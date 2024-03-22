18. "This was one of my best friends' wedding. The groom got so drunk that he straight-up disappeared from the reception. Shit got real awkward when it was time for the wedding to be OVER. The venue was kicking us out, and the bride and groom were supposed to take off in their vintage car and drive off to their honeymoon suite. The music went off, lights went on, and it turned into the guests searching for the damn groom. My husband finally found him in the parking lot basically face down on his lips."

"He helped him back into the wedding which was basically the most awkward walk of shame past the bride's glaring dad and grandfather. The groom was too drunk to drive; bride's grandfather drove them to the hotel suite (which was a 30-minute drive). My friend (the bride) later told me that when they got in the room, her new husband passed out cold on the bed, and she had to wander the halls in her wedding dress looking for someone to unhook her dress for her so she could get out of it. :-("



—[deleted]