you're like me, nothing screams I AM AN ADULT like having these types of storage solutions around. It is, I must say, an absolute vibe to imagine having all of your handmade soaps, toilet paper, and hand towels all snugged into their own little linen-lined baskets. If I were toilet paper, I know this is where I'd want to be.
18. A shelved medicine cabinet mirror in case your bathroom mirror is — gasp! — just a mirror. 😱 If you've been struggling with a deficit of medicine cabinet space, look no further than this handsome bathroom addition that not only offers a tremendous amount of internal storage but also boasts mini-shelves on either side!
19. A wall mount hair dryer stand because hair accessories simply eat up so much storage space! They're clunky, awkwardly shaped, and TBH kind of dangerously hot for a bit after using them. If you've struggled to find a forever home for one of the most important pieces of your glam arsenal, consider this floating wire rack stand.
20. And a front camera mirror vanity so useful for bathrooms that are too small to bring all our products and do our whole look in one locale. Also, if you share a space you may have a partner or roomie patiently waiting to do their own thing in the bathroom. If this is your struggle, this very modern mirror not only does double duty of makeup mirror and vanity, you can check your look on your front-cam to make sure your look will be IG-worthy before you step out the door.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.