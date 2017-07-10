Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Massive Fire Rips Through London's Camden Market

About 70 firefighters battled massive flames Sunday night at one of London's most popular tourist spots.

Posted on
Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Dozens of firefighters were battling a massive blaze that ripped through London's Camden Lock Market on Sunday night, destroying several floors and a roof of a building within the venue.

ABC/The Guardian

An ABC video posted by The Guardian shows a section of Camden Market being consumed by flames.

The London Fire Brigade said more than 70 firefighters and 10 trucks had been deployed to fight the blaze at the popular tourist destination in north London.

We now have ten fire engines and over 70 firefighters dealing with the #Camden Lock Market fire. Please avoid the a… https://t.co/rbLbJteqXp
London Fire Brigade @LondonFire

We now have ten fire engines and over 70 firefighters dealing with the #Camden Lock Market fire. Please avoid the a… https://t.co/rbLbJteqXp

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a statement, officials said that the fire had reached three stories and the roof of a building. Authorities did not release any information about what caused the fire, or whether there were any injuries.

"Police were called on Monday at 12.10 a.m. to Camden Lock Market to reports of a fire," a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman told the Telegraph. "London Fire Brigade were already at the scene when officers arrived. It is unknown at this stage if any persons are injured, we await update."

The open-air market, which includes more than 1,000 shops, restaurants, and music venues, was closed when the fire broke out.

The firefighters finally got the fire under control at around 3.20 a.m., but officials said that teams would be "damping down" the blaze into the morning.

The #CamdenMarket fire is now under control but crews will be damping down into the morning © @CamdenJohnny Latest:… https://t.co/G5TfN0Tdw9
London Fire Brigade @LondonFire

The #CamdenMarket fire is now under control but crews will be damping down into the morning © @CamdenJohnny Latest:… https://t.co/G5TfN0Tdw9

Reply Retweet Favorite

Witnesses at the scene shared footage and images of huge flames and pillars of smoke enveloping part of the market.

huge fire in #Camden market
Savannah Paradise @savannahloveldr

huge fire in #Camden market

Reply Retweet Favorite
Camden Market, what next for London.😟
Fight till the end! @rayray6666

Camden Market, what next for London.😟

Reply Retweet Favorite

“In just a few minutes the flames went from nothing to absolutely everywhere," Danny Judge, who was working at the Lockside Lounge bar overlooking the market, told the Sun. “It spread so quickly and the heat was intense. Security quickly started evacuating people from the bar — there was just a sense of shock."

Camden market is on fire.
Jack Dawkins @JackDawkinsAD

Camden market is on fire.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It is the second major fire to break out in London in less than a month, coming on the heels of the fire at Grenfell Tower in north Kensington that killed at least 80 people in June.

This is a developing story. Follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews