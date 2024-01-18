Skip To Content
30 Photos Of Super Nostalgic Things That'll Bring Back A Ton Of Memories To Any Boomer

Back when every fancy party had an elaborate Jell-O dessert, and TV stations stopped broadcasting at midnight.

by Brian Galindo

1. Nestlé's Quik that came in a tin container and required a spoon to pop open its lid:

Nestlé Quik
ebay.com

2. And Peter Pan Peanut Butter that game in a glass jar with a tin lid that was sometimes hard to grip:

Peter Pan Peanut Butter
theoldbottleshop / Via etsy.com

3. "Clicker" TV remotes:

boxy remote with only 4 buttons
ebay.com

4. The Ed Sullivan Show, which aired on Sunday nights:

ed with the beatles
Express Newspapers / Getty Images

5. Schwinn Sting-Ray bikes with the banana seats that everybody you knew seemed to own:

schwinn bike outside
ebay.com

6. Duck and cover drills, which were supposed to help you survive a nuclear attack...by hiding under your desk and covering your neck?

kids hiding under school desks
Graphicaartis / Getty Images

7. Having your sandwiches you brought for lunch be wrapped in waxed paper:

A kid showing another kid his sandwich with his tongue out
Steven Gottlieb / Corbis via Getty Images

8. Elaborate Jell-O desserts that were served at every party you went to:

jello dessert with fruit
Ac_bnphotos / Getty Images

9. And savory Jell-O being used to make Jell-O vegetable salads:

package of jell-o
ebay.com

10. Rolling Stone being a counterculture magazine:

someone reading an old rolling stone magazine
Christopher Simon Sykes / Getty Images

11. Bayer Aspirin packaged in tin pillboxes:

Bayer Aspirin
ebay.com

12. And Prell shampoo when it came in a glass bottle:

Prell shampoo
Diamond Tooth Nell / Via etsy.com

13. Floor ashtrays that were perfect to put next to a chair or sofa that didn't have a side table:

tall ash tray table with a magazine rack on the base
MONTREALFLEAMARKET / Via etsy.com

14. Promotional 45 records that came on cereal boxes:

cereal boxes
ebay.com

15. Notepads that were hung on the wall next to the kitchen wall phone so that you could take a message or write down any information you needed:

someone on the phone taking notes
Harold M. Lambert / Getty Images

16. Colonel Sanders starring in Kentucky Fried Chicken commercials:

him in the commercial with dancers around
Roxanne Mccann / Getty Images

17. Mr. Whipple in the "Please, don't squeeze the Charmin!" Charmin commercials:

charmin toilet paper
Vintage Fanatic/ Charmin / Via youtube.com

18. Gas station attendants at full-service gas stations:

someone pumping gas into an old car
H. Armstrong Roberts / H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock / Getty Images

19. The little seats inside of phone booths so that people could sit down while they made a call:

row of people sitting in the phone booths
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

20. Dr. Scholl's wooden Exercise Sandals that came in the distinctive almost Kodak yellow box:

the box of sandals
Vintage_KC / Via poshmark.com

21. Electric skillet frying pans, which were the air fryers of its era:

Chicken in a frying pan
Graphicaartis / Getty Images

22. Bankbooks, that you would get the day you opened your account and allowed you to keep track of deposits and withdrawals:

dad and son looking at a bankbook
Harold M. Lambert / Getty Images

23. Built-in 8-track players in a car's center console:

closeup of the player in the car
Heritage Images / National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images

24. Howard Johnson's restaurants, which were always a stop any time you went on a car trip:

the outside of the restaurant
Universal History Archive / Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

25. The slanted mirrors on the top of supermarket shelves that let you be able to see what was in the back:

someone grocery shopping
Classicstock / Getty Images

26. Supermarket clerks that would walk you out to your car if you needed help loading groceries into your car:

someone loading groceries in a car
Denver Post / Denver Post via Getty Images

27. Shopping for your Sunday best at Penneys:

outside of the store
Jack Riddle / Denver Post via Getty Images

28. Ben Franklin stores, which were the Five & Dime that carried all the art and crafts supplies, party supplies, and stationery you could want:

the store front
Joe Sohm / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

29. Coca-Cola machines that looked like this and sold you a Coke for a dime:

vending machine
ebay.com

30. And lastly, the TV test pattern screen that went up at midnight which meant that was the end of programming for the day until the next morning:

wheel pattern graphic
Csa-printstock / Getty Images