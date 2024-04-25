BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
No One Said Organization Had To Be Complicated, So These 30 Wayfair Products Are Here To Help

Complicated, shmomplicated — let's get *organized*.

Brock Pirtle
by Brock Pirtle

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. An expandable desk dresser combo since a lot of us are still trying to figure out how to combine the words home and office without having a meltdown. For an effortless solution, look no further than this. The easy fold-out design and clean aesthetic let it blend into most living rooms with ease, and the high-volume storage shelves can easily handle home, office, and probably as many fuzzy blankets as you can want!

an desk drawer combo with the desk expanded
Leah / Wayfair

Promising review: "It was perfect for a college student!!" —Kyara

Price: $599.99 (originally $609.99)

2. A wooden storage file cabinet because sometimes you need a little hideaway storage, and sometimes you need a place for a printer, laminator, and paper shredder to have a forever home. This cabinet can do both jobs and will look good, too! Also, it has a built-in outlet!

the dark gray filing cabinet
Wayfair

Promising review: "Took a bit of time to assemble, but overall, it’s sturdy, love the color, and it fits well in my space. Great piece of furniture for the price." —Amanda

Price: $122.99+ (available in four colors)

3. A corner bookcase for that one corner that just hasn't been pulling its weight storage-wise. Put it to work! This shelf features a beautiful alternating-flow design that makes it both functional and flamboyant. Stack it full of books or find a less obstructed place for your Wi-Fi router.

the walnut colored bookcase
Wayfair

Promising review: "Gorgeous, solid, and easy to put together. This totally made my reading nook!" —Erin

Price: $111.99+ (available in three, four, or five-shelf models). 

4. A wooden accent cabinet to bring a bit of organic wood grain and a dash of MCM to your coffee nook or entryway. Complete with slatted sliding doors, tapered legs, and hidden cord cutouts to minimize clutter, this smart little cabinet has it all!

a wood accent table with books and games inside it
Dana / Wayfair

Promising review: "I just finished putting this together. Very easy to assemble, and very well built. So glad I purchased this piece." —Marian

Price: $263.34+ (originally $617; available in three colors)

5. A wire metal desk organizer set since all offices need a dose of stylish organization — whether its a corner office or a living room table. Frankly, maybe even more importantly if it's a living room table since your family or roommates might have to see it often. 👀

The five-piece wire metal organizer set
Wayfair

Promising review: "Cute and useful! I overestimated the amount of extra room I'd have on my desk, so I'm going to have to get crafty with where it all goes, but I am excited to be more organized!" —Abbey

Price: $32.10+ (available in three colors)

6. A dry-erase calendar for those of us who feel like paper calendars are a bit wasteful, but still need to eyeball our month on something besides a computer/phone. Why not grab this gold-accented number to blend a bit of functionality and glam?

Wall calendar showing the month of February with dates, hung above a computer keyboard on a desk
Anjelica / Wayfair

Promising review: "Everything I wanted and needed. No need for calendars that expire after a year. This whiteboard calendar is eternal." —Anonymous

Price: $22.99

7. A six-piece bathroom accessories set because coordination can not be understated when it comes to bathroom decor. Keep your lavatory looking *so fresh and so clean, clean* with the help of this matching set of essentials.

A six piece bathroom accessory set in black
Wayfair

This set includes a soap dish, soap dispenser, storage jar, toothbrush holder, wastebasket, and toilet brush.

Promising review: "LOVE MY BATHROOM ACCESSORIES!! Just what I needed to complete my bathroom look!" —Anais

Price: $26.99 (available in four colors)

8. A seven-piece food organizing set to turn your pantry from a den of disorder to an organizational palace! (I'm not vamping, you're vamping.) Regardless of your level of neat freak, even the most laid-back among us can appreciate these sturdy, see-through, and just plain vibey containers.

Clear storage containers with black lids, food inside
Shelly/Wayfair

This set comes with one 1.9-liter container, two 1.2-liter containers, two 0.8-liter containers, two 0.5-liter containers, seven matching flip-top lids, a dry-erase marker, and 24 reusable labels.

Promising review: "These containers are great! Air-tight and flexible use is important. These containers hold everything from cereal to brown sugar or nuts, and keep all of it fresh for a long time." —Helen

Price: $31.99+ (originally $39.99; available in six colors)

9. A drawer organizer since socks really do be trying to divide and conquer (our sanity). Give your socks and undies a bit of *loving* discipline so you don't leave the house with mismatched socks — unless, of course, that's your thing. ;)

drawer organizer in drawer with clothes folded in them
Julia / Wayfair

Promising review: "I absolutely love these organizers. Not sure how I lived without them. How nice to be able to see the items that are in my drawer instead of looking at messes every time I opened them. I have not gotten around to using all of them yet, but I started with my socks, and I know that the other ones will prove to be just as useful." —Linda

Price: $29.99

10. A set of wall hooks because with swagger like yours, you should let everybody know what hats, bags, and totes you rock! By the way, we totes think you rock 🤘😝. These stylish hooks add panache not only to your hallways but also to your soon-to-be effortless out-the-door strut. There's nothing more defeating than having to duck back inside and rummage in your drawers for something you forgot, is there?

