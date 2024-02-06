Skip To Content
    42 Goodies You Can Get To Celebrate Lunar New Year

    This year's gonna be lit. 🐲🔥

    by
    Brittney Trinh
    by Brittney Trinh

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Jessica Bui
    by Jessica Bui

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of Lunar New Year Red Envelopes that your friends and family will be delighted to receive.

    Front and back of 2024 dragon themed red envelopes
    Faith Cao

    Faith Cao is a Vietnamese, Teochew, and Cantonese artist with skills in hand lettering, illustration, photography, mural painting, ceramics, and knitting.

    Promising review: "While debating where to get red envelopes, I knew the beauty of this design and the message was something I could give to my parents! They were so touched and my mom loved the phrase on it so much she couldn’t stop talking about it for two days every time we brought up red envelopes. Hands down it is their favorite and they even put it out to display because it was so pretty! Faith you are so amazing!! Keep up at it! ❤️❤️❤️" —Daicy L.

    Get it from Faith Cao for $5+ (available individually and in sets of two and five).

    2. An adorable Tayto Potato dragon midi mochi plush to keep you warm at night.

    Potato plush dressed like a dragon
    Smoko

    Smoko is a California-based shop that creates the cutest plushies, hand warmers, homeware, apparel, and more! 

    Promising review: "The best squishy friend for Lunar New Year. Since my zodiac is the dragon, I just had to get this little guy — and I’m so glad I did. He is the most adorable, squishiest, buttery-soft plush ever. On top of that, the shipping was faster than expected. Couldn’t be happier!" —Amanda

    Get it from Smoko for $28.

    3. A dragon fruit tea-scented candle with delightful notes of dragon fruit, hibiscus, and honeysuckle.

    Two dragonfruit scented candles next to each other
    Baisun Candle Co.

    Baisun Candle Co. is a Chinese-owned, Delaware-based small business that creates handcrafted artisanal soy candles and strives to replicate specific notes that resemble the fragrances and aromas that many Asian Americans grew up surrounded with.

    Promising review: "After reading all the reviews about this candle, I was so excited for it arrive. It was seriously better than I expected. The scent is so fruity (but not in an overwhelming way) and it just wakes you up. This candle is blessed from the Dragonfruit gods. You won't regret getting this. Woodwick all the way!" —Vyvyan

    Get it from Baisun Candle Co. for $20 (available in two wick types).

    4. The Missing Red Envelopes, a book to teach the young ones about the true spirit of Lunar New Year.

    Book cover featuring two sisters holding red envelopes
    Yobe Qiu

    Yobe Qiu is an author who saw a need for more multicultural children's books and decided to create her own stories that feature Asian characters and Asian culture.

    Promising review: "A modern take on traditions. This book is all about the relatable Asian American experience, with snippets of tradition sprinkled throughout. Lovely to see an all Asian American cast of characters. Representation matters!" —Serena T.

    Get it on Amazon for $13.95.

    5. A Lucky Cat-themed Otamatone that'll sing your favorite Lunar New Year tunes with you.

    Lucky Cat-themed Otamatone with music notes around it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this instrument. This product is awesome, the head feels soft, the design is clever, and the sound is unique. I love how it has a feature where it can have its pitch changed and how it can also have its volume changed too. This otamatone is worth the money and it is affordable." —Preston H.

    Get it on Amazon for $44.99.

    6. Vietnamese cold brew coffee to wake you up and get you energized for the 15-day celebration.

    Nguyen Coffee Supply

    This cold brew set comes with three flavors: two Classic Black (black), two Condensed Milk (dairy), and two Coconut (non-dairy).

    Nguyen Coffee Supply is the first specialty Vietnamese coffee company that creates its coffee beans in Vietnam’s Central Highlands. For this Lunar New Year / Tết, Nguyen Coffee Supply is including a lucky red envelope with every purchase.

    Promising review: "These coffees are great! I have a vegan, a lactose intolerant person, and me in the house and the mixed pack suits all needs! My teenager has quit drinking Monster energy drinks and has exchanged them for the coconut milk coffee and I am very happy with the switch for her wellbeing! Quick shipping too!" —Phuong N.

    Get a six-pack from Nguyen Coffee Supply for $24.

