  • Add Yours badge

Parents, Tell Us What Advice You Wish You Had Gotten Before Having Kids

It's the types of things no book or blog really tells you about.

Brian Galindo
by Brian Galindo

BuzzFeed Staff

You've probably heard some version of the saying that being a parent is not only the most important job in the world but also the hardest. As any parent will tell you, one of the hard parts is that there are things that you'll only learn or figure out while — for lack of better wording — on the job.

Woman looks contemplative with caption &quot;What a thing, being a parent.&quot; from TV show #ThisIsUs
NBC / Via giphy.com

With that in mind, what I want to know is: What advice would you give parents that you wish you had known?

Two women in a scene from a show, one appears to give advice, and the other listens attentively. Text overlay with dialogue
CBS / Via giphy.com

Maybe yours would be a practical one, like not asking for way too many clothes at the baby shower (because they grow out of it fast) and instead asking for things like boxes of diapers or an Uber Eats gift card so they can order food when they're just too exhausted to cook.

Stack of baby clothes and socks
Evgeniy Skripnichenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Perhaps you would share what mistakes and correct things you did when your toddler started to want to watch videos on your phone.

Child focused on using a smartphone, half-face visible
Ozgur Donmaz / Getty Images

Or, maybe it would be how you should apologize to your child/children if you overreact to something or lose your temper and yell at them.

Man embracing young girl, woman smiling in background, family moment at home
Fizkes / Getty Images

Or, perhaps your advice would be how to make your spouse or partner still feel like they're a priority to you too.

Two men with a child on shoulders smiling outdoors, expressing family closeness
Fluxfactory / Getty Images

Parents, tell us what advice you would give parents that you wish you had known in the comments below, or submit it anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.