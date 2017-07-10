Massive Fire Rips Through London's Camden Market

Dozens of firefighters were battling a massive blaze that ripped through London's Camden Lock Market on Sunday night, destroying several floors and a roof of a building within the venue.
An ABC video posted by The Guardian shows a section of Camden Market being consumed by flames.
The London Fire Brigade said more than 70 firefighters and 10 trucks had been deployed to fight the blaze at the popular tourist destination in north London.
In a statement, officials said that the fire had reached three stories and the roof of a building. Authorities did not release any information about what caused the fire, or whether there were any injuries.
"Police were called on Monday at 12.10 a.m. to Camden Lock Market to reports of a fire," a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman told the Telegraph. "London Fire Brigade were already at the scene when officers arrived. It is unknown at this stage if any persons are injured, we await update."
The open-air market, which includes more than 1,000 shops, restaurants, and music venues, was closed when the fire broke out.
The firefighters finally got the fire under control at around 3.20 a.m., but officials said that teams would be "damping down" the blaze into the morning.
Witnesses at the scene shared footage and images of huge flames and pillars of smoke enveloping part of the market.
“In just a few minutes the flames went from nothing to absolutely everywhere," Danny Judge, who was working at the Lockside Lounge bar overlooking the market, told the Sun. “It spread so quickly and the heat was intense. Security quickly started evacuating people from the bar — there was just a sense of shock."
It is the second major fire to break out in London in less than a month, coming on the heels of the fire at Grenfell Tower in north Kensington that killed at least 80 people in June.