gold-tone and white wall hooks with two purses on wall
Jaspreet / Wayfair

Promising review: "LOVE THESE HOOKS!!! They are so simple yet so impactful and clean. Definitely recommend!" —Gaby

Price: $38.99 for a five-pack (available in four colors)

11. A low-profile, effortlessly cool shoe rack so that all your favorite kicks have a dedicated place that can be as displayed or tucked away as you'd like. Either way, you'll have the clean look you aspire for.

the rack in black with shoes on it
Wayfair

Promising review: "Perfect size and functional for underneath closet shelves. My shoe size is seven and I can fit eight pairs — my husband, size 12.5, can fit six pairs. It is strong enough and brings a clean look." —Edward John

Price: $30+ (available in two colors)

12. A sleek cube organizer that has straight-up drawers! If you've kept away from cubby organizers because you're not a fan of loose storage, these modular guys are gonna be a game-changer for you. Plus, it comes at a price that's pretty hard to beat!

the organizer in black in a home
Wayfair

Promising review: "Sturdy and the deep drawers are nice." —Andrea

Price: $57.99+ (available in two colors)

13. A nonslip two-tier organizer if you need an organizer that can work humbly in an under-sink cabinet or stand tall in the spotlight of the counter. This slick organizer has a fixed and sliding drawer, so whether it's storing household cleaners, laundry pods, or even seasonings — this lil' buddy's got you covered.

a two tier organizer with items on each tier
Wayfair

Promising review: "They were easy to assemble and fit perfectly under my bathroom sink. That makes it easy to find what I need when I need it. I bought two: one for me, one for my girlfriend." —Chris

Price: $22.99+ (available in two colors)

14. A cabinet with a tilt-out trash can for those of us who like the vibe of having no discernible trash can in our living space. "Trash? What's trash? Oh...we don't do that here" — well, maybe not, but this hideaway bin might be the next best thing. With its tilt-out design and organic look and feel, you may even forget there's trash in there.

the wooden cabinet with a trash can and other things on it
Wayfair

Promising review: "I love this pull trash can, the material looks very durable and very strong, people won’t be seeing my trash anymore, and I’ll be using the top for my water filter." —Doris

Price: $129.99

15. A pack of fabric plate storage bins when your cupboards start to overflow, and you start wondering if you really need your holiday and Halloween plates all year round. These stackable bins take the mystery and guesswork out of trying to remember what's in what. The windowed panel allows you to see exactly what's inside each one, while the included felt sheets help you store your plates securely.

plates stacked inside a fabric storage bin
Wayfair

Promising review: "Love it, fits my plates nice and securely, which is a plus!" —Crystal

Price: $17.99 (originally $27.99)

16. A lazy Susan for the oddly-sized pantry shelf that needs to be utilized. We all know the feeling of that one shelf, the one with all the condiments and sauces on it, the one you just kind of muscle your way through when you realize the marmalade has somehow drifted alllllll the way to the back. We want you to know: There's another way! These rotating platforms will bring harmony to your spices and sublimity to your sauces.

two rotating kitchen racks with condiments in a cabinet
Deborah / Wayfair

Promising review: "Great. Held all the spices from my previous spice cabinet. No assembly required!!! It is great in my pantry." —Deborah

Price: $23.65 (originally $25.62)

17. A set of two wall-mounted pot racks because you want a Julia Child kitchen without a Julia Child amount of wall space. With an easy installation and an elegant appearance, these pot racks can free your pans from the cupboards and provide a haven for your utensils!

pots and pans hanging from two pot hangers
Wayfair

Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for. Strong and sturdy, compact for my small kitchen. Attached easily to the back of my pantry door. Fast delivery. Very happy customer here." —Paul

Price: $31.99+ for two (originally $54.99+; available in three sizes)

18. A set of stackable organizer drawers to add some colorful eye candy where you always forget you need it — the workspace! These cute little shelves can be split up or stacked together to store pens, papers, office supplies, and so much more. Plus, they can also double as playroom storage!

colorful stacking shelves on a counter
Wayfair

Promising review: "I use it at my salon station at work. It works great to store things I need to and display products on top." —Kelly

Price: $40.99 (originally $46.99) 

19. A wooden spice rack to show your home cooking that you mean business! And by business, I clearly mean labels! This spice rack can bring order to even the most unruly of spice drawers, and the tilted shelf design and pre-filled spice jars add a bit of style and substance to your home cuisine.

