This Infant Might Be The First Baby In The World Without A Government-Official Gender

In what could be the first case in the world, Canadian officials have issued a baby named Searyl Alti a health card without a gender marker.

Kori Doty, a non-binary transgender person who identifies as neither male nor female, gave birth to Searyl in November and has been battling to keep the eight-month old's gender off all British Columbia government records ever since.

The health card has a "U" in the space for "sex", which could stand for "unassigned" or "undetermined." However, officials refused to issue a birth certificate without a gender.

"We’re not actually asking to have anyone’s ID changed against their will. We’re just asking to change the structure of how identification, particularly the birth certificate, starts out,” Doty told CKNW News. (Doty did not immediately respond to an interview request from BuzzFeed News.)



British Columbia is believed to be the first public authority to issue an official card without a marked gender. At least two other Canadian provinces, Ontario and Alberta, are now also considering offering a third, non-binary option on government documents.

Human rights lawyer barbara findlay, who stylizes her name without capital letters, said the gender-less health card surprisingly arrived in the mail and that it is "a big deal and a major step forward."



"It is recognizing that the state has no business certifying a child's sex at birth," findlay told BuzzFeed News. "It is something that is private and that might change."

findlay is working with Doty, a member of the Gender-Free ID Coalition, on fighting the Vital Statistics Agency's decision to refuse a birth certificate for Searyl without a gender, arguing that it violates the baby's rights to "life, liberty and security of the person, to freedom of expression, and to equality under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms."

Doty gave birth to Searyl at a friend's house, bypassing the genital medical inspection that doctors use to assign a child's sex.

