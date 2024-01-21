Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Target Storage Products That Will Help Declutter Your Bathroom Once And For All

    After you pick up these ultra-organizing items, your bathroom will never look better.

    Brock Pirtle
    by Brock Pirtle

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A super cute utility cart that can upgrade even the drabbest bathroom in to a lavatorial palace! This elegant storage solution boasts smooth casters, plenty of storage, and frankly it's BEE-AUTIFUL! As an added bonus, when it's time to clean your bathroom you can just slide this puppy into the hallway.

    a white utility cart
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these utility metal carts. They're multifunctional and hold quite a lot of things as well." —C

    Price: $32 (originally $40; available in three colors) 

    2. A wooden soap dish to keep your soap immaculate and free of the dust or stray hairs that tend to gather around a bathroom sink. Also, this dish prevents that spot of soap scum that loves to form under even the most loyal and luxe soap bar and brings an organic accent to your decor to boot!

    dark wooden soap holder with white bar of soap
    Target

    Promising review: "I have one for my tub and one in my walk-in shower. Beautiful and holds up very well with daily water exposure." —Mary77

    Price: $10

    3. A rust-resistant, matte-black shower caddy because...rust? Can't say we're big fans of it in the restroom. Keep it uninvited to the party and free the ledge of your tub from any more accumulating product bottles with this chic and secure caddy.

    the black shower caddy against white tile with razor, sponge, and bottles inside
    Target

    Promising review: "Love it! I’ve had mine for over a year, and it has not rusted at all and holds everything I need it to. I really love that it has the holes to be able to flip my products upside down for easy access — literally no need to even pick them up." —Kayl

    Price: $16 (available in three colors)

    4. A low footprint, four-tier, over-the-toilet etagere for those of us who want a slimline, metallic storage solution in the bathroom or nothing at all!! If you prefer timeless and utilitarian design over pomp and patterned everything, this etagere will keep your bathroom essentials organized.

    four tiered chrome over the toilet storage unit with baskets, towels, and plant on shelves
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a space saver and bathroom upgrade for sure! If you have a tight, small, crowded restroom, THIS IS THE SOLUTION! Great quality, value, and quick-easy set up! Super satisfied with this purchase. 😃" —Happy Showering

    Price: $26.49

    5. A posh and neutral cleaning caddy to channel your inner beige-fluencer. Usually, we end up with way more area-specific cleaners for the bathroom compared to other rooms. With its wooden handle grip and brushed steel body, this caddy is a perfect fit for extra abrasive cleaners, toilet pumice stones, and spray cleaning bottles.

    light gray cleaning caddy with cleaning supplies inside
    Target

    Promising review: "I love how cute this looks! It also fits quite a bit of cleaning material. I love that it’s not plastic so it’s very sturdy." —Bells47

    Price: $10.99 (originally $14.99)

    6. A hinged bamboo organizer for those of us who need countertop storage in our storage. This handy bit of bathroom decor looks terrific and helps maximize storage for beauty products.

    the hinged organizer full of items and expanded
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute and great for helping make the most out of small spaces." —Acardona

    Price: $25

    7. A four-piece accessory set since, as we all know, matching accessories are the key to a uniform style in any room in the house — especially the bathroom. Pick up this matte, matching set and feel your retinas relax into monochrome zen.

    the gray four-piece bathroom accessory set with a tray, toothbrush holder, pump dispenser, and cotton ball holder
    Target

    This set comes with a tray, toothbrush holder, pump dispenser, and cotton ball holder.

    Promising review: "This is a great set and looks great in my bathroom! Very happy with my purchase." —lisa

    Price: $42.99 (available in two styles and two colors)

    8. A few bathroom drawer organizers to take your over-stuffed drawers from bleh to bliss. 🧘✨ With all kinds of sizes, shapes, and capacities to choose from, you'll be able to origami any drawer into order with these convenient little trays.

    the plastic organizers in a drawer filled with various items
    Target

    Promising review: "I love these bins. I have many sizes. They are modular, so they stack using other sizes too. I also like that they are plain and simple and the plastic is thick and not flimsy. Great in the bathroom, kitchen, closet, wherever." —MMD

    Price: $2+ (available in three sizes and two colors)

    9. A bamboo storage cabinet for the ones who really need to add some storage to the bathroom. This cute little number mixes a heck of a lot of shelf space with a large open storage cabinet with a slatted door that's perfect for stacking TP or any other bathroom items you don't always want to stare at.

    the bamboo cabinet in the corner of a bathroom.
    Target

    Promising review: "This is so nice and sturdy!! And so simple to put together! And beautiful!!! I want to buy one for every room!" —Roach

    Price: $89.99 (originally $159.99)

    10. And some stackable clear vanity organizers to transform any closet, shelf, or drawer into a cornucopia of perfectly organized products! The clear acrylic frames mean that nothing will escape notice and everything will stay organized and stocked.

    the containers filled with bath goods
    Target

    Promising review: "These work great for organizing and they are functional. The design could use some work as it isn't perfect but no big issues and the sizing is great, not too small or large." —Alleyma

    Price: $23.99+ (available in six sizes and multi-packs)

    11. A woven wastebasket because every bathroom needs a little trash bin, so why not make it this gorgeous little woven grass number instead of the standard silver can? Featuring a nice textured pattern and an all-important lid (bathroom refuse is rarely beautiful after all), this basket will brighten up any bathroom it finds itself in.

