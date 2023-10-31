BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Just 22 Things That’ll Make Your Home Feel Like A Straight-Up Hotel

    You'll fool everyone into thinking you majored in interior design (dw, we won't tell).

    Brittany Gibson
    by Brittany Gibson

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A chevron rug that'll effortlessly add playful, boho vibes and a whole lot of color to your living room. Tip: Pair it with some mid-century or minimalist furniture for a Pinterest-worthy look.

    Target

    Promising review: "Colorful and soft on your feet. Adds a splash of color to my laundry room. Love it." —Vicki

    Get it from Target for $15.59+ (available in seven sizes).

    2. A durable relaxed linen duvet cover set capable of becoming even softer after each wash. In other words, you'll wrap yourself up in this and probably never want to come out.

    Image of beige duvet cover set
    Joss & Main

    Promising review: "Beautiful organic linen. The color, fabric, and style are just beautiful." —Shelley

    Get it from Joss & Main for $498+ (available in sizes full–king and seven colors).

    3. A luxe eucalyptus silk Tencel pillowcase set harnessing hypoallergenic and antibacterial properties to help prevent acne and wrinkles while you get your beauty sleep.

    Goodful

    Get it from Goodful for $55+ (originally $59+; available in two sizes and seven colors).

    4. An outdoor wicker bar cart with a removable bucket for ice, sliding wine glass holders, storage spots for bottles, and plenty of counter space to get to mixin'! Poolside piña coladas, anyone? 

    Reviewer image of the outdoor bar cart with glasses
    Reviewer image of the outdoor bar cart next to a pool
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this bar cart, not only does it look beautiful but makes entertaining on patio very easy. We live in Florida and eat outdoors often. The color matched other outdoor furniture, it's very sturdy, and its compartments maximize its size. Had it put together in minutes!" —JEM

    Get it from Amazon for $199.99.

    5. An adorable set of three mini glass geometric terrariums touting little faux potted plants for you to line up on a shelf and smile at every now and then — 'cause you can never have too much greenery in your home (even if it's fake).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Love, love, love these! The succulents look real and are very high quality. Fast and easy to assemble. They came very well packaged and look great in the space." —Kindle Customer

    "Obsessed. These are beyond adorable and the perfect touch to my apartment. I love them!" —Anthony Locascio

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in two colors).

    6. A unique, dimmable12-light linear chandelier featuring bubble-like glass shades to serve as a whimsical piece of decor all your house guests will be oohing and ahhing about.

    Image of white and black chandelier
    Joss & Main

    Promising review: "Love this chandelier so much! So different from the ceiling fan we had for years. Great quality, at an affordable price, and easy installation." —Julie

    Get it from Joss & Main for $550.

    7. A decorative set of bathroom towels ticking the boxes of being lightweight, ~aesthetically pleasing~, and woven with premium organic cotton (aka SO soft).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "No complaints, thinner than normal towels but really fine and absorbent enough. The best part is how SOFT they are! I LOVE the softness. So much nicer than regular towels. Also, they dry fast. I don't put them in the dryer, and they are dry in no time and not wrinkled at all or crunchy like a regular towel would be if you air dry it." —S. mclain

    Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 12 colors).

    8. A small round table with a shelf to situate at the end of your sofa or between two chairs so your snacks are always conveniently within reach.

    Image of the brown table
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "So glad I purchased this table. It’s sturdy, beautiful, and fits perfectly in a small space. I put it between two recliners, and it’s exactly what I was looking for!" —Debra Higgins

    "We bought two of these tables and love them! They were super easy to assemble, and they are sturdy. We went with the grey wood look and have gotten so many compliments on how nice they look. Great buy, great price!" —Kathy

    Get it from Amazon for $48.59+ (available in three colors).

    9. A loveseat for the S.O.s who are in the market for a new, plush spot to make out. This one's got you covered, babes.

    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely love! It came built together and just had to put the legs on. Super cute and love the color. Brings my room together." —Aliona

    Get it from Target for $367.99+ (originally $459.99; available in three colors).

