People Are Sharing Things That Were Totally Normal To Have Or Do 10 Years Ago, But Would Be Strange Today

Technology and trends move so quickly sometimes that we might not even notice when we stop using certain apps or stop doing once normal things like renting a movie from the video store.
Well, lots of people responded — or is reminisced the better word (?) — to the thread with things that were common just 10 years ago, but totally out of date or completely gone today. Here are some of the top and best comments:
1. "Vine"
2. "Every movie being shown in 3D."
3. "How about AIM. I used that until Skype bought them out in... 2016? Then, Microsoft made it unusable to make people switch to Skype."
4. "Single-topic blogs. Remember those? Regretsy, Stuff White People Like, Cake Wrecks, People of Walmart, FML, Look at This Fucking Hipster, Shit My Dad Says, Awkward Family Photos, etc. Those things were everywhere from about 2007-'13, and then just sort of went away, though some live on, in a way, as subreddits now."
5. "Good free apps/apps that you only had to pay once for."
6. "BlackBerry phones."
7. "Netflix streaming that had everything in one fucking goddamn place."
8. "Windows Phone. As an early adopter, I was forever left behind by the superior apps that were on Android and iOS, despite liking the phone itself. I hoped it would catch up, but it never did. :("
9. "Those stores that would sell items for you on eBay. You would bring the item to them, and they would take care of posting it on the site and shipping it. I don't see those anymore."
10. "Facebook without my extended family using it."
11. "Leaving the house for a night out with a digital camera, MP3 player, and a phone. Sometimes, a whole iHome depending on where you’re going."
12. "Portable GPS units."
13. "TV. I think it's obsolete for almost all people in the whole world besides our grandparents."
14. "I don't know when it stopped being a 'thing,' but I tried calling 4-1-1 directory assistance a couple of weeks ago, and well, I guess it doesn't exist anymore."
15. "A good example would be taxis. Uber was founded in 2009 and later became a global phenomenon, basically destroying the traditional taxi industry overnight in most markets."
16. "iPods (I know Apple still sells the touch, but I don't count it)."
17. "There was a lot of Tumblr porn online."
18. And lastly: "Honestly, nowadays, because of streaming and stuff, I gotta say DVDs. They are becoming kinda obsolete."
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.