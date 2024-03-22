Everyone loves a good wedding! Witnessing the commitment between two people can be incredibly heartwarming and emotional. Plus, there is the reception, which means food, drinks, dancing, and a many-a-toasts.
However, sometimes weddings don't go exactly as planned and just become complete disasters. Recently, I came across an old Reddit thread where user reddit_userr was curious about those type of weddings when they asked: "What is the worst thing you've ever seen happen at a wedding?"
Needless to say, things going horribly wrong at weddings is not that uncommon, and the thread got over 16.9k comments. Below are some of the top and best responses:
1. "I worked weddings for a living and once saw the best man get loaded, give a speech, and profess his love of the bride and how they had slept together two nights before. Open bar: 1; best man: 0."
2. "Divorced father of the groom started up about how much better his new wife was compared to his old wife, during his speech. On and on and the qualities of Asian women vs. white women. I've never looked at my shoes so hard in my life."
3. "I was at a wedding where the best man got up and explained how important this speech was to him, because even though he has a stutter and public speaking is very hard for him, the groom had picked him. It immediately became clear that his stutter was severe, but everyone of course looked at each other like, 'Isn't this amazing, what a touching moment.' It felt like a movie moment as he struggled forward into what we all assumed would be a poignant speech."
"However, it quickly became clear that this was indeed one of the worst best man speeches of all time, with him referencing exes, sex stories, jokes about the groom's small dick, and how hot he thought the bride was. But of course, it was all coming out slow, with a noticeable stutter that made everything much, much worse. At the end, everyone was mortified except for him. He looked incredibly proud."
4. "The sister of the bride who wasn't invited showed up drunk and got in a fight with the bride until the father of the bride broke it up by putting the sister in a chokehold and dragging her out of the venue. The bride was surprisingly fine afterwards. Source: I'm a wedding caterer."
5. "At a cousin's wedding, my uncle was smashed and thought he'd had a stroke in the bathroom as he couldn't straighten himself. Turned out he'd buttoned his waistcoat to his trousers and couldn't stand up."
6. "The bride fainted and hit her head hard enough to go to the hospital in an ambulance. It was no refunds, so they amazingly still had the reception. Pretty subdued. We had a few drinks and just left."
7. "My mother-in-law handed out an EP of my now sister-in-law to as many guests as she could and threw a fit in the middle of the dance floor later that night because I didn’t let her daughter sing with the band or karaoke. Her exact words were, 'How dare you make today all about you.' It was MY wedding day."
8. "Bride never showed up. My cousin was the groom and had about 500 people in attendance. He got on the mic and said there's no bride, so we had the party anyway. He married someone else two years later."
9. "One of my bridesmaids brought an uninvited date (she said she didn’t need a plus-one then, showed up with some guy she had just met), then f'd him in the bridal suite while we were having cocktails, and drank the whole bottle of champagne and plate of fruit that my husband and I had in there for after the wedding."
10. "Bride face planted followed by a girdle breaking, which led to the dress ripping."
11. "The groom was drinking heavily, and by the time the cake was supposed to be cut, he was passed out at the back of the room. The bride was crying hysterically. Dad stepped in and cut the cake with the bride."
12. "For the bouquet toss, a middle-aged guy forced his middle-aged girlfriend out onto the floor, then stood by her so she couldn't leave. The bouquet was caught by an excited little girl. The guy proceeded to yank the bouquet out of the little girl's hands, gave it to his middle-aged girlfriend, then ran off the floor cheering loudly to high-five one of his buddies. The little girl ran away crying."
13. "I went to a wedding recently, and the groom is from Mexico. His entire family was absent from the wedding because half of them were affected by an earthquake and the other half were nervous about traveling to the US in general. Halfway through the reception, the DJ turns on the Rocky theme song, gets on the mic, and says something along the lines of, 'We wanted to do something special for the happy couple because they are so special, so here you go...' Simultaneously, a foldable wall was being lifted slowly into the air to reveal something."
