These Are The Victims Of The London Bridge Terror Attack

At least seven people died and more than 48 were injured after a van drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and people at a nearby restaurant were stabbed.

Posted on
Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

A Canadian woman named Christine Archibald was the first victim named in Saturday's terror attack in London that left at least seven people dead and dozens more injured.

Archibald was from Castlegar, British Columbia, and worked in a homeless shelter before moving to Europe to be with her fiancé, according to her family.

In a statement released by the government, her family said Archibald “would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.”

BREAKING NEWS: Canadian victim killed in #LondonTerrorAttack identified as Chrissy Archibald of Castlegar, B.C. Fam… https://t.co/q3YDUmPL13

"She lived this belief, working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death."

No other victims have yet been identified.

This is a developing story and more victims will be added as they are identified. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

