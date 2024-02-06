Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Products From Target That Will Make Your Home Office Feel Like A CEO’s Suite

    With these products on hand, your professional glow-up is all but assured.

    Brock Pirtle
    by Brock Pirtle

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A beautiful mid-century modern writing desk that will have you channeling your inner Don Draper in your WFH setup (though hopefully your workplace is a bit less chaotic).

    the brown modern desk in a home office
    Target

    Promising review: "Great desk, very well-made and cute. Drawers are deep enough to house all those school work items. Perfect size, and easy to put together." —Stan

    Price: $209.99 (originally $299.99)

    2. An adjustable executive chair to give your work life a little bit of lift! It has adjustments for days, as well as a hefty bit of chic compared to your typical tufted office chair affair.

    the black chair in a home office
    Target

    Promising review: "Can’t beat the price! Shipping was fast, and assembly was pretty easy. I put the chair together without the arms, then once that chair was fully assembled I added the arms. It was much easier that way than the way the instructions said to do it. Chair is pretty comfortable and seems pretty sturdy." —Nora Charles

    Price: $69.99 (originally $179.99)

    3. An office-organizing charger station that not only holds all your desk-side essentials, but acts as a wired and wireless multi-charger. The sleek bamboo exterior hides the fact that this charger is a BEAST that can get up to three devices charged lickity-split!

    the bamboo wood charger stand on a desk
    Target

    Promising review: "I have a Samsung phone so I wasn't sure the wireless charger part was going to work but it did! And it charges my phone very fast at work. Love this!" —Julia

    Price: $30

    4. A 15-minute timer to use your time like an *actual* CEO. Not only will this timer look oh-so-chic on your WFH desk, but it turns out focusing on tasks in 15 minute intervals can help deepen focus and extend available attention across an entire day!!

    The timer on a white background
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this! Purchased it for my office and use it to keep track of my appointments without looking at the clock which can be distracting. Also the kiddos love watching the sand fall." —Cris

    Price: $20

    5. A reed oil diffuser if you're are all about passive solutions. This diffuser works great for spaces where some calming scents are always in order — like a home office. Great for those who already have a handful of essential oils or those who'd like to get in on the aromatherapy action!

    a frosted glass aromatherapy diffuser with wooden diffuser sticks
    Target

    Promising review: "When it comes to home fragrances I always try to find the long lasting and concentrated ones. This oil diffuser is amazing, the smell is wonderful, lasts a REALLY long period, and the essence does not go away, I highly recommend!" —Marian

    Price: $16

    6. A lovely ladder bookshelf so that all your books, papers, and even printers can find a stylish home in your home office setup! This narrow shelf is easy on your furniture footprint and even easier on the eyes. 😏

    the wood and white ladder bookshelf in a home office
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this ladder shelf!! It goes so nicely with my desk (also from Target) and the shelf is really tall, which I like. It fits my textbooks nicely and feels really sturdy. I’m obsessed." —Jules

    Price: $112.99

    7. A Ninja hot and iced coffee maker because we all know that coffee is a daily necessity. If you disagree, I am impressed — also, I don't believe you. JK! But for the other 99% of us who need a bit of java to get us going, this multi-functional hot and cold brewer can make any cup of joe you yearn for.

    the black coffee maker on a counter preparing a cup of coffee
    Target

    This coffee maker comes with a thermal carafe, permanent filter, and a Ninja Smart Scoop. It takes ground coffee, not pods.

    Promising review: “This coffee maker brews significantly better-tasting coffee than my Keurig. I love the variety of size settings, from a single cup to a full carafe. My favorite setting is the ‘over ice’ brew, which makes delicious, not watered-down, coffee every time! I highly recommend it!” —Objective consumer

    Price: $119.99 (originally $159.99)

    8. Or a Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ machine that will take their morning from uggghhh to UTOPIA!! (said a la Ken's "SUBLIME" moment from the Barbie movie). With it's ultra easy usage and medley of different flavors you can get caffeinated and straight to work with minimal fuss.

    the blue and black Nespresso machine in a light blue color
    Nespresso

    It can make 5-, 8-, and 12-ounce coffees, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice.

    Promising review: "Love everything about this! I’ve been wanting one for a while but was unsure about the price and which one to get. Saw this one went on sale and decided to take a chance. It is amazing and 100% worth the hype! Every cup of coffee comes out amazing and it is super easy to use. BUY IT!!" —mackenzie

    Price: $129.99 (available in five colors)

    9. A Levoit air purifyer since those of us who work from home spend a lot of time breathing the same air — and untreated indoor air can range from being a little stale to even causing fatigue! When the weather won't always cooperate with open windows, this powerful purifier will make sure you're breathing only the best.

    the white air purifier on a table in a living room
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought this initially for a smoker issue in my apartment complex, but kept it for my allergies. The first day, the smoke smell in my new apartment went away completely within a few hours of using this thing. It has done WONDERS for my air quality in my apartment now living in a very allergy heavy area. The price point for how effective it works is a steal imo." —Daria

    Price: $89.99

    10. An adjustable laptop stand in case you like to be a bit more mobile than a typical standing desk can allow for. If you find yourself a little restless at your desk, consider this hyper-adjustable, mobile unit that can also double as a traditional seated workstation.