    10. Some four-piece wall art sets available in a myriad of designs from sea turtles and starfish to monster trucks and makeup — whatever tickles your fancy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "The print quality of these exceeded my expectations. I wanted a cheaper canvas set that was affordable buts still looked good. These are definitely the right choice. The colors are vibrant and well done. They work great with my whole bathroom theme, which is beach themed, and they fit in well on the one blank wall I had. Definitely well worth every dime spent. These would make a great gift idea. Great value." —¤♤♡◇♧□○°

    "I bought these for my bathroom because they look like a real painting but won’t get ruined by shower steam. The image isn’t blurry, the colors are bright, and the art is printed on good-quality canvas. They’re held together with a good under mount wood frame. It came with wall hangers and a tape measure!" —Jenn

    Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%; available in six sizes and 19 designs).

    11. A small round storage ottoman taking up minimal space while providing you with a spot to tuck away the TV remote, a few books, or even a small pillow.

    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I have never given a glowing review, but this ottoman deserves it. I absolutely love it, it's perfect for my guest room and stores extra blankets. This ottoman is very sturdy, enough to sit on to put socks and shoes on or to just sit on it to look out a window. Very, very nice woven type material, and it looks expensive but is not. You won't be sorry." —Lynda Peterson

    "I needed something to fill this corner and hold the decorative pillows that never manage to make it back on the bed! This is the ivory color. I bought two, and I use the other as a seat for my vanity. Very comfortable. Love, love!!" —Debo

    Get it from Amazon for $73.39+ (available in seven colors).

    12. A Sunday Citizen duvet cover crafted with 100% bamboo that'll be any hot sleeper's ~dream~. Not only is it super breathable and sweat-wicking, but it's also SO soft. You're welcome in advance.

    Image of white duvet cover
    Image of blue duvet cover
    Goodful

    Get it from Goodful for $165+ (available in sizes queen–king and seven colors – not all sizes available in all colors).

    13. Or a reversible microfiber Wade Logan duvet cover set complete with a zipper closure and a clipped jacquard design that'll add a sophisticated yet playful flair anywhere you put it.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful and soft as butter. I bought two twin sets and two full sets my rental property. Great reviews from my guests." —Todd

    Get it from Wayfair for $30.99+ (originally $42.99+; available in sizes twin–king and 21 colors).

    14. An abstract ceramic tabletop statue for anyone who wants to add a fun and artsy touch to their living space. You know hotels always have funky decor — now your space can, too.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this beautiful piece. It’s sturdy, well made, and adds to any room. Buy it. You won’t be disappointed!" —Amazon Customer

    "Love it! It looks so expensive, and I get a lot of compliments on it." —Joan Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $22.49+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).

    15. A super cozy tufted chaise lounge to add a dash of mod flair to your living space while also serving as your new go-to spot to get lost in a TikTok hole.

    Three images of a gray, blue, and
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It is better than expected. It is one of the most comfortable things we’ve ever laid on. Got it for our movie room and it is absolutely perfect! Would highly recommend!" —Indigo

    Get it from Wayfair for $379.99+ (originally $499.99; available in three colors).

    16. A gorgeous TV stand complete with sliding barn-style doors and an optional electric fireplace insert to provide some warmth for an extra dose of coziness.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I am obsessed with this! The fireplace gives off a nice amount of heat, and the flame looks real. The instructions were legit the most well-written and easy-to-understand instructions I’ve ever seen, and I have put together a lot of furniture! The doors slide effortlessly, and it’s so stylish. Similar products, even at cheaper furniture stores, are at least triple the price. It wasn’t too hard to assemble, so it’s very worth it. Buy this!!!" —DAWN W.

    "We are absolutely obsessed with this piece! It totally fits our farmhouse living room theme, and for the price...you can't beat it! Super sturdy, and I love how the doors can either slide into the center or on the sides. I get tons of compliments when people come over, as it is the focal center of our living space. Highly recommend!" —Kaili Bankowski

    Get it from Amazon for $289.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save $15; available in two styles and six colors).

