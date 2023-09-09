I think we all have a movie or two that we can think of where one of the actors looked so unbelievable great onscreen that it essentially lives rent free in our minds. For example, Gemma Chan in every scene she was in in Crazy Rich Asians.
Well thousands of people responded with their choices. Here are some of the top and most mentioned actors and films:
3. "Viggo Mortensen in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. He is so hot in this movie. When I saw him out of character, I was so unattracted to him. To me, he’s only hot as Aragorn."
4. "Salma Hayek in From Dusk Till Dawn."
5. "Cary Elwes in The Princess Bride was chef’s kiss."
6. "Monica Bellucci in Maléna."
7. "Denzel Washington in Malcolm X was at his absolute peak."
8. "Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire."
9. "Personally...Lucy Liu in Kill Bill: Volume 1."
10. "He is always hot, but Ryan Gosling in Crazy, Stupid, Love is extra hot."
11. "Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface!"
12. "Before Matthew Macfadyen was Tom Wambsgans and abusing Cousin Greg for amusement, he was Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice. I loved him, most ardently."
13. "Lenny Kravitz in The Hunger Games. What a beautiful man."
14. "Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality. 😌"
15. "Grace Kelly in Rear Window!"
16. "James McAvoy in Atonement."
17. "Keanu Reeves in Speed."
18. "Cameron Diaz in The Mask."
19. "Elizabeth Hurley in Bedazzled."
20. "Lee Pace in The Fall."
21. "Let me tell you something! Halle Berry in Die Another Day."
22. "Brad Pitt in Legends of the Fall. Good lord."
23. And lastly, "You could have had every cast member of The Mummy and I would have said yes."
You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.