Gen X'ers Are Sharing The Things People Get Wrong About The '90s

15.

"Internet being widely available. So many TV shows and movies show teenagers in the supposedly early and mid-'90s sitting in their bedrooms chatting online on their personal computers or being 'hackers,' and I'm like, 'B*tch in 1994, I didn't even know what the internet was,' and I didn't really get home internet until 1999 (in the one and only computer of the house), and neither did anyone I knew, even the rich kids at school didn't care or know about it. Back then you spent your time either out of the house or at home watching TV."