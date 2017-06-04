These Are The Victims Of The London Bridge Terror Attack

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

A Canadian woman named Christine Archibald was the first victim named in Saturday's terror attack in London that left at least seven people dead and dozens more injured.

Archibald was from Castlegar, British Columbia, and worked in a homeless shelter before moving to Europe to be with her fiancé, according to her family.

In a statement released by the government, her family said Archibald “would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.”