    7. A Fly By Jing X Our Place hot wok set that'll help you make delicious meals with your loved ones.

    Our Place hot wok with glass lid, beechwood spatula, handwoven steamer, cooking chopsticks, 10 steamer liners, and limited-edition Fly By Jing year of the dragon triple threat set: sichuan chili crisp, zhong sauce, and chengdu crunch
    Fly By Jing x Our Place

    This set includes an Our Place hot wok with glass lid, beechwood spatula, handwoven steamer, cooking chopsticks,10 steamer liners, and a limited-edition Fly By Jing Year of the Dragon triple threat set: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Chengdu Crunch.

    The Hot Wok Set was created as a collaboration between Our Place and Fly By Jing. Fly By Jing embraces individuality and rejects conformity to create a unique culinary experience based on personal recipes, vision, and storytelling, and Our Place has a mission to connect people through home-cooked meals.

    Get it from Fly By Jing for $170.

    8. A chibi-style Fish Prawn Crab game so you can play your favorite New Year game with an adorable twist.

    Chibi style fish prawn crab deer chicken game
    Helene's Happy Hobbies

    Helene's Happy Hobbies is a Vietnamese-owned, California-based shop that creates cute designs based on your favorite characters, foods, and animals. What's a Lunar New Year celebration without a little Bầu Cua Tôm Cá? 

    Get them from Helene's Happy Hobbies for $34.

    9. A pack of pho soup dumplings that feature a rich, bold broth and a savory beef filling.

    Bag of frozen dumpling surrounded by food eaten around Lunar New Year
    MiLa

    MiLa is a modern Chinese food brand bringing restaurant-quality dumplings, ice cream, and more delicious food made with premium, all-natural ingredients into your homes. Their new limited-edition Pho Beef Soup Dumplings feature a rich, bold broth and a savory beef filling inspired by the slow-simmered Vietnamese soup, infused with the aroma of onions, scallions, and cilantro. 

    Get it from MiLa for $44.99.

    10. A Chinese vase sticker inspired by the Year of the Dragon and a Saguaro Cactus.

    Year of the Dragon on Chinese Vase inspired sticker
    Menmin Made

    Menmin Made is a California-based artist who creates expressive watercolor art prints of plants, food, and floral designs. Each design is available as art prints or stickers with the goal to brighten up your space. The shop also provides a zodiac plant sticker pack that includes every animal in the zodiac.

    Get it from Menmin Made for $4.

    11. A Dragon Calligraphy Coil Y Necklace and a Dragon Signet ring that are both handcrafted in New York with love.

    Sublima Jewelry

    Sublima Jewelry is a New York-based shop that handmakes artful and sustainable jewelry that will last a lifetime. Sublima's owner Kelly Bit handmakes jewelry based on the little things in life, taking "art imitates life" to a fashionable level!

    Promising review: "I asked Kelly for a custom size and she responded quickly! I knew that making a ring would take time but somehow Kelly managed to make and ship out the ring under two weeks, even with the December holiday rush. I'm loving this ring and how the oxidation highlights the texture and detail to this dragon head design. This ring is hands-down the coolest." —Sandy L.

    Get it the necklace for $159 (available in four lengths and two materials) and the ring for $88 (available in ring sizes 4–12 and two materials).

    12. Sesame Florentine cookies that are "not too sweet" and leave you craving more with each bite.

    Sesame cookies surrounded by li xi
    Little Bunnini / Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Little Bunnini is a Chinese-owned, California-based bakery that creates super cute and yummy creations.

    DM Little Bunnini on Instagram for more information.

    13. A set of limited edition Year of the Dragon red envelopes with a fun little confetti shaker.

    Five dragon themed red envelopes with flower shaped confetti shaker
    Lady M

    Lady M is a New York luxury confections brand that fuses French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities in delicate cakes with 20 layers of soft cream and lacy French crêpes.

    Get a five-pack from Lady M for $10.

    14. A Lucky Cat phone holder to increase your luck of not dropping your phone this year.

    Lucky Cat phone holder attached to purple phone
    Mualcaina

    Mualcaina. is a Filipina-owned, California-based shop that hand draws designs into super cute stickers, enamel pins, magnets, lanyards, phone accessories, and more.

    Get it from Mualcaina for $12.

    15. Chinese books for bilingual kiddos so they don't get teased for not knowing the mother tongue.

    Curio

    Curio curates subscription boxes of award-winning children's books and learning resources in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, and French.

    Promising review: "Always fun and different. The boxes include books I cannot find easily but are exactly what my little one needs at this stage. Thank you for sourcing all the right pieces!" —Iris S.

    Get it from Curio for $49.95 (available in simplified and traditional Chinese).

