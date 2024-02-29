Skip To Content
People Are Revealing The Things The Pandemic Ruined More Than We Realized

From supply issues to used cars being very expensive these are the things that haven't gone back to normal.

Brian Galindo
by Brian Galindo

BuzzFeed Staff

Not that you need a reminder, but March marks the fourth anniversary of the first COVID lockdowns implemented across the US. Of course, the pandemic would hit the world hard and really change the way we live our lives — even today.

Empty Times Square with digital billboards displaying messages thanking healthcare workers
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

It was with all that in mind that I searched through Reddit for a thread about the lasting impact of the pandemic, and came across this one from last year where the [now deleted] user asked: "What did the pandemic ruin more than we realize?

Empty store shelves at target
Smith Collection / Gado via Getty Images

The thread went very, very viral getting over 27K comments. Below are the top, best, and most often repeated comments (that I bet you'll agree with):

1. "I'm not sure if anyone else feels the same way, but my perception of time hasn't really returned back to normal since then."

Person looking pensive with multiple mathematical formulas and geometric figures superimposed around them
TV Globo

—[deleted]

"Time perception — 2019 was five years ago?"

Throwaway324580

"My brain still thinks that 2019 was last year."
TheAngerMonkey

"The past three years still seem like 'the present' to me."

maraca101

2. "This might just be local, but where I live, a SHIT ton of businesses closed. I mean, half of them were closed. Not just because of the shutdown, they were closed permanently."

Signs on a door indicating closure and advising to maintain a 2-meter distance due to COVID-19
Alex Schwab / Getty Images

XTVSteveYT

"I think the pandemic was the nail in the coffin for A LOT of businesses that were already on the edge of just making it, and others have continued to struggle because, well, things are just more expensive. I've noticed I no longer go to sit-down restaurants because my grocery bills are so expensive. Why go spend $40–50 dollars for one meal when it costs $150–200 every two weeks for groceries? It just doesn't make sense anymore for a lot of people.

I think the dining experience changed as a whole post-pandemic. Lots of places HAD to resort to DoorDash-type businesses to make up for losses, and that in itself has changed the dining experience."
NiceMarmot12

3. "As a teacher, I can say that it’s definitely affected kids in a way people don’t realize. Kids who had their first year of school (or even second) during the pandemic act quite different than kids who had a normal introduction to school. Many of them seem to have fewer social skills and higher anxiety than kids from previous years."

Girl attending an online class on a laptop at a home desk
Jessie Casson / Getty Images

—[deleted]

"Completely. I’m a college professor and my wife is a kindergarten teacher. Young people have definitely been affected. There are no more B to C students. Just A's and F's. Whatever it took to buckle down and turn the semester around is not there anymore. The campus is a ghost town. Faculty don’t come in when they don’t have to."

Left-Pumpkin-4815

4. "The health system is wrecked. Way too many nurses got burnt out and left the profession."

A person in medical scrubs sits on the floor, leaning against a wall in a pensive pose
Laylabird / Getty Images

randomredditor0042

"Not just nurses, paramedics got hit hard. At one point during the paramedic, a friend told me 70% of their EMTs were on mental health leave at once."

WearifulSole

5. "My perception on money. I worked so hard to pay off debt, save up for a new house, get promotions. Now, with the rise of housing costs and inflation I feel like money is literally such a made-up thing and I have no control over anything even with all the right decisions."

Piggy bank with cash sticking out, symbolizing savings or investment
Marsbars / Getty Images

KindredSpirit24

"Two steps forwards, followed by three steps backwards."

—[deleted]

6. "Independent/smaller/DIY music venues never really recovered."

Guitarist performing live on stage at a dimly lit evening venue
Nutthaseth Vanchaichana / Getty Images

cool69

"This has really left a void in my life. I used to go to house shows a lot as well, and those are all gone unless it's a college band. I'm hoping it will slowly recover."

jana007

7. "People's driving is so out of wack, my only concern is to make it home in one piece."

White car in motion on a road with blurred surroundings conveying speed
Carlofranco / Getty Images/iStockphoto

pallaime

"People’s ability to drive. Drivers are far more aggressive post-COVID, and even fewer people are using their signals."

