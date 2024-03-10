10. "I was visiting my paternal grandmother on her deathbed (she had a terminal illness) along with my father and two younger sisters, when she asked to talk to me privately for a few minutes. My father and sisters left the room so we could talk about whatever she wanted to talk about. I just stood there for a moment and then asked what she wanted to talk about. She paused, looked up at me, and said, 'Your grandfather isn’t actually your grandfather.' I was clearly shocked, because if this was true, why had she never told anyone, and why would she tell me of all people?"

"She went on and said (I don’t quite remember the exact words), 'All of my children are from a previous marriage. I married the man you know as your grandfather when your aunt was 1, and your father was an infant.'



I then asked her why she was telling me. She then said, 'I didn’t want your father or aunt to know, and your siblings are too young. Please, don’t tell either of my children.' (She then explains how their real father was a narcissist and overall rude bastard, and they don’t need to meet him or even think of him.) I don’t remember if there was more conversation, as this happened about six years ago. But I’ve kept true to my word, and my dad and aunt still don’t know. I do feel bad keeping this away from them, but considering my grandmother said their real father was a narcissist, I’m not too deterred by keeping the secret. I hope that I’m making the right choice by trusting my grandmother, and hope their real father died before my grandma."



—[anonymous]

