13.

"My first job was as a dishwasher at a small cafe. One morning a huge container of glop was sitting on my work area. I worked around it and cleaned and dried everything I could. An hour went by. I ignored the thing for as long as I could. Finally, I had to deal with it so I scraped all the gray mush into the sink and scoured and polished the stupid thing. Only then did the owner bustle in and say, 'Where's the soup?' I was embarrassed, the owner was mad, there was no soup du jour, but nobody tried storing food in the 'to be washed' section ever again."