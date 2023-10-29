30 “Shark Tank" Products That'll Actually Make Your Life A Little Easier

1. An airtight Stasher reusable silicone bag you can conveniently toss in the dishwasher and microwave, and can count on to last so much longer than your other ones.
FYI, it's self-sealing and non-plastic. It's also free of BPA, PVC, and latex.
Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean and I trust that they aren't hiding gross crumbs in any of the crevices. My only complaint is the cost — they are the most expensive and I wish they offered a bulk discount. If they were cheaper I would use them for EVERYTHING (open cheese in cheese drawer, all snacks on the go, etc)." —Megan A.
Get it from Amazon for $12.79+ (available in several sizes and colors).
2. A CreaClip Set designed with a built-in level to keep things even so you'll feel like a total pro when all your DIY haircuts end up looking fantastic.
Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this product. I can't wait to tell people what I use on my hair. I hate going to salons. I think I'm one of the few people that has never left a salon feeling like I look better than before I arrived. It doesn't matter how much I've spent on the visit either. This product has been a lifesaver. I just look up YouTube videos and follow the instructions. I just have myself a layered A-line bob, and it's one of the best cuts I've ever had. It seems like this product would be too good to be true, but if you're patient, it's super easy to use." —Michelle H
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
3. A phone sanitizer capable of killing up to 99.99% of bacteria with UV light so you can tuck yourself into bed and scroll through your phone for hours knowing there isn't any invisible grossness hiding on the screen.
It'll also work on other things you can fit inside, like eyeglasses!
Promising review: "What a perfect gadget for getting your phone clean. After touching who knows what while commuting to work, and it being that time of year everyone around you gets sick, this comes in handy. After the first use it looked great, and then I wiped it down with the sponge that came with it. I feel so much better about using my phone now." —Daily Ritual Boutique
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in six colors).
4. A bottle of Better Life Natural All-Purpose Cleaner created with chemical sensitivities in mind. This natural spray is safe enough to be used around kiddos and pets – without lacking in efficiency.
Promising review: "I was looking for a safe natural product that didn't have any ingredients requiring a hazardous waste disposal label. A lot of so-called 'natural' cleaners have ingredients that need an EPA use-and-disposal label. This doesn't.
It is strong enough to really go through grease and grime like a clear organic tornado. I haven't found anything that can't be cleaned with it yet. Plus it's odor-free. I feel comfortable spraying it in places where pets, children or myself in bare feet might absorb it by stepping in the residue. It's hard to get excited over cleaning spray but this deserves a level of excitement in my home." —Mark O.
Get two bottles from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A pack of Bottle Bright cleaning tablets capable of making your daily coffee thermas looking brand spankin' new. Stains are no match for these hard-working tablets.
Promising review: "Finished using it five minutes ago and it’s the best! My husband uses a Stanley thermos daily to take coffee to work. He tries to remember to rinse it out every day, but that doesn’t always happen. I got the package today, filled the thermos with water, dropped a tablet in, and let it sit. I promptly forgot about it for a few hours. Initially, I was disappointed when I dumped the water, as it was barely tinged brown. Then I put fresh water in, covered the top, shook it, and OMG. The crap that came out was disgusting, yet fascinating. I looked in the thermos and saw almost nothing but sparkly silver! There was a little crud left in the top third of the thermos, but it’s a really tall one, so I wasn’t surprised. Got the bottle brush, swished twice, and bam! All clean! No fumes, no smell, no nothing, just clean. I used to struggle cleaning it with baking soda, vinegar, the brush, soap, and elbow grease. Screw that. I will forever use only these tablets! Here’s to better tasting (and way less gross) coffee!" —BranchingOut
Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $8.
6. A Squatty Potty, which helps level your body to be in a more natural position, which makes a *huge* difference when you're going to the bathroom. Numb legs? Not anymore!
Promising review: "I've struggled with the #2 for the last couple of years. I've gone from Defecating Toxic Avenger to 'Dear GOD! I feel like I'm passing the Twin King Guardian Statues.' It's been a sphincter nightmare. No matter what I tried: prunes, more water, high fiber, Taco Bell, even White Castle — nothing was working. Usually, in a three-week interval, I'd get very sick and spend three to four hours going to the bathroom nine or ten times. After my sphincter would be tender and I'm damn near positive if this had gone on, it would be the end of me. Then I saw this. Decided to go ahead and plunk down the $25. By day two of using it I started to feel better and my cramps were gone. I swear to god, when I go on my next road trip, I'm taking the damn thing with me, and IDGAF if my friends laugh at me. This damn thing may have saved my health and possibly my life." —DJ_Malsidious
Get it from Amazon for $24.99. Not into the white plastic look? Check out a ghost acrylic version.
7. A Glow Recipe skincare product whose entire line is created with fruity, cruelty-free ingredients, like their popular Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask.
Glow Recipe is an Asian-owned skincare line inspired by K-beauty. Sarah Lee and Christine Chang started it in 2014 and made their appearance one Shark Tank in 2015 and received three investment offers.
"I can personally vouch for most everything in this line and am currently working my way through an extremely soothing bottle of Avocado Ceramide Redness Relief Serum (it's super gentle and feels great on my rosacea!). The Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser, Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask, and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops (none of which are pictured) are also fantastic! At this point, I think I've tried and liked most of the items." —Elizabeth Lilly
Promising review (for the Avocado mask): "Finally!! A product that helps my shadow under my eyes and puffiness plus lines! Will continue to buy." —statuss
Get them from Sephora: Papaya Sorbet Smoothing Enzyme Cleansing Balm for $32, Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer for $39, and Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask for $42; check out more items on Sephora here and the full line at Glow Recipe here.
