Tell Us A Home Design Trend That You Hate, But That Everyone Seems To Love

We all have opinions.

Brian Galindo
by Brian Galindo

BuzzFeed Staff

I don't know if it's just me, but it feels like over the last few years — thanks to Instagram and TikTok — home design trends seem to come and go much quicker.

Elegant living room with a sofa, armchair, fireplace, and decorative wall art
Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

For example, last year, all of a sudden, I felt that I saw a lot of all beige/neutral living rooms on TikTok. And I don't know if it's because the colors are bit drab or because I kept seeing it over and over, but I hated it. That got me curious about who else really hates that trend and, honestly, other trends in home design. So what I want to know is: What's a home design trend that you really hate, but that other people seem to love?

Geometric abstract art hangs above a console table with decorative vases and a lamp in an interior setting
Followtheflow / Getty Images

Maybe you hate to see people tear out kitchen cabinets in favor of open shelving not only because you don't like the look of everything being exposed, but also 'cause it's very impractical.

Two wooden shelves on a white subway tile wall with electrical outlets below them
Triggerphoto / Getty Images

Perhaps you hate the wood slats people are putting in their living room walls that sometimes can throw off the balance of a room.

Minimalist interior with a wooden slat wall and a double electrical outlet on a plain wall
Iuliia Berezhna / Getty Images

Or, maybe you just can't get behind the whole brass fixtures in bathrooms and kitchen look.

Vintage-style bathroom sink with two separate taps
Richard Johnson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or, perhaps it isn't a recent trend, but something older like the whole barn door thing that you still see people putting in their homes that has you screaming, "Ewww...WWWHHHHHYYYYYY??!!!"

A sliding barn door with a black track system partially open, revealing an interior room
Triggerphoto / Getty Images

So tell us what home trends you just truly dislike in the comments below, or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.