A wooden spice rack on a counter.
Wayfair

Promising review: "Space-saving on my counter, and love that all my favorite spices were included at a great price!" —Sandra

Price: $59.95

20. A set of four linen storage bags because sheets change with the seasons! In their off-time, give your summer linens or winter quilts a nice closet stay-cation. They stack like a dream, and the peek-a-boo window means you'll never forget what's in them.

a person stacking two full linen storage bags in a closet
Wayfair

Promising review: "These are perfect for storage of my quilts! They stack nicely!" —llkellerman

Price: $24.99 for four

21. A stand-alone closet system for folks who love their clothes so much they can't bear to have them out of sight! Or, you know, if there's no closet in your apartment. 😜 This chic brushed metal and wood grain option offers both style and substance with secure hardware and ample space. Feel free to accessorize the spare shelves with some greenery!

a standalone closet with shirts, shoes, bins, and plants
Missy / Wayfair

Promising review: "Perfect for our space, came in great condition, and assembled in about 30 minutes." —Missy

Price: $139.99+ (originally $199.99+; available in seven colors)

22. An over-the-door shoe organizer since that closet door is just sitting there anyway. Put it to work with this handy shoe organizer that makes putting an outfit together a cinch!

a reviewer photo of the shoe organizer inside a closet door
Wendy / Wayfair

Promising review: "I love it, got it for all of my sandals. The door still closes properly." —Deronique

Price: $43.99

23. Or a hanging organizer in case you want your clothes out of sight but only have a closet pole. This durable, cream-colored option installs as easy as one, two...that's right, didn't even get to three because that's how fast it sets up. Bulky sweaters, socks, intimates, and even spare sheets fit into these cubbies effortlessly — and think of all you can do with the floor space created by those now-empty drawers.

a hanging organizer in a closet
Wayfair

Promising review: "Perfect for sweaters in a small closet!" —Susan

Price: $37.99 (originally $60.99)

24. An upholstered storage bed for those who need more from their bed than a place to lay their head. If you feel like your bed frame is slacking off, this one's for you! The headboard comes complete with charging ports, and the platform has three-wheeled drawers, so you'll finally be able to have your bedroom be just that — the room where your bed is (as opposed to an extension of your linen closet).

an upholstered storage bed with shelves opened
Wayfair

Promising review: "Ordered a bed, very beautiful and comfortable, collected quickly, thank you, we are satisfied!" —Anonymous

Price: $349.99+ (originally $489.99+; available in sizes full–king and two colors)

25. A flip-top storage bench so you don't have to ruffle your freshly-made bed just to tie your shoes! Oh yeah, and it can hold all of your extra sheets, blankets, pillows, tissue box backups, or anything else that likes to be bed-adjacent but nice and out of sight. 🥷

a storage bench at the foot of a bed with a dog
Ying / Wayfair

Promising review: "It’s so cute, love it for my dog to jump onto the bed, too!" —Olivia

Price: $219.99+ (originally $329.99; available in four colors)

26. A too-cool media console if you want your living room to have a Christopher Nolan feel for your Batman movie marathon. This glossy black console has large fold-down doors and space for days, making it perfect for stashing all your home media devices as well as your Blu-ray collection.

a media console in a living room
Wayfair

Promising review: "A really well-designed console with plenty of storage space. The modern look really goes with an updated decor. Easy to clean." —Robert

Price: $349.99+ (available in two colors)

27. A fluted glass and steel accent cabinet if your stuff is worth showing off, but you want to add some mystery. 🕵️ For a sturdy, industrial look, these shelves deliver with a powder-coated exterior, tempered glass, and detachable shelves to store your things exactly how you want.

a steel accent cabinet with slightly transparent doors
Wayfair

Price: $359.99 (originally $439.99)

28. A frameless mirrored medicine cabinet in case you only want to see yourself in the bathroom — not some painted wood or metal trimmings. Self-love is in, and I support you! Keep all your clutter off your sink and in this cabinet so nothing but your reflection can steal the show!

a half-opened frameless mirrored medicine cabinet
Wayfair

Promising review: "Love this! Not very difficult at all to install! Sturdy and beautiful at the same time! Highly recommend." —Crystal

Price: $199 (originally $286.80)

29. An over-the-toilet storage cabinet for a quick and easy clutter-squashing solution. If you like to keep your medicine cabinet purely medicinal but still have to find a place for cotton balls, Q-Tips, and the all-important backup TP rolls — this is the ticket!

reviewer photo of the bamboo shelf over a white toilet, next to a sink with glassware on a marble countertop
Abby / Wayfair

Promising review: "This cabinet has saved my sanity! It was interesting putting together, but I did it!! It is better quality than I was expecting, I was afraid of the quality but pleasantly surprised. ALL my stuff is now organized. Thank you." —Linda

Price: $109.99+ (originally $273.60, available in two colors)

30. Or a free-standing bathroom cabinet because all those fresh towels aren't going to store themselves! Nobody wants to end their relaxing bubble bath with a cold, soapy shimmy down the hall to grab a clean towel from the linen closet. Keep yourself stocked and dry with this neat little solution. Toss your bath bombs, shower steamers, and aromatherapy into the drawers, and you'll have a one-stop shop for everything salubrious!

a bathroom storage cabinet in a bathroom
Wayfair

Promising review: "Looks exactly like the picture and looks super nice in my bathroom! Was really easy to put together also. Highly recommend!" —Loryn

Price: $116.99 (originally $191.89)

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.