    a model using the mobile work station in the standing position
    Target

    Promising review: "Needed a cheap-ish, sturdy, mobile standing desk for when I have to edit photos for hours at a time. This one definitely exceeded my expectations! I love how tall this one extends compared to others. I’m able to raise it all the way up to my shoulders but keep it at about elbow height. With others you still have to bend down a bit, but not with this one! It’s very sturdy, but lightweight. The locking mechanism on the wheels really comes in clutch as well. Assembly was also a breeze. It only took me about an hour to assemble, but I’m sure it’s quicker for someone without ADHD (lol). I will be recommending this desk to everyone!" —Hunter

    Price: $66.99+ (originally $129.99+; available in three colors)

    11. A six-piece drawer organizer to take your over-stuffed drawers from bleh to bliss. 🧘✨ With all kinds of sizes, shapes, and capacities to choose from, you'll be able to origami any drawer into a state of order with these convenient trays.

    the white dividers slotted neatly into a drawer
    Target

    Promising review: "They work for what I used them for, they are nice [and] very hard plastic, I used them for my desk, I kind of wish you were able tomake your own bundle, I could have used more of the smaller square ones than the large ones." —Senia

    Price: $10

    12. An office organizer set since all offices need a dose of stylish organization — whether you're in the corner office or the living room table. Frankly...you might need even more panache at the living room table since everyone will see it. 👀

    a set of rose gold matching desk organizers on a desk
    Target

    This desk set includes a desk organizer, pen case, note holder, business card tray, and clip holder.

    Promising review: "My office looks perfect with all my new rose [gold] accessories! Love them!" —Kc17

    Price: $26.99 (originally $37.99)

    13. A lumbar pillow because lumbar is our BFF. Why? Because it always give us much-needed support! Let's try to give back by treating our back like royalty (and saving our posture in the process). This cushion will help keep an ideal seated posture, and bonus points for being portable/car-friendly!

    a black lumbar support pillow on a white background
    Target

    Promising review: "I suffer from back pain and I use the computer several hours a day so I need something for back support that is both firm yet soft. This product does the job. I absolutely recommend this to anyone who has back pain." —Angel

    Price: $19.95 (originally $24.99)

    14. A birch framed cork board since between notes, receipts, or any other kind of paper trail your work requires, it's nice to have a space to pin it and forget it. This classic cork board boasts a nice birch frame, and is perfect for all your office needs or moodboarding.

    the brown cork board in a home office
    Target

    Promising review: "Was perfect for my long overdue (since 2008) project of displaying my mom's exquisite '70s- '80s Belgian Bobbin Lace corner samples, her hand-drawn patterns, and hand-pricked pin cards." —CDLgal

    Price: $9.29

    15. A dry erase calendar for those of us who feel like paper calendars are a bit wasteful, but still need to eyeball our month on something besides a computer/phone. Why not grab this sleek, glassy number to blend a bit of functionality and glam?

    the white dry erase calendar in a home office
    Target

    Promising review: "For the price, this is a great product! It was easy to hang and I put it on a small wall for our family calendar." —Erin

    Price: $19.99

    16. A cordless handheld vacuum so helpful for those of us who want a mini vacuum to do quick jobs, like a home office or the car, or whose cleaning needs don't warrant a full-sized or stick vacuum. If you find yourself needing to tidy up your WFH area without messing with a bulky vacuum, look no further!

    a black cordless vacuum with yellow buttons
    Target

    Promising review: "I have a bunny and this little machine sucks up all the loose pieces of hay, hay dust. I also use it to clean the mess I made from the countertop after cooking. Also use it to vacuum the countertop. Very versatile. I have a Dyson which I use to vacuum the ground, hardwood floor, and carpet. I feel changing the head of the Dyson and removing the rod is too much work if you just want to vacuum something real quick. I always plug this machine back to charge. So I wouldn’t run out of juice." —Lily

    Price: $99.99

    17. An ergonomic foot rest to take a load off while you work. 😮‍💨 But seriously! A well-positioned foot rest will help take tension out of your back and help your natural posture hold out against the inclination to hunch.

    the black ergonomic foot rest with feet on it
    Target

    Price: $33.99

    18. A lifelike potted eucalyptus because listen...we all need a little green while we're chasing that green. 🫴💸 However, not everyone has a green thumb — so let's all end the stigma against fake plants and just live our best lives! This faux eucalyptus plant could pass for the real thing, and can brighten up an office in need of a bit of foliage.

    the eucalyptus plant
    Target

    Promising review: "Taller than I imagined. Looks authentic. Love how realistic the leaves are, but not really into the flower pot color." —W

    Price: $45

    19. A classic desk lamp that can bring some much-needed light into any office or study. 🌞📚 With its industrial, articulating design and MCM look, this lamp will see you through many-an all nighter!

    the black lamp articulated on a table
    Target

    Promising review: "A handsome task light, somewhat adjustable (it has two adjustable areas that have to be unscrewed enough to rotate the join, then re-screwed). Several items I own have adjustments such as this, so no problem. It is a good task light in a room where I want focused light and to let the rest of the room be in low light." —cybershadow

    Price: $40

    20. A wood file cabinet to provide your WFH setup with what any aspect of a home needs — storage! Complete with file hangers and deep, deep drawers, this piece will go above and beyond and handle any documents or storage needs you can throw at it!

    the wooden filing cabinet in a home office
    Target

    Promising review: "This cabinet is great for my office at home. It's heavy duty and well-made. Plenty of storage and looks super high-end." —Corvette_Cory

    Price: $112 (originally $160)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.