2geek2bcool

"I have worked in insurance claims for years and years, I don’t talk to people anymore just manage repair shops. But whenever I am checking the facts of loss, for the past three years, things are just batshit. There are hundreds more single car accidents every year in my area than there were before the pandemic. Before the pandemic it was all rear ends from commutes. Now it’s people driving full speed into their garage walls and guard rails."

toreadorable

8. "Used car market is completely f'd, as are flight prices."

Sign with text &quot;USED CARS&quot; on the facade of a building against a clear sky
Jetcityimage / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shandangles7

"It's scary. I have an older car and I'm one accident away from not being able to afford a new vehicle."

NiceMarmot12

9. "Night shift people's lives. Nothing is ever open late anymore."

Woman holding a &#x27;CLOSED&#x27; sign inside a door, looking outward
Dragonimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

fearthestorm

"Just went into the night shift recently and realized this. No food. No errands. There's the gyms and your home and that's your life."

Hank_Skill

"This is a really good point. I work second shift so I stay up pretty late. Pre-pandemic I could go grocery shopping, run a few errands, grab some food somewhere at night but almost everywhere closes down by 9 p.m. now. Even fast food joints are rarely 24 hours anymore."

—[deleted]

10. "The lockdowns happened during my last semester of university. I've never had an in-person job, only work from home, which I realize is a blessing but also makes it feel like... IDK, like it's not real. I have no work friends, have never met my supervisor in person, I do all my work from my desk in my room. It feels like pretend."

Person waves at colleagues during a virtual meeting displayed on a computer screen
Kateryna Onyshchuk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

EastWin3185

"I worked for almost a year during COVID for a company without meeting anyone in-person. It was like a really dull video game until I met people. Now it’s like a really stressful video game. Sometimes I break eye contact in meeting just to remind myself I’m not there with everybody on the meeting, I’m really alone."

TheLastWeird

11. "People seem so much shittier in large group public situations now. I don't know what it is, but etiquette in places like a movie theater used to be standard, but every experience I've had lately has been horrible. People talking, sitting there on their phones, and other just generally bad things."

Man talking on phone in a cinema, disturbing others; woman next to him looks annoyed
Antonio_diaz / Getty Images

"I've heard the same about concerts, but haven't been to as many myself. I've heard from others where people used to be polite (help each other up in pits and stuff and so on), they now just don't give a f***.

It's like people are just more rude now for some reason. I'm really interested to know if this is happening everywhere or if I just live in a shitty rude ass place."

goblinking_157

"Dude, people treat movie theaters like their living rooms now, it's absurd. And it's all ages too — I understand really young kids, but the parents don't even bother to control them. Last movie I saw, adults were having full on conversations the entire time. It's rude as hell, people have completely lost their manners. When I saw Halloween, a family came in — I shit you not — with a noisy baby in a stroller. Every 20 minutes, the mom was walking back and forth in the front aisle with the baby in her arms."

reecord2

12. "Price of eating out."

Fast food restaurant menu boards above counters, blurred with foreground seating
Pattadis Walarput / Getty Images/iStockphoto

FukinSpiders

"Fast food is now almost the same price as a cheap sit-down restaurant pre-covid."

slammer592

13. "I started to notice that people cough and sneeze without using their hand/arm and just do it into the open, into a room or hallway full of people, directly at people, when they wear a mask they would remove the mask before sneezing or coughing into the open — all without any remorse or understanding why this would be bad or generally why it would be disgusting, no matter if it’s during a pandemic or not. This still happens, daily I see someone doing it. It’s mind blowing to me, absolutely mind-blowing, considering what we all went through and why."

Man in purple T-shirt coughing into fist, appears to be demonstrating proper cough etiquette
Getty Images

tobsn

"People are constantly coughing and hacking directly into my f'ing face without covering their mouth at all, then going, 'Uhh, it's OK I don't have covid.' OK cool, good thing there are no other infectious diseases out there."

MrBean_OfficialNSFW

14. "The sense of security. I never know what’s around the corner anymore. It’s terrifying."

Collage of intriguing finds: vials lineup, horse in a room, phones evolution, bridge in haze, person with mask, artful masks, hopscotch, spider ring on a hand
San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

gc_DataNerd

"During the pandemic it was literally one thing after the other with Covid, killer wasps, conspiracy theories, threat of wars, mass unrest, violence towards others, etc."

—[deleted]

15. "My willingness to waste my life at an office when I can do the work just as well from home."

