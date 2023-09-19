    People Are Sharing The Weirdest Dating Requirements They Have, And It Might Be Why They Swiped Left On You

    Everyone has a thing that is a total ick when it comes to dating.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Truth be told, dating is harder than ever now! Especially when you add online dating — where you have to make snap decisions based on a bit of information you see on a profile — into the mix. However, sometimes the info on someone's profile is enough to make you think, Nope, and I'm glad I knew that before we went out.

    A person swiping on a profile
    Lacheev / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Recently, Reddit user u/DawnOfLegion1 was curious about things that would be an automatic "No, this won't work" when they asked, "What's the weirdest dating requirement you have?"

    Person rating different profiles
    Filippobacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Thousands of people revealed their not-so-weird and weird dating requirements. Here are some of the top and best responses:

    1. "Mine is that you have to at least appreciate frogs a little. If you dislike frogs, I'm not interested."

    Kermit the Frog
    Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

    u/pollyp0cketpussy

    2. "I have to catch them snoring at least once. If I don't, I will be sad because snoring is so cute."

    SpongeBob SquarePants snoring
    Paramount Network

    u/Disabled-Dragonfruit

    3. "My wife said she wouldn't swipe right on anyone with a gym pic or dog because she didn't want to get up on a weekend morning with a hangover and need to do stuff."

    Man in a workout outfit with headphones and a towel on his shoulder taking a selfie
    Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/New_Yesterday5751

    4. "Not having the same name as my sister or my mom. Alternatively, my name is unisex, and a girl with my name is a turn-on 🤷🏻‍♂️."

    Taylor Swift in a car with Taylor Lautner
    Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

    u/Smellmyhand

    5. "I will only take a man’s last name if it comes before mine in alphabetical order. I’m very happy being at the front of the line with a 'C' last name."

    A-B-C building blocks
    Image Source / Getty Images/Image Source

    u/KayduhSDA

    6. "If you eat all my pickles and put the empty jar back in the fridge, I’m breaking up with you."

    A jar of pickles
    Getty Images

    u/m_nieto

    7. "Probably an unpopular one, but no dogs. I don't like them and cannot live with them. It's just not going to work."

    A dog with a big X over its face
    Getty Images

    u/happynessisalye

    8. "No flip-flops on dudes."

    A man wearing a T-shirt, denim shorts, and flip-flops
    Aleksander Kaczmarek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Shoddy_Bridge_2672

    9. "He should be as smart as/smarter than I am. There's no bigger turnoff than a guy who is noticeably dumber, and there's nothing hotter than a guy who is particularly intelligent."

    Joey from Friends looking shocked
    NBC/ Warner Bros. Television

    u/_hootyowlscissors

    10. "Not sure how weird it is, but my rule is that I pay for myself every step of the way until we decide to become a couple, then we can split the bills or take turns treating each other, etc., if that is what we both choose. Too many times, I let a guy buy me dinner, and it was somehow implied that I now owed him something. Nope. All done with that."

    A woman sitting with a man and giving the waiter a credit card
    Hispanolistic / Getty Images

    u/One-Internet-1982

    11. "I never swiped right on anyone with a fishing pic. I love fishing, but if your main pic shows you holding a fish, then you're super basic to me. Every other dude is holding a fish in their profile, and I want something unique."

    A smiling man holding a large fish by a body of water
    Pastorscott / Getty Images

    u/Kaitlin33101

    12. "Being able to cook. Seriously, anyone my age should at least have one quick and easy meal in their repertoire. I get being lazy and ordering takeout, but for every meal? Huge red flag."

    A smiling man cooking a meal on the stove
    Monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/LobsterSoulSandwitch

    13. "Your playlist has to have some whiplash to it (e.g., two or more genres that are a rare combination, like Slipknot and Carly Rae Jepsen)."

    Martyn Goodacre / Getty Images, Erika Goldring / WireImage

    u/dw1201

    14. "They have to like cats 🐈 😻."

    Close-up of a tabby cat
    Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

    u/10yearplanreject

    15. "No horse people. It’s always very important to them, and I’m too scared of horses to be supportive, LOL."

    A woman resting on top of a horse
    Bob Thomas / Getty Images

    u/Former-Finish4653

    16. "If you're not down with sharing food, this isn't going to work out."

    A couple sharing food
    Drazen Zigic / Getty Images

    u/priuspheasant

    17. "No picky eaters. It’s okay if you’re not a foodie, but I like to cook, and if you won’t give my food a chance, it’s not gonna work out."

    A man gesturing &quot;no&quot; with disgust on his face
    Motortion / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/Pandaburn

    18. "He can’t make more money than I do 😭. I know it’s weird as a woman. But I hate dudes telling me I need to settle down and wear muumuu dresses. I wanna live...be lively and free. Lemme pay for your coffee, boo."

    Joan Collins saying &quot;I answer to no man, and you know it&quot;
    CBS Television

    u/zvxcon

    19. And last: "I can’t date anybody who uses the phrase, 'Work hard, play hard!'"

    Scott Disick saying &quot;Work hard, play hard!&quot;
    E!

    u/Phader24

    You can read the full thread of responses on r/AskReddit.

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.