8. A three-pack of Scrub Daddy sponges, which are *well* worth the hype. Don't just take it from us though — listen to the over 50,000 reviewers who think they're worth 5 stars too.
Promising review: "I used to save these little gems for 'special projects' (what projects, I don't know because I ended up not ever using them!). Then one day I decided 'what the heck, just use one in the sink for dishes, you can always buy more.' Lo and behold, I LOVE them! They remove food off of dishes more easily than a sponge and I just throw them in the top rack of the dishwasher and they come out spotless! They never smell and always rinse out nicely in between washings. These little gems even take off hard water build up from my shower doors! (I also use regular cleaners with them to do the trick.). I love these so much I bought a bunch and used them as stocking stuffers last Xmas! Everyone loves them!" —DivaGranny
Get three from Amazon for $9.98.
9. A pair of Vibes earplugs that will block out harmful noise and protect your precious ear drums without ruining the music, which is basically every concert goer's dream.
"I wore my pair at an arm hair-shaking EDM show and can report back that they work SO well." —Elizabeth Lilly
Promising review: "I love these!!! I have suffered from vertigo for the last five years and it is stirred up when I am exposed to loud sounds, but I don't let that stop me from doing what I love. When we decided to attend a three-day electronic music festival last year, I knew I was going to need earplugs. However those foam plugs you see everywhere, block out all sound and make you feel like you are in a tunnel, which would be terrible when you paid a lot of money to hear music. I purchased these and could not have been happier. They block out the sound at really high decibels, but still allow sound to go through. I could still hear the music and did not set my vertigo spinning. I would recommend these to anyone. I also wear them at frequent sporting events, which are also loud." —Julie B.
Get them from Amazon for $28.95.
10. A Beard King trimmings catcher you'll definitely appreciate if cleaning up rogue shaven facial hair laying around your bathroom sink is the bane of your existence.
Promising review: "My girlfriend bought this for me as a present. At first I was skeptical to use, but once I got my hands out it there was no going back. I use my Beard Bib anywhere two to four times a week and cannot live without it. Not only does this serve a big purpose in my trimming routine but now I no longer have to argue with my girlfriend about all the mess that I USED to create. Also, we ordered a beard oil recently and reached out to customer support about the different scents they offer, they were super helpful! Overall it has been an awesome experience and they’ve truly made me feel like a King!" —Timur
Get it from Amazon for $11.30+ (available in five colors).
11. A tube of Nerd Wax to help keep your glasses from scooting down your face throughout the day. It also works great on sunglasses and is the size of a tube of ChapStick, so you can bring it on all your adventures, too!
Promising review: "We saw this on Shark Tank, and thought we'd give it a shot. The Chapstick-sized tube is perfect for travel. Walking on a beach with sunglasses on, sweat makes them slide down. Just a couple of dabs of this Nerdwax keeps them in place. It also worked well keeping glasses up during snow blowing in a recent blizzard. So while I'd rather use it walking on a beach, it did the job when I was shoveling snow as well. Is it costly? Yes. But does it work? Yes!" —DeFelice Family
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A set of flexible Spatty Daddy spatulas that are ideal for anyone who always tries to use ALL of their product. That little bit of conditioner left in the bottle? That splat of lotion stuck to the bottom? We're not missing an ounce.
Promising review: "The face wash I use isn't the most economical, but nothing else works better for my skin. I got this to help get the remaining lotion out of the bottles that I was too cheap to throw out (I was running out of space in my shower...). This really gets it all out! Also used it with my other toiletries in my shower, and now I have so much room for activities! Read the dimension before you purchase; I thought I was getting these sleek spatulas, but you could hurt someone with the Spatty Daddy if you tried (not saying you should do that). Regardless of size, these work great!" —Zachary D.
Get them from Amazon for $9.99.
13. An impressive Michel Mercier detangling brush that touts 428 bristles (!!!) in 32 different heights to make tackling even the most knotted, unmanageable hair a breeze.
Promising review: "This detangled my hair in seconds. I have very tangled hair but this only takes about two to three strokes and that side/knot is out!!! You finish your hair in minutes. Very extremely knotty hair will take about seven to 15 minutes, but if you have only a knot and other little knots, it only takes about two to five minutes!" —❤️ Naomi ❤️
Get it from Amazon for $14.90 (available in three colors).
14. A HoodiePillow you'll be forever grateful for the next time you're traveling and want to get some shuteye. I mean, a cozy hood plus a pillow? You do the math.
15. A personalized Proven Skincare regimen that offers a three-minute quiz to determine which formula will work best for you based on your skin type, lifestyle, and environment.
Proven Skincare is Asian-owned and founded by Ming Zhao, who'd been told her skin is "difficult" and spent a lot of time and money in the pursuit of better skin, without satisfying results. Using co-founder Dr. Amy Yuan's scientific expertise, they developed The Skin Genome Project, which is really just fancy talk for the world's largest skincare database that helps tailor make a formula for customers. Plus, the items are cruelty-free! The quiz includes questions about how your skin feels after you take a shower and wake up, and how many glasses of water a day you average. So stuff that you can answer without being a skincare expert! Each set includes a cleanser, daily moisturizer, and night cream that'll work together like a dream. No more mixing and matching!
Take the quiz on Proven Skincare here.