    People Are Sharing The Best An Actor Has Ever Looked Onscreen, And Truly All Of These Actors Looked Devastatingly Beautiful

    Let's talk about just how jaw-droppingly amazing all of these actors looked.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I think we all have a movie or two that we can think of where one of the actors looked so unbelievable great onscreen that it essentially lives rent free in our minds. For example, Gemma Chan in every scene she was in in Crazy Rich Asians.

    Closeup of Gemma Chan
    Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

    And a couple of months ago, Reddit user tanahoe posed that very question when they asked: "What's the best anyone has ever looked onscreen?" The OP also gave their picks, which included Jude Law in The Talented Mr. Ripley.

    Closeup of Jude Law
    Courtesy Everett Collection / ©Miramax/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

    Well thousands of people responded with their choices. Here are some of the top and most mentioned actors and films:

    1. "Catherine Zeta-Jones in The Mask of Zorro."

    Closeup of Catherine Zeta-Jones
    Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    teetnxo

    "I watch this movie JUST for her face. Although this is Banderas’s best era, too."

    CanadianMermaid

    2. "Leonardo DiCaprio in his Titanic/Romeo + Juliet era."

    Closeup of Leo
    Courtesy Everett Collection

    summer-bummers

    "He is SO fine as Romeo that he’s tricked the world into thinking he’s still fine now."

    ldybdb

    3. "Viggo Mortensen in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. He is so hot in this movie. When I saw him out of character, I was so unattracted to him. To me, he’s only hot as Aragorn."

    Closeup of Viggo Mortensen
    New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

    likelazarus

    "I’m 30 and would lurk Viggo Mortensen fan pages. My goodness."

    worstcook

    4. "Salma Hayek in From Dusk Till Dawn."

    Closeup of Salma Hayek
    Dimension Films / Â©Dimension Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

    suciac

    "I knew I was gay (male) by the time I saw this movie when I was, like, 14, but I still remember being absolutely mesmerized by how insanely hot she was. Unreal."

    bing_bang_bum

    5. "Cary Elwes in The Princess Bride was chef’s kiss."

    Closeup of Cary Elwes
    Everett Collection/ 20th Century Fox

    syth_of_misyphus

    "I had a crush on him forever after seeing him in this. And I was just a little kid when I first saw this, even though it had already been around for ages. This and Robin Hood: Men in Tights, are my favs."

    Knightoforder42


    6. "Monica Bellucci in Maléna."

    Closeup of Monica
    Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

    kitty_nirvana

    "God, it's just not fair how beautiful she is!"

    shperk

    7. "Denzel Washington in Malcolm X was at his absolute peak."

    Closeup of Denzel
    Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Zbrchk

    "Listen, Denzel with red hair……my god"

    mythonghurts55

    8. "Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire."

    Marlon Brando
    Warner Bros./ Courtesy Everett Collection

    Diligent_Lab8920

    "I used to love showing this in my undergrad lit class. Anyone into dudes in any way would literally GASP out loud when he first hit the screen."

    DorianaGraye

    9. "Personally...Lucy Liu in Kill Bill: Volume 1."

    Closeup of Lucy Liu
    Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

    slushmymouth

    "Came here to post this if it wasn’t already here. That whole movie blew my mind, but Lucy really awakened some things in me. Mainly my bisexual panic!"

    ThiccQban

    10. "He is always hot, but Ryan Gosling in Crazy, Stupid, Love is extra hot."

    Closeup of Ryan
    Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

    SamaireB

    "Emma Stone's character was all of us when she says, "F***! Seriously? It's like you're photoshopped."

    MayoneggVeal

    11. "Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface!"

    Closeup of Michelle Pfeiffer
    Universal/ Courtesy Everett Collection

    dragonfly931

    "The slinky dresses. The makeup. The hair. So gorgeous."

    FlipMeOverUpsidedown

    12. "Before Matthew Macfadyen was Tom Wambsgans and abusing Cousin Greg for amusement, he was Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice. I loved him, most ardently."

    Matthew Macfadyen
    Screen Bites/ Focus Features / Via youtube.com

    willturnermay

    "He had bewitched me, body and soul."

    along_withywindle

    13. "Lenny Kravitz in The Hunger Games. What a beautiful man."

    Closeup of Lenny
    Lions Gate / Â©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

    hightiderider

    "That was the only time ever in my life that I had specifically pictured a celebrity in my head as the character, where I was reading the books before the movies ever came out. Somehow, I had ALWAYS from day one pictured Lenny Kravitz. And then, when they cast him, it was like, yeah, because that’s the only answer."

    tu-BROOKE-ulosis

    14. "Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality. 😌"

    Closeup of Sandra Bullock
    lovesgirlzz/ Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    schnatti00

    "Yes, and specifically this scene with this dress. Always think of this when I hear 'Mustang Sally,' LOL."

    FullAbbreviations744

    15. "Grace Kelly in Rear Window!"

    Screenshot from &quot;Rear Window&quot;
    Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection / Everett Col

    eagerfeet

    "I mean you could just put Grace Kelly in anything ever, and she was the most beautiful woman the world has ever seen."

    Jody_Tevlin

    16. "James McAvoy in Atonement."

    Screenshot from &quot;Atonement&quot;
    Focus Features / Â©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

    biancarobin

    "I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Peak James McAvoy is James McAvoy in Atonement."

    burglarturtle

    17. "Keanu Reeves in Speed."

    Screenshot from &quot;Speed&quot;
    Courtesy Everett Collection

    am5011999

    "I remember seeing Speed at the cinema when it came out. As soon as Keanu came on screen, there was an appreciative round of applause from everyone in the audience because he looked so good."

    Dangerous_Lunch1678

    18. "Cameron Diaz in The Mask."

    Closeup of Cameron Diaz
    New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Ok_summer13

    "She was otherworldly in this movie. I couldn’t figure out if I wanted to be her or be with her. She was liquid fire in this."

    maniacalmustacheride

    19. "Elizabeth Hurley in Bedazzled."

    Screenshot from &quot;Bedazzled&quot;
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Intelligent_Phone414

    "First DVD I ever bought, solely because of the cover."

    testertestington550

    20. "Lee Pace in The Fall."

    Closeup of Lee Pace
    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailer/ Roadside Attractions / Via youtube.com

    gible_bites

    "Yes, yes, YES. Not only is the cinematography absolutely breathtaking, but so is HE!"

    ThisIsMyNormalAccnt

    21. "Let me tell you something! Halle Berry in Die Another Day."

    Closeup of Halle Berry
    Mgm / Â©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

    SnooRabbits5620

    "She’s PERFECTION."

    noorofmyeye24

    22. "Brad Pitt in Legends of the Fall. Good lord."

    Closeup of Brad Pitt
    Tristar Pictures / Â©TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    philly-spud

    "Imagine coming home with your new husband to meet his family and this is his single brother."

    Pass_the_Lasagna

    23. And lastly, "You could have had every cast member of The Mummy and I would have said yes."

    Closeup of Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz
    Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    tiredcynicalbroken

    "Peak Fraser for sure."

    mysteryvampire

    You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit.

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Okay, do you agree with these? Also, who would you add to this list?