    16. A woven tapestry blanket featuring your favorite spirits.

    Green Spirited Away Haku and Otori-inspired woven tapestry blanket
    DreamCreamCo

    DreamCreamCo is a California-based shop that creates blankets, stickers, enamel pins, micro-fiber glasses cloths, and more.

    Get it from DreamCreamCo for $80.

    17. A boba party pack because it's not a party without boba.

    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/drinkbobabam/p/C2SsKGWNWPF/, Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/drinkbobabam/reel/C2QSK_irEEr/

    BOBABAM is a Filipino- and-Taiwanese-owned brand that offers high-quality instant boba made in 60 seconds which allows customization of flavors by adding your preferred milk or adjusting sugar and ice levels. For those who place orders from now until Lunar New Year, you will also receive exclusive Lunar New Year Kitty stickers!

    Get a 14-pack from BOBABAM for $50.

    18. An Uncle Iroh-inspired sticker to celebrate with The Dragon of the West.

    Uncle Iroh sticker drinking tea
    Mochiglow

    Mochiglow is a California-based shop that turns your favorite snacks into candles, stickers, and wax melts.

    Get it from Mochiglow for $2.90.

    19. A Hello Kitty Pineapple Cake Gift Box that'll make all the little ones scream with delight.

    Hello Kitty themes Pineapple Cakes Gift Box
    A-Sha

    A-Sha is a Taiwanese-owned noodle brand known for its 100-year-old legacy noodle recipe from Tainan, Taiwan. 

    Promising review: "So delicious. Crust is pretty moist and filling is delicious. Packaging is cute. I have to order again before it runs out." —Stephanie

    Get it from A-Sha on Target for $14.99.

    20. A stunning Year of the Dragon bracelet that'll add a bit of flair to any outfit.

    Red beaded bracelet with dragon charm
    Petit Anjou

    Petit Anjou creates well-crafted and distinctively designed jewelry that won't irritate your skin. The brand was born from founder Jessica Liu's fondness for fashion and her experience trying to find jewelry that was compatible with sensitive skin.

    Promising review: "Really happy with product and swift, safe arrival. I bought this for my wife to celebrate our Lunar New Year together...the bracelet is lovely and I hope it serves her all through the year and reminds her of the magic and wonder of the world. Thank you for a lovely bit of jewelry!" —Robert G.

    Get it from Petit Anjou for $235.

    21. Cultural dolls wearing beautiful traditional garments you can twin with.

    Six cultural dolls wearing beautiful traditional garments
    Joeydolls

    Joeydolls launched a collection of diverse Asian dolls designed to celebrate unique Asian cultures, promote confidence in heritage, and inspire children to appreciate diversity.

    Promising review: "These dolls are very high quality and adorable! When my daughter received the dolls she immediately played with them. They are also pretty comfy (my daughter sleeps with them). I’ll get more if new ones come out." —Jody C.

    Get them on Joeydolls for $55 (available in six variations).

    22. A limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Whisky featuring the mightiest of all zodiac animals: the Wood Dragon.

    Bottle of Blue Label next to box inspired by the Year of the Dragon
    Johnnie Walker Blue Label

    Promising review: "I finally was able to get a bottle of this and I will not drink anything other than Blue Label. This is the pinnacle of Johnny Walker to me and and I must have a bottle on hand at all times. This is just amazing — smooth, flavorful, a must-have." —Riquinn1986

    Get it on ReserveBar for $267+.

    23. A charcuterie bundle that'll make a great appetizer for the family dinner.

    People reaching for food on a charcuterie board
    Mercado Famous

    Mercado Famous is a Chinese-founded, Spanish Charcuterie brand created with the mission of bringing people together over delicious food. 

    Promising review: "Loved the picks for this bundle, all of them were super good but the crowd favorite was the Lomo! Went great with our charcuterie board for the weekend." —Dianne F.

    Get it from Mercado Famous for $115.

    24. A Japanese snack box filled with delicious treats to share with the family.

    Model holding red box full of Japanese snacks
    SakuraCo

    SakuraCo is a Japanese monthly snack box subscription that allows you indulge in authentic Japanese food, sweets, and tea.

    Promising review: "I was really excited to get this and was not disappointed when it arrived. I’ve gotten to try quite a few snacks that all tasted pretty good, even those I had some doubts about." —Elora S.

    Get it from SakuraCo for $32.50.

