Tell Us A Home Design Trend That You Hate, But That Everyone Seems To Love

I don't know if it's just me, but it feels like over the last few years — thanks to Instagram and TikTok — home design trends seem to come and go much quicker.
For example, last year, all of a sudden, I felt that I saw a lot of all beige/neutral living rooms on TikTok. And I don't know if it's because the colors are bit drab or because I kept seeing it over and over, but I hated it. That got me curious about who else really hates that trend and, honestly, other trends in home design. So what I want to know is: What's a home design trend that you really hate, but that other people seem to love?
Maybe you hate to see people tear out kitchen cabinets in favor of open shelving not only because you don't like the look of everything being exposed, but also 'cause it's very impractical.
Perhaps you hate the wood slats people are putting in their living room walls that sometimes can throw off the balance of a room.
Or, maybe you just can't get behind the whole brass fixtures in bathrooms and kitchen look.
Or, perhaps it isn't a recent trend, but something older like the whole barn door thing that you still see people putting in their homes that has you screaming, "Ewww...WWWHHHHHYYYYYY??!!!"