All of us at one time or another have boasted/bragged about something we found exciting in our lives to other people. For example: perhaps about a really nice gift you got or a compliment someone gave you. However, there are times when people go out of their way to brag about things that really just come across as cringe or red flag-ish.
And recently, Reddit user LeatherFruitPF wanted to know about the latter when they asked: "What isn't the flex many people think it is?"
Well, people had thoughts about this, and the thread got over 10K responses! Below are the top, best, and most often repeated comments:
1. "Boasting about how much something they’re wearing costs even though you know they can’t afford it."
2. "Working 80 hours a week, and getting little to no sleep."
3. "Not taking sick days."
4. "Men bragging that they've never changed one of their kids' diapers in their lifetime. Basically, you've just outed yourself as a shitty, uninvolved parent, and a shitty partner."
5. "Bragging about the number of followers you have on social media."
6. "The CEO of the company I work for was just featured on the cover of a magazine talking about how great their company culture is. One of his points was how the company set up a program to annually nominate a coworker who can’t afford Christmas and where their other employees donate to them. He used this to brag about our amazing culture."
7. "Working yourself to the point of having absolutely no time for yourself. Work ethic is good, strong work ethic is great. Living to work is not great."
8. "Wearing designer clothing with huge logos."
9. "Replying to someone on Twitter and mocking them for having no followers."
10. "How much of a drinker they are."
11. "Flashing large amounts of cash. It just makes it look like that's all the money you have, and you are too poor to have a bank account."
12. "Not doing something. Like, not watching a popular show, etc., etc. The amount of people who say these things as if they want a f'ing medal for it is astounding."
13. "Bragging about not wearing sunscreen. Enjoy your premature aging and wrinkles, dumbass!"
14. "Being proud about being uneducated. Bragging about having never read a book. 'Went to the school of hard knocks' type of shit annoys me. I have no problem with someone who isn't educated. But if you're flexing about it, you're a moron."
15. "Declaring yourself an alpha male. I guess that means something in your little subculture, but to the rest of us, that's just head-scratchingly silly."
16. "Gym selfies to announce you go to the gym."
17. "Being proud about being 'brutally honest' when they’re just rude."
18. And lastly, "Bragging about your lack of sleep. You're doing significant damage to your brain and self."