    25. Jade and white topaz nap earrings as a symbol of good fortune and protection.

    Maison Miru

    Maison Miru is a design studio that creates jewelry based on a unisex jewelry system for both form and function and allows you to exercise your creativity with each piece.

    Promising review: "Beautiful green jade. Comfortable. Gorgeous earrings — love the green just like photos." —Stephanie C.

    Get it on Maison Miru for $180 (available in two colors).

    26. And a jade pearl necklace to help complete the look and get tons of compliments from the aunties.

    Model wearing jade pearl necklace
    En Route Jewelry

    En Route Jewelry is a New York-based jewelry and hair accessory brand that is dedicated to crafting thoughtful pieces that fit many different aesthetics including cottage-core, minimalist, Y2K, and more!

    Promising review: "I bought this necklace around six months ago, and have experienced zero problems with it whatsoever. It really adds something unique to all my outfits, and everyone’s always asking me where it’s from. En Route’s quality goes above and beyond for its price point, PLUS it’s SO AFFORDABLE!!!! I love them." —Anonymous

    Get it from En Route Jewelry for $68 (available in two colors).

    27. A Goku-inspired sticker featuring everyone's favorite dragon god, Shenlong!

    &quot;Goku-inspired sticker with Shenlong&quot; sitting on graph paper.
    Tiffblot

    Tiffblot is a Georgia-based shop that tells stories with nostalgic, watercolor illustrations of food, people, and more.

    Get it from Tiffblot for $3.50.

    28. An orange clementine sports drink for good luck and happiness, but liquified.

    Orange bottle of orange clementine sports drink on orange background
    Local Weather

    Local weather creates mind and body-beneficial sports drinks packaged in an infinitely recyclable aluminum bottle.

    Get a 12-pack from Local Weather for $29.88 (available in three flavors).

    29. A cute shumai candle to help prep for those dim sum breakfasts.

    Hand using chopsticks to pick up shumai candles.
    Artket Goods

    Artket Goods is a Toronto-based shop that creates unique candles, tote bags, mugs, and more amazing products that celebrate cultural diversity and promote self care! 

    Get it from Artket Goods for $7.39 (available in two scents).

    30. A lantern candy bento box with coffee-infused chocolate truffles and lychee-flavored gummies that'll be a ~sweet~ Lunar New Year gift.

    the lantern-shaped box with good fortune truffles and lychee-flavored lotus flower gummies
    Sugarfina

    Sugarfina is currently collaborating with Bling Empire's Cherie Chan to create beautiful candy bento boxes including this 2-piece candy bento box, 8-piece candy bento box, 9-piece candy trunk, the zodiac candy tasting collection, and so much more!

    Get it from Sugarfina for $40.

    31. A Red Dragon Phoenix solid metal fan that'll keep you safe and stunning.

    Model holding Red Dragon Phoenix solid metal fan
    Aiping Tai Chi

    Shirley Chock, the owner of Aiping Tai Chi, worked with a manufacturer to craft customized fans, including both right and left-handed options, designed with robust construction for martial arts training, showcasing a stunning dragon and phoenix motif, along with engraved Chinese characters representing "Chinese Kung Fu Fan."

    Get it from Aiping Tai Chi for $78 (available in right and left hand and three colors).

    32. Some Nona Lim Instant Noodle Bowls so you can serve a delicious, homey meal, even if you're running late.

    Three bowls of noodles on table
    Nona Lim

    Nona Lim crafts small-batch noodles, broths, and sauces inspired by her childhood flavors in Singapore, and each product is prepared in minutes for a comforting meal.

    Promising review: "I love these Instant Noodle Bowls! With the freeze dried ingredients, they taste so much healthier than the typical Instant Ramen. The noodles are great and the broth is flavorful. So quick and easy, I love them!" —Gina

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (pack of six).

    33. A red martini nail set so you can have good fortune and joy at your fingertips.

    Model wearing red martini nails.
    Glamnetic

    Glamnetic introduced the world to the innovative combination of magnetic false lashes and eyeliner, followed by their long-lasting and fashionable press-on nails.

    Promising review: "I love the look of getting my nails done, but typically don’t have the time to make an appointment and get them done. Glamnetics are really as easy, cute, and long-lasting as they claim. I’ve used them a couple of times, and pushing my cuticle back really does make a difference on how long they stay on. It’s also nice to get two sets out of a kit. I’ll just have different styles in stock so that it doesn’t look like I have the same set on for a month at a time." —Victoria V.

    Get a set of 30 reusable press-on nails from Glamnetic for $19.99.