Man sleeping at desk with amused woman looking on, in an office setting from a TV show scene
NBC

ten-oh-four

"I can't wait! I'm returning to WFH next year and never looking back! So done with being in an office. It's mind-melting."

writeronthemoon

16. "Feels like it’s a more 'to each their own' sense of living. People don’t appear to be as connected as before the pandemic."

Man in a casual shirt with arms crossed, looking to the side with a thoughtful expression
Kupicoo / Getty Images

xensiz

"The pandemic brought me much, much closer to my wife and son. It also made me incredibly jaded, cynical and much less trusting of everyone outside of these walls."

bigtoebrah

"I feel like everyone is more bitter now. Like we all saw through the sham of society. Time feels different now."

destroyed233

17. "Printed menus. Call me snarky but scrolling through your phone at dinner, whether with family or on a date, is shitty."

Person scanning a QR code on a &quot;Scan and Order OUR MENU&quot; sign with a smartphone in a restaurant setting
Leopatrizi / Getty Images

JayHaz10

"I feel like an old man saying it, but 10000% this. I want a proper menu. I hate scrolling their menu on my phone."

contrary-contrarian

18. "Family relations. Vaxxed vs. anti-vax, mask vs no mask, Covid deniers vs. lockdown advocates. Fractured a lot of my family and many others."

Two women are sitting on a couch, one gesturing animatedly while the other listens
Goodlifestudio / Getty Images

Grim_Rebel

"Dealing with this one right now on Thanksgiving. My dad got the vaccine but believes all the right wing rhetoric about it causing blood clots and killing people and believes Hunter Biden is the Anti Christ. He's always been a Republican but it's never been this bad, and it's pushing me away more than I care to admit. I hate how radicalized the right has gotten and it's driving my family apart."

—[deleted]

19. "Supply chain. Just in time ordering was a bad idea to begin with, but trying to adapt to the new normal when you are used to full shelves to choose from is almost worse."

Shopper with a basket glances at mostly empty grocery shelves with few products
Solstock / Getty Images

kgfPatsfan2

"The supply chain is still f'd six ways from Sunday, with no sign of returning to normal any time in the near future."

AckAttack6710

"I work in manufacturing. People expected the supply chain issues to magically fix themselves by the end of 2021. I keep hearing 'I thought we'd be over that by now.' But this is the new normal. Its never going back to what it was."

MissMcSmasherson

20. "The belief that Americans are able to come together in a crisis and be willing to make sacrifices for the greater good. We’ll never trust each other again."

Illustration of a person surrounded by social media reactions, emoticons, and interactions from others
Iconicbestiary / Getty Images/iStockphoto

treenation

"I agree totally. At the beginning of the pandemic, I thought we would pull together as a country and get through this. The pandemic taught me that we're not the country I thought we were. We didn't pull together, we fractured. The political division has only made it worse."

LaLaLaLateBar

21. "My social/work life, after living like a hermit for two years and working from home, it's taking me a long time to go out like before."

Person applying lipstick while looking at their reflection in a mirror
Skodonnell / Getty Images

No_Bodybuilder8055

"Yeah I distinctly remember in the before times, laughing and saying, 'Oh my god I haven't left the house in two whole days.'

I work full-time from home most of the time now and a week without leaving the house would not alarm me at this point."

hey_jojo

22. "It ruined me on traffic. For one glorious year, as an 'essential worker,' I had the roads almost entirely to myself, it was beautiful."

View of an empty city street lined with blooming trees, traffic lights, and parked cars
Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

lettherebeme

"I feel this so hard. I got so spoiled with my commute, now it’s back to the bullshit."

absinthe__party

23. And lastly, "The cost of living is pretty f'd."

Graphical representation of groceries spilling as prices soar along an upward trend arrow
Eoneren / Getty Images

ANiceDent

"Food prices just keep going up. We're buying less than ever, and more generic/less premium version of everything, and yet we're paying easily twice as much as our far more luxurious and full cart of groceries we were getting in 2010."

The-Folly-Of-Mice

"Every single f'ing time I go to the store they've raised prices on something. I tend to buy a lot of the same things frequently so I am able to keep track of prices. I was getting this bag of iceberg lettuce for $2.19 a couple weeks ago and they just popped it up to $2.99. That's a crazy jump.

I can't afford like 90% of the stuff in there anymore. It's like $5 for a can of GD soup. Soup used to be cheap food that you could stock up on, now it's a luxury item."

dubspace

You can read the original thread on Reddit.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.