"The groom began weeping, and people were clapping, all assuming it would be his family behind the divider to surprise him. It ended up being the dessert table...that they paid for...that was planned anyway. It was pretty heartbreaking to watch."
—[deleted]
14. "Bride's stepmother and mother got into a fight. Stepmother bit the mother. Wedding came to a screeching halt."
15. "Was at a wedding this summer. The groom's family absolutely tore their son/brother apart during the speeches. They didn't say one loving thing, and went on to talk about all the mistakes he made during this life. The worst thing they brought up was how he was responsible for a car accident that put someone in a coma. I was cringing. Oh, and one more travesty: Dinner wasn't served until 10 p.m."
16. "There was, like, an 8-year-old boy who had loads of confetti in his hand so I didn't think much of it; turns out he thought it was sugar paper and ate all of it. He then proceeded to projectile vomit everywhere through the middle of the ceremony. Was one of the funniest and most disgusting moments of my life."
17. "Mother of the groom showed up in white. Bride took her shopping weeks before and thought they had found a blue dress that made MOG look beautiful. I wish to this day I had thought to spill my wine on her and force her to change."
18. "This was one of my best friends' wedding. The groom got so drunk that he straight-up disappeared from the reception. Shit got real awkward when it was time for the wedding to be OVER. The venue was kicking us out, and the bride and groom were supposed to take off in their vintage car and drive off to their honeymoon suite. The music went off, lights went on, and it turned into the guests searching for the damn groom. My husband finally found him in the parking lot basically face down on his lips."
"He helped him back into the wedding which was basically the most awkward walk of shame past the bride's glaring dad and grandfather. The groom was too drunk to drive; bride's grandfather drove them to the hotel suite (which was a 30-minute drive). My friend (the bride) later told me that when they got in the room, her new husband passed out cold on the bed, and she had to wander the halls in her wedding dress looking for someone to unhook her dress for her so she could get out of it. :-("
—[deleted]
19. "I went to a wedding in a huge manor house on a cliff overlooking the ocean. The house was lit up by big floodlights in the floor pointing up at the house. When it got dark, some guests ran inside to the bar/dance floor and shouted at people to come outside and look."
"A man and a woman, who met for the first time at the wedding, were having sex below one of the floodlights but didn't realize that their gyrations were being projected 50 feet high onto the side of the house! A perfect shadow of two people having sex. They were very embarrassed when they found out."
20. "Friends' wedding a few years ago. The DJ had screens up for slideshows of the bride and groom that were played during some of the songs. Fine. DJ's screensaver was Girls Gone Wild-style videos. We saw lots of boobs on those screens."
21. "Brother and sister-in-law thought it would be fun to have their dogs walked down the aisle after their flower girl spread the flower petals. The dogs thought midway down the aisle was the perfect place for a shitting photo-op on the white runner."
22. "Ex-boyfriend of the bride got super drunk at the reception and started rambling loudly (heard by half the reception hall) about how the marriage was wrong and how she was the love of his life. He was there with his then new (presumably imminently ex) girlfriend. Who the hell knows why she invited him."
23. "I was an attendant in my best friend's wedding. Her father walked her down the aisle, and while he was not visibly drunk, he had a hard time walking behind her to sit in the pew. He stepped on her dress ripping it from her back down to her ass (her thong was red). They had to stop the wedding so that she could find safety pins."
24. "During the best man speech, the best man proposed to the maid of honor. The bride and groom DID NOT know this was going to happen — no one did — and they totally stole the night from them. Now the best man and maid of honor are in the process of divorcing."
25. And lastly, "At the reception, the bride received a tip to go out to the parking lot where she found her new husband making out with his ex-girlfriend. The ensuing fight came inside the hall, and the party screeched to a halt. Both families were displeased and stuck him with A LOT of bills. We kept our gift."
You can read the original thread on Reddit.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.