    34. Mochi Gummies that are resealable to ensure freshness in every bite.

    the mochi gummies
    Amazon

    Mochi Gummies creates soft, chewy candy with subtle flavors that pair extremely well with ice cream, yogurt, oatmeal, puddings, or your preferred dessert. 

    Promising review: "Delicious. Excellent little candies. Just like the gumdrops of my childhood. Much better than some brands we tried which were quite dry." —Cnemo

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three flavors and two sizes).

    35. A merino wool blend pom hat with a playful patch honoring the Year of the Dragon.

    Red pom hat with dragon patch
    Brooks Brothers

    Brooks Brothers is currently collaborating with Gold House this Lunar New Year where $5 from each purchased product will support Gold House's mission of uniting, investing in, and championing Asian Pacific creators and companies.

    Get it from Brooks Brothers for $68.

    36. A Mulan Magnolia Flower fragrance refill to bring honor to your room, to you, and to your cow, as Mushu would say.

    Pura

    Pura creates smart fragrance diffusers and scents you can control from your phone with a super easy and user-friendly interface.

    Promising review: "Beautiful floral scent. I was surprised how much I liked this blend since the scent notes are not ones I would normally choose. Will repurchase." —Elizabeth W.

    Get it from Pura for $12.79 (originally $15.99).

    37. A box of Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates so delicious, everyone at your Lunar New Year celebration will want them for a sweet treat.

    Pack of 48 Ferrero Rocher Chocolates
    Ferrero Rocher

    Promising review: "Usually buy these 24 pieces boxes for Christmas gifts and an easy, but elegant way when arriving for dinner. Carefully wrapped in gold foil makes it appealing to the eye and a good candy for Chinese New Years. Chocolate is tasty with the hazelnut nut big fan since being a child!" —Jerry 

    Get a 48-pack from Target for $32.99.

    38. A dragon embroidered hoodie that represents you all year round.

    Ni De Mama

    In Mandarin, "Ni De Mama" translates to "Your Mom." The shop celebrates the community with designs that highlight our shared experiences.

    Get it from Ni De Mama for $43 (available in eight colors and six sizes).

    39. A bag of frozen dumplings to make a quick meal during your busy schedule.

    Laoban Dumplings

    Laoban Dumplings, created by Cofounder Patrick Coyne and 5x Michelin-awarded Chef Tim Ma, are handcrafted dumplings with a focus on flavor, using only natural and premium ingredients for everyone to enjoy everywhere. Chef Tim Ma also co-founded a nonprofit called Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate which aims to raise awareness about anti-AAPI racism and provide funds to support AAPI organizations.

    Promising review: "The whole bag is a perfect meal. I boil the whole bag, toss some spicy chili oil on top, and eat them all for a decent quick meal when I forget to prepare something. They are pretty good and very fast to cook up." —Victoria S.

    Get it from Laoban Dumplings or Amazon starting at $7.99.

    40. A luxury makeup gift set inspired by the serenity of the phoenix, so you can feel good fortune every time you do your makeup.

    FLORASIS

    FLORASIS unifies makeup and skincare to create beautiful products while honoring the philosophy of Chinese aesthetics.

    Get it from FLORASIS or Amazon for $129.

    41. A set of pour-over Vietnamese coffee to get your caffeine fix from home during the new year.

    table with coffee and waffles
    Copper Cow Coffee

    Inspired by founder Debbie Wei Mullen's Vietnamese roots, Copper Cow Coffee delivers high-quality Vietnamese coffee and lattes made with 100% natural ingredients like real spices and herbs, sustainably sourced from Vietnam.

    Promising review: "I love a good vanilla coffee and this is at the top! This is very smooth with a subtle vanilla flavor that's not overpowering like some flavored coffees. Makes sense if they're using natural vanilla! I love it! I drink mine iced and it's just as good flavor-wise. Certainly will buy more!" —Amanda C.

    Get an eight-pack from Copper Cow Coffee for $18.

    42. And a Lucky Tummy Chinatown Treats wooden play set for when you're too full to eat but still want to have the yummy treats in the palm of your hand.

    Lucky Tummy toyset with red envelope
    Keiki Kaukau / Instagram / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/keikikaukau/p/C2A57cLyxX_/

    Keiki Kaukau was created by a Hawaiian mom and school teacher who creates beautiful, quality toys that authentically represent the Aloha State and its unique blend of cultures. 

    Get it from Keiki Kaukau for $28 (originally $35). 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.