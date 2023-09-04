    People Are Sharing Their Childhood Experiences That Would Leave Young People Today Scratching Their Heads

    If you've ever used a pencil to fix a cassette tape, then this post is a safe space.

    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're over 30, then you know there are a ton of things that instantly age us when we say them out loud to younger people. For example, saying you remember celebrating birthdays at Discovery Zone will probably get you a big "what's that?" response from a young person today.

    Kids playing
    Michael L Abramson / Getty Images

    Recently, Reddit user mark30322 was curious about those moments when they asked: "Without saying your age, name something you remember from your childhood that younger people would just not understand."

    &quot;Without saying your age, name something you remember from your childhood that younger people would just not understand.&quot;
    mark30322 / Via reddit.com

    Well, hundreds of people replied with things from their childhood that don't make any sense today. Here are the top and best comments:

    1. "Hours spent with your finger hovering over the 'record' button to record your favorite song off the radio onto cassette. Also hoping the DJ shuts up so he doesn’t ruin it."

    Cassette tapes next to a boombox
    Thicha Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    booluigi1971

    "Memories and so many mixtapes. 🥰"

    Pensta13

    2. "Test pattern on the TV, right after the national anthem at midnight."

    A test screen
    Csa-printstock / Getty Images

    Raerae1360

    “We now conclude our broadcast day.”

    ThisEffinGuy75

    3. "Being able to free roam for miles away from home after school without your parents having a clue where you are."

    A kid riding a bike
    Shanina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    thatpaulschofield

    "Be home before the first streetlight comes on!"

    FlutterbyFlower

    4. "Germany was two countries."

    A map showing old Germany
    Cesar Okada / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    PrimordialPoet

    "Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia existed."

    squirrellytoday

    5. "Having to fine-tune the TV antenna after you selected the channel."

    An antenna TV
    Grassetto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    working_class_tired

    "Rabbit ears on the TV set. Standing in weird positions by the TV to get the right signal to see and hear your shows clearly."

    molsmama

    6. "Dialing the phone to call for local time and temperatures."

    A woman on a house phone
    Artmood Visualz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    mikeynerd

    "Ha! And calling the library to get some obscure fact."

    tidder-emanresu

    7. "You Can't Do That on Television."

    Kids covered in slime
    Carleton Productions / courtesy Everett Collection

    desrevermi

    "LOL, I wasn't allowed to watch that because, 'If it's not allowed on TV, then it's probably inappropriate.' Pretty sure my parents just thought it was juvenile."

    ISwearIUsedToBeSmart

    8. "The Archies records on the Sugar Crisp cereal box."

    &quot;Free Record&quot;
    ebay.com

    radiotsar

    "I remember those cardboard 45s."

    TrekRelic1701

    9. "Six to eight weeks for delivery."

    A man delivering a package
    Klh49 / Getty Images

    The_Shallot_Knight

    "And cash on delivery?! Why do you trust me???"

    colnross

    10. "A pencil can rewind music."

    A pencil in a cassette tape
    Oksana Shufrych / Getty Images

    lonely-day

    "A pencil was also used to repair music."

    churchill7s

    11. "Calling the movie theater to get showtimes."

    &quot;Call 444-FILM&quot;
    FT Depot / Via youtube.com

    pygmeedancer

    "HELLO! And welcome to MovieFone!"

    K-Dub59

    12. "Cracker Jacks! When I was little, there were amazing prizes in the boxes. Once I got a tiny plastic elephant that you snapped together from the parts. It had a wheel on the bottom and a mahout riding on its back, and when you rolled it along, the mahout went up and down. Later they dropped the prizes in favor of stupid stickers, and now they just include a piece of paper with a link to a lame online game."

    A Cracker Jack box
    ebay.com

    BSB8728

    "Had Cracker Jacks on Friday...very disappointing. 😕😔"

    jboriqua

    13. "Going to the corner store by yourself at age 6 to buy cigarettes for your parents."

    A parent with their kid at a pharmacy
    H. Armstrong Roberts / Getty Images

    Ok-Elk-6087

    "My mom used to write me a note."

    PleasantJules

    14. "We had a TV made of wood."

    Kids in front of the TV
    H. Armstrong Roberts / Getty Images

    Scrumpy-Steve

    "And it was a black and white picture."

    Beneficial_Being_721

    15. "Rotary telephones."

    Someone using a rotary telephone
    Harold M. Lambert / Getty Images

    RestaurantValuable61

    "And people with those terrible numbers that had a lot of nines and zeros! The excruciating time spent waiting for the rotary phone after a zero was dialed. Aaargh!"

    random321abc

    16. "Saturday morning cartoons."

    Cartoons
    Hanna-barbera / Â©Hanna-Barbera/Courtesy Everett Collection

    931634

    "The ONLY reason to get up early on a Saturday. If we were lucky, we had from 7 a.m. to 1p.m. of uninterrupted cartoons and shows."

    Piotr-Rasputin

    17. "Fotomats. Having to drive up to pick up photos from our vacation."

    A Fotomat
    Thomas Mcgovern / Getty Images

    This_IsNot_ALoveSong

    "And paying a surcharge for express photo service. One hour!!! The technology!!! But seriously, I loved getting photos developed."

    drinkmaxcoffee

    18. "Sticking your finger in the coin return of pay phones and vending machines to see if anybody left some change."

    A payphone
    Neal Mcneil / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    mikebattaglia_com

    "And only finding a wad of chewed gum."

    timmm21

    19. "It was f'ing game-changing when my parents brought home a typewriter that had correction tape."

    A typewriter
    wengseng oa / Via youtube.com

    ISwearIUsedToBeSmart

    "Electronic typewriters. 😎"

    rottingpigcarcass

    20. "Paying for something ONCE and keeping it forever."

    A washing machine
    Randy Hansen/ Facebook / Via Facebook: photo

    El_Has

    "Quality items!!!"

    random321abc

    21. "I remember my parents had a 'VHS rewinder,' it was a machine thats only purpose was to rewind VHS tapes. That's how we binge-watched back in the day. Popped a movie out of the VCR; after it was done, it went into the rewinder. While the new tape went into the VCR."

    A VHS rewinder
    ebay.com

    EatSteel63

    “Please be kind, rewind”

    FieldOfScreamQueens

    22. "Programming the VCR. The number of times I missed the beginning or end of Dawson's Creek (which aired on Friday nights in New Zealand) is horror young people will never have to endure."

    Someone putting a VHS into the VCR
    Axeiz77 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    IsThisAUserName86

    "And reprogramming everything if the power failed."

    M1lud

    23. And lastly, "Get off the phone, I need to use the computer!"

    &quot;Dialing progress&quot;
    tenor.com

    Neiot

    "Dear god, I can hear the dial-up sound."

    Ok-Supermarket-1414

    You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit.

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.