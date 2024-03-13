8. "Learning to get over myself. Nobody cares what I do, nobody is looking at me, and why should I care if they are? Nobody outside my circle has enough context to make accurate judgments about how I live, so why am I trying so hard to justify my decisions? As soon as I adopted that mindset, being alive got significantly less shitty. I do my best to be a decent person and to take care of myself, and the only opinions I care about are mine, my partner's, and my therapist's."

—[deleted]



"How often do you think of other people, much less judge them? No one is thinking about you because no one truly cares about anyone besides their closest friends and family. They're too busy thinking about their own lives, and they've already forgotten about the embarrassing thing you did and never stopped to think about your life choices. You shouldn't care what other people think, because they don't think anything at all the overwhelming majority of the time."



—twaslol