11. "Healthcare. The industry and the people in it who saw a lot of preventable dying and sickness are broken. It’s not the same as it was before, and it probably won’t ever be."

—StefanTheNurse



"This is what hardly ever gets mentioned. I know several in the field who have left, including me, because the burnout was so strong. It doesn't help that most people now only focus on or discuss how they 'miss the lockdown' and how nice it was to be home, less traffic, etc. People in frontline jobs, especially healthcare, were in it every day, hoping before the vaccine that they wouldn't get sick and die or their families because of them. All while watching the reality of it play out before them, being responsible for helping those afflicted.

There was a lack of help with staffing, and some people got no pay raises, all while prices of everything skyrocketed. I hope I never have to go back."

—cooljeopardyson