    17. Some dimmable and bendable LED vanity mirror lights ideal for lining your mirror with to add some ~glam~ to the room.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Just the extra light I needed in my dark bathroom. I love that it is dimmable so I can lower it and have ambient light while soaking in the tub." —Deanna

    "Best purchase ever. This product is amazing. I needed more light to put my makeup on when at my vanity. This product was affordable and had good reviews, so I gave it a try. Installation was easy. The adhesive was great. It even came with adhesive to hide the cord around the plug-in for a clean look. But the best part was the amount of light it puts out. It was as bright as a sunny day. I can see great. Also, it’s on a dimmer if you prefer something not as bright. I love this product!" —stacey

    Get them from Amazon for $16.99.

    18. A sleek and convenient three-way-touch dimmable lamp that lets you change the brightness by tapping its metal base. No knob-turning or string-pulling required.

    Reviewer image of the silver lamp
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "My sister and I both loved these lamps so much that we ordered two more. Now we have five total in our house. Anyone who is looking for lamps should check out these lamps. THEY ARE FANTASTIC!!" —Chicago Bear Lover

    "Perfect on the table behind my sofa. I love that it has three levels of light. The lighting is just right for reading at a bright level and just the right light at a lower level when watching a movie." —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in nine colors).

    19. A rust-proof wall-mounted towel ring because your fav hand towels deserve to be displayed in proper fashion — aka on sturdy stainless steel rings.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Awesome quality. Looks really expensive, like Restoration Hardware expensive. It’s heavy and sturdy. The material is top-notch. Looks fabulous! Love love it. Best decision to go with this purchase." —moo

    "I replaced a $50 name-brand towel ring in my Airbnb, but this one may be one of the best values on Amazon. I wish I found it sooner and was considering buying a few more and replacing the existing ones in my other Airbnbs because it looks so great. It installs easily, but more importantly, once installed, the bracket and little screws that hold it onto the bracket maintain a very tight and sturdy hold. I expect this to last a long time without having to adjust it. Tip: Use toggle anchors, rather than the plastic ones if installing in drywall...it may stay there forever!" —kaord89

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four colors).

    20. A gorgeous sunburst wall mirror boasting an antique gold finish and beveled glass just begging to be complimented time and time again. Plus, you could fool anyone into thinking you spent *way* more on this little number than you really did.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I ended up being pleasantly surprised! It’s so much more beautiful in person than in pictures, and I’m obsessed with it. Only “imperfection” that it had was a slight bend on one tiny part of the mirror, but it easily bends back into place so that was no issue. And the best part, of course, is that it was inexpensive! Buy it!!!!" —Addison

    "I have been looking for a few weeks to find a mirror to complement our mid-century modern decor. This mirror fits the bill perfectly in color and style!! Just what I had been looking for!! It came VERY securely wrapped...took me more time to get it out of the box than to put it up…haha! Love it!!" —dreamweaver

    Get it from Amazon for $58.23.

    21. A sleek glass table available as a rectangular or square coffee table, side table, and console table, which makes matching everything in your living room sooo much easier.

    Image of reviewer&#x27;s matching tables
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have the coffee table already and recently decided to get the matching console and end tables. Delivery was great, and the best part, EASY to assemble — it comes with its own Allen wrench. If I can’t put these together, which is saying a lot, then so can you. Great for my small living space, and I love having a bottom shelf on each table for my knickknacks. Overall, it’s a great buy, looks nice, has simplistic lines, and many color options for your decor — I went with the silver satin finish. So what are you waiting for? Get it! Have no regrets and love the pieces I have purchased." —K. Lewis

    Get it from Amazon for $113+ (available in six lengths, four styles, and five colors).

    22. And a standing arc floor lamp designed with LED lighting radiating an undeniably chic, warm white light that'll tie together the whole room. Plus, you can choose whether you want one, two, or three lights on at a time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This light is so easy to put together. The quality is outstanding. You are able to choose one or three lights on at a time. Would highly recommend" —Terry Iacaria

    "I’m obsessed with this floor lamp! It lightens a dark corner with a lot of style. Perfect lampshades have a texture that creates an even more expensive look." —Londa Vaughn

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%; available in two colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.