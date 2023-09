One of the most popular internet topics of the last several years is just how much older people — relative to their age — looked back in the '80s and '90s (and every decade before then). An often cited example of this is Rue McClanahan, who was 51 when The Golden Girls premiered in 1985; by comparison, Jennifer Lopez is 54 today. And it's safe to say nobody would think of casting J.Lo as a Florida retiree and grandmother on a TV show. However, it's easy to think of Rue as someone who could play that role based on the hairstyle and clothing she wore because it aged her more into someone we would think of in their 60s or 70s.