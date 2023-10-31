Just 22 Things That’ll Make Your Home Feel Like A Straight-Up Hotel

1. A chevron rug that'll effortlessly add playful, boho vibes and a whole lot of color to your living room. Tip: Pair it with some mid-century or minimalist furniture for a Pinterest-worthy look.
2. A durable relaxed linen duvet cover set capable of becoming even softer after each wash. In other words, you'll wrap yourself up in this and probably never want to come out.
3. A luxe eucalyptus silk Tencel pillowcase set harnessing hypoallergenic and antibacterial properties to help prevent acne and wrinkles while you get your beauty sleep.
4. An outdoor wicker bar cart with a removable bucket for ice, sliding wine glass holders, storage spots for bottles, and plenty of counter space to get to mixin'! Poolside piña coladas, anyone?
Promising review: "I love this bar cart, not only does it look beautiful but makes entertaining on patio very easy. We live in Florida and eat outdoors often. The color matched other outdoor furniture, it's very sturdy, and its compartments maximize its size. Had it put together in minutes!" —JEM
5. An adorable set of three mini glass geometric terrariums touting little faux potted plants for you to line up on a shelf and smile at every now and then — 'cause you can never have too much greenery in your home (even if it's fake).
6. A unique, dimmable12-light linear chandelier featuring bubble-like glass shades to serve as a whimsical piece of decor all your house guests will be oohing and ahhing about.
7. A decorative set of bathroom towels ticking the boxes of being lightweight, ~aesthetically pleasing~, and woven with premium organic cotton (aka SO soft).
8. A small round table with a shelf to situate at the end of your sofa or between two chairs so your snacks are always conveniently within reach.
9. A loveseat for the S.O.s who are in the market for a new, plush spot to make out. This one's got you covered, babes.
10. Some four-piece wall art sets available in a myriad of designs from sea turtles and starfish to monster trucks and makeup — whatever tickles your fancy.
11. A small round storage ottoman taking up minimal space while providing you with a spot to tuck away the TV remote, a few books, or even a small pillow.
12. A Sunday Citizen duvet cover crafted with 100% bamboo that'll be any hot sleeper's ~dream~. Not only is it super breathable and sweat-wicking, but it's also SO soft. You're welcome in advance.
13. Or a reversible microfiber Wade Logan duvet cover set complete with a zipper closure and a clipped jacquard design that'll add a sophisticated yet playful flair anywhere you put it.
14. An abstract ceramic tabletop statue for anyone who wants to add a fun and artsy touch to their living space. You know hotels always have funky decor — now your space can, too.
15. A super cozy tufted chaise lounge to add a dash of mod flair to your living space while also serving as your new go-to spot to get lost in a TikTok hole.
Promising review: "It is better than expected. It is one of the most comfortable things we’ve ever laid on. Got it for our movie room and it is absolutely perfect! Would highly recommend!" —Indigo
16. A gorgeous TV stand complete with sliding barn-style doors and an optional electric fireplace insert to provide some warmth for an extra dose of coziness.
17. Some dimmable and bendable LED vanity mirror lights ideal for lining your mirror with to add some ~glam~ to the room.
18. A sleek and convenient three-way-touch dimmable lamp that lets you change the brightness by tapping its metal base. No knob-turning or string-pulling required.
19. A rust-proof wall-mounted towel ring because your fav hand towels deserve to be displayed in proper fashion — aka on sturdy stainless steel rings.
20. A gorgeous sunburst wall mirror boasting an antique gold finish and beveled glass just begging to be complimented time and time again. Plus, you could fool anyone into thinking you spent *way* more on this little number than you really did.
21. A sleek glass table available as a rectangular or square coffee table, side table, and console table, which makes matching everything in your living room sooo much easier.
22. And a standing arc floor lamp designed with LED lighting radiating an undeniably chic, warm white light that'll tie together the whole room. Plus, you can choose whether you want one, two, or three lights on at a time.