    the woven wastebasket in a bathroom
    Target

    Promising review: "This wastebasket with a cover looks fabulous in our white small bathroom as it is just the right size with a top which I really wanted to cover up the view of the wastebasket contents." —MJ

    Price: $20

    12. A three-tier wire drawer organizer to stow away anything and everything that can fit into a larger bathroom cabinet. Think hair brushes, bath bombs, epsom salts — you name it! The easy sliding drawers won't rust over time, and you'll keep your AM routine shorter, and much sweeter, when you're not digging around crowded drawers.

    the sliding drawers in a bathroom cabinet
    Target

    Promising review: "The drawers pull out so smooth and the shelf stays put on my desk perfectly!" —Megan

    Price: $35 (available in three colors)

    13. A bamboo bath caddy because who can say no to any bath-themed product that has a slot for stemware?? This marvelous device will fit any standard tub and then some, and with its nice, spa-like feel and collapsible wings for easy storage...Why am I selling this so hard? Tell me you don't want to watch Netflix/read in the tub with this thing. 👀🛀🧼🫧

    the bamboo bath caddy with a tablet and glass of wine over a white tub
    Target

    Promising review: "I love the look of this bathtub tray, and I especially love that it is adjustable! I have a very thin edge on my tub, but being able to adjust the length makes it more stable. I love the backrest for a tablet or phone to be propped up." —Julia

    Price: $29.99

    14. A toilet wand with six disposable pads to leave your potty pristine while keeping a friendly distance from the bowl. While there are more stylish toilet wands on the market, this GENIUS Clorox invention combines disposable toilet brushes (say goodbye to that little bit of water in the toilet brush holder you always feel weird about) as well as storage for your bowl cleaners. If you're truly trying to maximize all your bathroom square footage, this wand takes the cake.

    Target

    Promising review: "We all hate cleaning the toilets, right? Well this little Clorox toilet wand is easy to use and no need to attach the scrubber by hand. They click right in from the caddy." —Crystal B

    Price: $12.39

    15. A jewelry organizer so that you can accessorize in real time without having to go through your entire jewelry collection each time. Also, it's great for being a quick catch-all after a long night out and a quick makeup removal before bed.

    the jewelry stand on a bathroom counter with necklaces and earrings
    Target

    Promising review: "Great size and style. Holds a surprising amount of necklaces, 10-12 of each. Fits in my closet for overflow necklaces and bracelets. Would work well on a bathroom counter or on top of a dresser too." —SDmama34

    Price: $20

    16. A tension rod shower caddy in case the sky's the limit in terms of shower storage...well, the ceiling anyway. This adjustable gadget will free the tub rim or bottom of your shower stall from the mob of products we all seem to be accumulating these days and turn your everything shower into an organized oasis.

    model picking up soap bottle from corner silver shower caddy
    Target

    Promising review: "I love how sleek it looks and easy to assemble. It reaches high ceilings." —NikkiF

    Price: $119.99

    17. A set of woven nesting baskets because, if you're like me, nothing screams I AM AN ADULT like having these types of storage solutions around. It is, I must say, an absolute vibe to imagine having all of your handmade soaps, toilet paper, and hand towels all snugged into their own little linen-lined baskets. If I were toilet paper, I know this is where I'd want to be.

    the nesting baskets filled with sponges, towels, etc.
    Target

    Promising review: "Probably my favorite baskets for around the house, desk, and even bathroom for my hair pins/products!" —Afab4

    Price: $38.99 for a five piece set (originally $61.99)

    18. A shelved medicine cabinet mirror in case your bathroom mirror is — gasp! — just a mirror. 😱 If you've been struggling with a deficit of medicine cabinet space, look no further than this handsome bathroom addition that not only offers a tremendous amount of internal storage but also boasts mini-shelves on either side!

    the medicine cabinet in a bathroom
    Target

    Promising review: "As nice as described. A little difficult to assemble." —Patricia

    Price: $112.99 (originally $199.99)

    19. A wall mount hair dryer stand because hair accessories simply eat up so much storage space! They're clunky, awkwardly shaped, and TBH kind of dangerously hot for a bit after using them. If you've struggled to find a forever home for one of the most important pieces of your glam arsenal, consider this floating wire rack stand.

    the dryer stand mounted inside a cabinet door
    Target

    Promising review: "I got the mDesign steel wall mount hair dryer storage organizer basket holder in chrome because I have a small bathroom, with little storage space. Mounted this on the wall and it looks great, and holds hairdryer, hairbrush, and bottle of hairspray perfectly. Good buy." —LittleLamb

    Price: $18.99

    20. And a front camera mirror vanity so useful for bathrooms that are too small to bring all our products and do our whole look in one locale. Also, if you share a space you may have a partner or roomie patiently waiting to do their own thing in the bathroom. If this is your struggle, this very modern mirror not only does double duty of makeup mirror and vanity, you can check your look on your front-cam to make sure your look will be IG-worthy before you step out the door.

    the vanity mirror with a model doing their makeup displayed on a smartphone
    Target

    Promising review: "I loved this mirror. It seems so convenient and as soon as I started using it, I loved it. I feel like the only problem is that it could only fit certain types of phones and the little circle thing is kind of annoying, sometimes it doesn’t work and I would give it a 9 out of 10 if it couldn’t come out but I’m giving it a 10 out of 10 because I love that you can take it off and put it on if you want to. All in all is a really good buy and worth $30." —worthit

    Price: $29.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.