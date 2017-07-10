Massive Fire Rips Through London's Camden Market

An ABC video posted by The Guardian shows a section of Camden Market being consumed by flames.

Dozens of firefighters were battling a massive blaze that ripped through London's Camden Lock Market on Sunday night, destroying several floors and a roof of a building within the venue.

We now have ten fire engines and over 70 firefighters dealing with the #Camden Lock Market fire. Please avoid the a… https://t.co/rbLbJteqXp

The London Fire Brigade said more than 70 firefighters and 10 trucks had been deployed to fight the blaze at the popular tourist destination in north London.

In a statement, officials said that the fire had reached three stories and the roof of a building. Authorities did not release any information about what caused the fire, or whether there were any injuries.

"Police were called on Monday at 12.10 a.m. to Camden Lock Market to reports of a fire," a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman told the Telegraph. "London Fire Brigade were already at the scene when officers arrived. It is unknown at this stage if any persons are injured, we await update."

The open-air market, which includes more than 1,000 shops, restaurants, and music venues, was closed when the fire broke out.