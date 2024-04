I am going to start by saying, yes, I know most TV shows and movies aren't meant to be realistic — after all, they're trying to tell a story, so they take some liberties. But sometimes, there are things that when you begin to think about it can really take you out of the TV show or movie because they're so unrealistic. A classic example is Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City who was able to afford lots of designer clothes, bags, and shoes even though she made a living as a columnist at a local New York newspaper.