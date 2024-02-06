42 Goodies You Can Get To Celebrate Lunar New Year

3. A dragon fruit tea-scented candle with delightful notes of dragon fruit, hibiscus, and honeysuckle.
4. The Missing Red Envelopes, a book to teach the young ones about the true spirit of Lunar New Year.
7. A Fly By Jing X Our Place hot wok set that'll help you make delicious meals with your loved ones.
8. A chibi-style Fish Prawn Crab game so you can play your favorite New Year game with an adorable twist.
11. A Dragon Calligraphy Coil Y Necklace and a Dragon Signet ring that are both handcrafted in New York with love.
22. A limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Whisky featuring the mightiest of all zodiac animals: the Wood Dragon.
26. And a jade pearl necklace to help complete the look and get tons of compliments from the aunties.
30. A lantern candy bento box with coffee-infused chocolate truffles and lychee-flavored gummies that'll be a ~sweet~ Lunar New Year gift.
32. Some Nona Lim Instant Noodle Bowls so you can serve a delicious, homey meal, even if you're running late.
36. A Mulan Magnolia Flower fragrance refill to bring honor to your room, to you, and to your cow, as Mushu would say.
37. A box of Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates so delicious, everyone at your Lunar New Year celebration will want them for a sweet treat.
40. A luxury makeup gift set inspired by the serenity of the phoenix, so you can feel good fortune every time you do your makeup.
42. And a Lucky Tummy Chinatown Treats wooden play set for when you're too full to eat but still want to have the yummy treats in the palm of your hand.
