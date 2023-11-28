Spotify's Wrapped 2023 Is Coming Very Soon, And Here Are Some Hilarious Tweets About It
"Calling out of work on Spotify Wrapped day."
It's coming!!! No, not the holidays, I meant Spotify Wrapped 2023. Its release is imminent and, if you're anything like me, you're probably very curious about what your top artists and songs are — though you probably have a very good idea of what they are.
With the release being any day now, people online are making a ton of jokes about it. So, in celebration of the upcoming Wrapped 2023, I decided to do a roundup of funny tweets about:
1.
my spotify wrapped is already out actually pic.twitter.com/QnREILSxOP— cesar (@trashpopsong) November 28, 2023
2.
spotify wrapped is my super bowl pic.twitter.com/ETKMRymSKu— SITA (@raspberhrriies) November 27, 2023
3.
me pretending to be shocked by who’s at the top of my spotify wrapped this year pic.twitter.com/3hGZcifeoi— julia (@glitterjuj) November 28, 2023
4.
Cant wait to get diagnosed (spotify wrapped)— Yvonne (@T1ttyBiter_) November 17, 2023
5.
waiting for Spotify Wrapped pic.twitter.com/fwDTDuhpQL— t⛧ʾ (@tomascringe) November 27, 2023
6.
me pretending not to care about spotify wrapped so it comes faster pic.twitter.com/n5zrnZC381— zeliha 🇵🇸 (@amberendedyou) November 21, 2023
7.
before u see my spotify wrapped this year remember that my life crumbled into ruins and then things were beautiful and then it crumbled into ruins and then things were beautiful and then— paloma (@boyishspit) November 26, 2023
8.
please don’t make fun of me when daisy jones and the six is in my spotify wrapped— ashley ray (@theashleyray) November 28, 2023
9.
that one song i now hate getting ready to ruin my spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/EIBeRO0hu6— moose (@usermooseontwt) November 28, 2023
10.
the real Spotify Wrapped pic.twitter.com/uumTh4mfVI— the elder emo (@theelderemox) November 28, 2023
11.
"i listen to all types of music."— Pop Base (@povbase) November 25, 2023
My 2023 Spotify wrapped: pic.twitter.com/xYQjxsj0P3
12.
An actual representation of what I feel like is gonna be my top 2 artists for Spotify wrapped 😆 pic.twitter.com/8nMv98rWUi— Karyn Christina (@_Kclowe) November 28, 2023
13.
i don't have to check spotify wrapped, i know I'm the most played this past two years 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/M80SYfJ2yC— 🐤 (@ultimateoof) November 28, 2023
14.
if you want to be in my spotify wrapped, you must defeat my 7 evil songs i looped at weirdly specific emotional points in my life this year. pic.twitter.com/9I5kNgyvkl— steven ☆ 🍉 (@stevlmao) November 28, 2023
15.
I don't need to see my Spotify Wrapped for this year - it'll be the same as last year. pic.twitter.com/QdJiyzENli— Havoc Six (@Havoc_Six) November 28, 2023
16.
about to become the most insufferable mf ever (spotify wrapped is SOON)— clover ⛧ (@iheartreptilia) November 28, 2023
17.
Spotify Wrapped be like: pic.twitter.com/Nx6lKJ5XBU— sean (@_sn_n) November 28, 2023
18.
Why’s everyone making excuses for what their Spotify wrapped is gonna look like? Suck it up and deal with your choices bitches— drugs bunny (@thiccmilhouse) November 27, 2023
19.
Calling out of work on Spotify wrapped day— Brock (@brockomole) November 28, 2023